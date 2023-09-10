NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 is at last done and dusted. The 26th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3 pm ET on Saturday, September 9. It took place at Kansas Speedway and lasted for two hours, 44 minutes, and 45 seconds.

Driving the #20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, John Hunter Nemechek clinched his sixth win of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at the 1.5-mile-long track.

Nemechek dominated the race after taking the lead for the first time on lap 41 of the 200. He won the first and second stage and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 7.521 seconds ahead of Brandon Jones. The victory marked Nemechek’s 18th career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Despite winning the series-leading sixth win of the season, Nemechek failed to overtake Austin Hill for the Regular Season Championship as the #20 Toyota driver fell five points short to win the trophy.

Meanwhile, Brandon Jones finished runner-up, followed by Sheldon Creed, Parker Kligerman, and Austin Hill in the top five. Josh Berry, Brett Moffitt, Derek Kraus, Joe Graf Jr., and Kaz Grala completed the top 10.

The Kansas Lottery 300 saw seven lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed 10 caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Kansas Lottery 300 final results explored

Below are the final results for Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway:

#20 - John Hunter Nemechek #9 - Brandon Jones #2 - Sheldon Creed #48 - Parker Kligerman #21 - Austin Hill #8 - Josh Berry #25 - Brett Moffitt #11 - Derek Kraus #19 - Joe Graf Jr. #26 - Kaz Grala #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R) #27 - Jeb Burton #92 - Josh Williams #24 - Connor Mosack (R) #51 - Jeremy Clements #08 - Mason Massey #43 - Ryan Ellis #7 - Justin Allgaier #53 - Matt Mills (i) #29 - Kyle Sieg #07 - Dawson Cram #28 - C. J. McLaughlin #98 - Riley Herbst #35 - Joey Gase #4 - Garrett Smithley #66 - Leland Honeyman #78 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Brennan Poole #45 - Rajah Caruth (i) #39 - Ryan Sieg #38 - Nick Leitz (i) #16 - Chandler Smith (R) #02 - Blaine Perkins (R) #10 - Daniel Hemric #18 - Sammy Smith (R) #00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #91 - Kyle Weatherman

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first playoff race of the season.