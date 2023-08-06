NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway

After 21 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek has become the first driver to win five Xfinity Series races this season after taking the checkered flag at Cabo Wabo 250 at Road America on Saturday.
In the thrilling Michigan race, Nemechek grabbed the lead on restart with seven laps to go and stayed out front to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With the victory, Nemechek was awarded with 50 points and regained the top position on the points table with 811 points, five wins, and 11 top-five finishes.
After finishing P30 at Michigan, Austin Hill stands at second place with 811 points, four wins, and 12 top-five finishes.
Josh Berry, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished runner-up. He gained 48 points and now stands in fifth place on the points table with 660 points from eight top-five finishes.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Cabo Wabo 250
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 21st NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- John Hunter Nemechek - 811
- Austin Hill - 811
- Justin Allgaier - 777
- Cole Custer - 725
- Josh Berry - 660
- Sam Mayer - 630
- Chandler Smith # - 612
- Daniel Hemric - 601
- Riley Herbst - 574
- Sammy Smith # - 558
- Sheldon Creed - 552
- Parker Kligerman - 534
- Brandon Jones - 507
- Jeb Burton - 500
- Brett Moffitt - 466
- Kaz Grala - 407
- Ryan Sieg - 394
- Parker Retzlaff # - 391
- Jeremy Clements - 355
- Josh Williams - 296
- Anthony Alfredo - 284
- Joe Graf Jr. - 276
- Kyle Sieg - 274
- Ryan Ellis - 227
- Brennan Poole - 222
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Kyle Weatherman - 195
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 191
- Alex Labbe - 179
- Blaine Perkins # - 177
- Patrick Emerling - 148
- Connor Mosack - 134
- Gray Gaulding - 104
- Josh Bilicki - 93
- Sage Karam - 92
- Garrett Smithley - 92
- Joey Gase - 90
- Derek Kraus - 88
- Stefan Parsons - 73
- Myatt Snider - 67
- Parker Chase - 55
- Leland Honeyman - 52
- Miguel Paludo - 48
- Mason Massey - 45
- Cj Mclaughlin - 43
- Brad Perez - 39
- David Starr - 39
- Caesar Bacarella - 32
- Preston Pardus - 32
- Alex Guenette - 22
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 12.