NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

After 26 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek became the first driver to win six races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as he took the checkered flag at Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday.
In the thrilling Kansas race, Nemechek dominated the race leading 154 of the 200 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With the Kansas Lottery 300 victory, the #20 Toyota driver received 60 points and secured the top position in the points table with 2049 points, six wins, and 13 top-five finishes.
After finishing P5 at Kansas Speedway, Austin Hill held the second position on the points log, with 2039 points, four wins, and 15 top-five finishes.
Justin Allgaier, who started on the pole, failed to use the advantage and finished P18 in the race. He gained 35 points and currently stands in third place on the points table with 2026 points.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Kansas Lottery 300
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 26th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- John Hunter Nemechek - 2049
- Austin Hill - 2039
- Justin Allgaier - 2026
- Cole Custer - 2017
- Sam Mayer - 2015
- Chandler Smith - 2009
- Josh Berry - 2009
- Sheldon Creed - 2008
- Sammy Smith - 2006
- Jeb Burton - 2006
- Daniel Hemric - 2003
- Parker Kligerman - 2002
- Riley Herbst - 673
- Brandon Jones - 620
- Brett Moffitt - 570
- Parker Retzlaff - 511
- Kaz Grala - 497
- Ryan Sieg - 460
- Jeremy Clements - 427
- Anthony Alfredo - 353
- Kyle Sieg - 342
- Josh Williams - 336
- Joe Graf Jr. - 335
- Brennan Poole - 285
- Ryan Ellis - 275
- Kyle Weatherman - 247
- Alex Labbe - 218
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 217
- Blaine Perkins # - 203
- Connor Mosack - 201
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Patrick Emerling - 149
- Sage Karam - 136
- Gray Gaulding - 132
- Joey Gase - 126
- Garrett Smithley - 125
- Josh Bilicki - 124
- Derek Kraus - 121
- Stefan Parsons - 95
- Myatt Snider - 67
- Mason Massey - 66
- Miguel Paludo - 63
- Leland Honeyman - 63
- CJ McLaughlin - 58
- Parker Chase - 55
- Preston Pardus - 45
- Brad Perez - 40
- David Starr - 39
- Caesar Bacarella - 38
- Alex Guenette - 23
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 15.