NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway

After 21 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek has become the first driver to win five Xfinity Series races this season after taking the checkered flag at Cabo Wabo 250 at Road America on Saturday.

In the thrilling Michigan race, Nemechek grabbed the lead on restart with seven laps to go and stayed out front to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the victory, Nemechek was awarded with 50 points and regained the top position on the points table with 811 points, five wins, and 11 top-five finishes.

After finishing P30 at Michigan, Austin Hill stands at second place with 811 points, four wins, and 12 top-five finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Xfinity driver points grid (5 races to go IMSroad Glen Daytona Darlington Kansas): Nemechek-5w, AHill-4w, Custer-2w, Allgaier-1w, Mayer-1w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Berry +126, Hemric +67, Herbst +40, Creed +18, Kligerman -18, Jones -45 pic.twitter.com/vJ7W61c3gO

Josh Berry, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished runner-up. He gained 48 points and now stands in fifth place on the points table with 660 points from eight top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Cabo Wabo 250

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 21st NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

John Hunter Nemechek - 811 Austin Hill - 811 Justin Allgaier - 777 Cole Custer - 725 Josh Berry - 660 Sam Mayer - 630 Chandler Smith # - 612 Daniel Hemric - 601 Riley Herbst - 574 Sammy Smith # - 558 Sheldon Creed - 552 Parker Kligerman - 534 Brandon Jones - 507 Jeb Burton - 500 Brett Moffitt - 466 Kaz Grala - 407 Ryan Sieg - 394 Parker Retzlaff # - 391 Jeremy Clements - 355 Josh Williams - 296 Anthony Alfredo - 284 Joe Graf Jr. - 276 Kyle Sieg - 274 Ryan Ellis - 227 Brennan Poole - 222 Ryan Truex - 197 Kyle Weatherman - 195 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 191 Alex Labbe - 179 Blaine Perkins # - 177 Patrick Emerling - 148 Connor Mosack - 134 Gray Gaulding - 104 Josh Bilicki - 93 Sage Karam - 92 Garrett Smithley - 92 Joey Gase - 90 Derek Kraus - 88 Stefan Parsons - 73 Myatt Snider - 67 Parker Chase - 55 Leland Honeyman - 52 Miguel Paludo - 48 Mason Massey - 45 Cj Mclaughlin - 43 Brad Perez - 39 David Starr - 39 Caesar Bacarella - 32 Preston Pardus - 32 Alex Guenette - 22

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 12.