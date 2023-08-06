NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway

After 21 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek has become the first driver to win five Xfinity Series races this season after taking the checkered flag at Cabo Wabo 250 at Road America on Saturday.

In the thrilling Michigan race, Nemechek grabbed the lead on restart with seven laps to go and stayed out front to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the victory, Nemechek was awarded with 50 points and regained the top position on the points table with 811 points, five wins, and 11 top-five finishes.

After finishing P30 at Michigan, Austin Hill stands at second place with 811 points, four wins, and 12 top-five finishes.

Josh Berry, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished runner-up. He gained 48 points and now stands in fifth place on the points table with 660 points from eight top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Cabo Wabo 250

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 21st NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek - 811
  2. Austin Hill - 811
  3. Justin Allgaier - 777
  4. Cole Custer - 725
  5. Josh Berry - 660
  6. Sam Mayer - 630
  7. Chandler Smith # - 612
  8. Daniel Hemric - 601
  9. Riley Herbst - 574
  10. Sammy Smith # - 558
  11. Sheldon Creed - 552
  12. Parker Kligerman - 534
  13. Brandon Jones - 507
  14. Jeb Burton - 500
  15. Brett Moffitt - 466
  16. Kaz Grala - 407
  17. Ryan Sieg - 394
  18. Parker Retzlaff # - 391
  19. Jeremy Clements - 355
  20. Josh Williams - 296
  21. Anthony Alfredo - 284
  22. Joe Graf Jr. - 276
  23. Kyle Sieg - 274
  24. Ryan Ellis - 227
  25. Brennan Poole - 222
  26. Ryan Truex - 197
  27. Kyle Weatherman - 195
  28. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 191
  29. Alex Labbe - 179
  30. Blaine Perkins # - 177
  31. Patrick Emerling - 148
  32. Connor Mosack - 134
  33. Gray Gaulding - 104
  34. Josh Bilicki - 93
  35. Sage Karam - 92
  36. Garrett Smithley - 92
  37. Joey Gase - 90
  38. Derek Kraus - 88
  39. Stefan Parsons - 73
  40. Myatt Snider - 67
  41. Parker Chase - 55
  42. Leland Honeyman - 52
  43. Miguel Paludo - 48
  44. Mason Massey - 45
  45. Cj Mclaughlin - 43
  46. Brad Perez - 39
  47. David Starr - 39
  48. Caesar Bacarella - 32
  49. Preston Pardus - 32
  50. Alex Guenette - 22

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 12.

