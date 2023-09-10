NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

After 26 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek became the first driver to win six races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as he took the checkered flag at Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday.

In the thrilling Kansas race, Nemechek dominated the race leading 154 of the 200 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the Kansas Lottery 300 victory, the #20 Toyota driver received 60 points and secured the top position in the points table with 2049 points, six wins, and 13 top-five finishes.

After finishing P5 at Kansas Speedway, Austin Hill held the second position on the points log, with 2039 points, four wins, and 15 top-five finishes.

Justin Allgaier, who started on the pole, failed to use the advantage and finished P18 in the race. He gained 35 points and currently stands in third place on the points table with 2026 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Kansas Lottery 300

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 26th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek - 2049
  2. Austin Hill - 2039
  3. Justin Allgaier - 2026
  4. Cole Custer - 2017
  5. Sam Mayer - 2015
  6. Chandler Smith - 2009
  7. Josh Berry - 2009
  8. Sheldon Creed - 2008
  9. Sammy Smith - 2006
  10. Jeb Burton - 2006
  11. Daniel Hemric - 2003
  12. Parker Kligerman - 2002
  13. Riley Herbst - 673
  14. Brandon Jones - 620
  15. Brett Moffitt - 570
  16. Parker Retzlaff - 511
  17. Kaz Grala - 497
  18. Ryan Sieg - 460
  19. Jeremy Clements - 427
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 353
  21. Kyle Sieg - 342
  22. Josh Williams - 336
  23. Joe Graf Jr. - 335
  24. Brennan Poole - 285
  25. Ryan Ellis - 275
  26. Kyle Weatherman - 247
  27. Alex Labbe - 218
  28. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 217
  29. Blaine Perkins # - 203
  30. Connor Mosack - 201
  31. Ryan Truex - 197
  32. Patrick Emerling - 149
  33. Sage Karam - 136
  34. Gray Gaulding - 132
  35. Joey Gase - 126
  36. Garrett Smithley - 125
  37. Josh Bilicki - 124
  38. Derek Kraus - 121
  39. Stefan Parsons - 95
  40. Myatt Snider - 67
  41. Mason Massey - 66
  42. Miguel Paludo - 63
  43. Leland Honeyman - 63
  44. CJ McLaughlin - 58
  45. Parker Chase - 55
  46. Preston Pardus - 45
  47. Brad Perez - 40
  48. David Starr - 39
  49. Caesar Bacarella - 38
  50. Alex Guenette - 23

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 15.

