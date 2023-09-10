NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

After 26 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek became the first driver to win six races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as he took the checkered flag at Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday.

In the thrilling Kansas race, Nemechek dominated the race leading 154 of the 200 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the Kansas Lottery 300 victory, the #20 Toyota driver received 60 points and secured the top position in the points table with 2049 points, six wins, and 13 top-five finishes.

After finishing P5 at Kansas Speedway, Austin Hill held the second position on the points log, with 2039 points, four wins, and 15 top-five finishes.

Justin Allgaier, who started on the pole, failed to use the advantage and finished P18 in the race. He gained 35 points and currently stands in third place on the points table with 2026 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Kansas Lottery 300

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 26th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

John Hunter Nemechek - 2049 Austin Hill - 2039 Justin Allgaier - 2026 Cole Custer - 2017 Sam Mayer - 2015 Chandler Smith - 2009 Josh Berry - 2009 Sheldon Creed - 2008 Sammy Smith - 2006 Jeb Burton - 2006 Daniel Hemric - 2003 Parker Kligerman - 2002 Riley Herbst - 673 Brandon Jones - 620 Brett Moffitt - 570 Parker Retzlaff - 511 Kaz Grala - 497 Ryan Sieg - 460 Jeremy Clements - 427 Anthony Alfredo - 353 Kyle Sieg - 342 Josh Williams - 336 Joe Graf Jr. - 335 Brennan Poole - 285 Ryan Ellis - 275 Kyle Weatherman - 247 Alex Labbe - 218 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 217 Blaine Perkins # - 203 Connor Mosack - 201 Ryan Truex - 197 Patrick Emerling - 149 Sage Karam - 136 Gray Gaulding - 132 Joey Gase - 126 Garrett Smithley - 125 Josh Bilicki - 124 Derek Kraus - 121 Stefan Parsons - 95 Myatt Snider - 67 Mason Massey - 66 Miguel Paludo - 63 Leland Honeyman - 63 CJ McLaughlin - 58 Parker Chase - 55 Preston Pardus - 45 Brad Perez - 40 David Starr - 39 Caesar Bacarella - 38 Alex Guenette - 23

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 15.