NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

After 22 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs became the 10th different winner of the 2023 season as he took the checkered flag at Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.
In the thrilling Indiana race, Gibbs took the lead after a restart with 16 of the 62 laps left and stayed out front to cross the start/finish line in P1.
After finishing P4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Austin Hill regained the top position on the points table. He has a 11-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek with 849 points, four wins, and 13 top-five finishes.
Sam Mayer, who finished runner-up gained 52 points and maintained the sixth-place in the points table with 682 points from one win and eight top-five finishes.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Pennzoil 150
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 22nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- Austin Hill - 849
- John Hunter Nemechek – 838
- Justin Allgaier - 815
- Cole Custer – 757
- Josh Berry - 685
- Sam Mayer - 682
- Chandler Smith – 622
- Daniel Hemric – 621
- Riley Herbst – 605
- Sheldon Creed – 588
- Parker Kligerman - 571
- Sammy Smith – 567
- Brandon Jones - 523
- Jeb Burton - 521
- Brett Moffitt - 493
- Kaz Grala - 435
- Parker Retzlaff - 415
- Ryan Sieg - 399
- Jeremy Clements - 374
- Anthony Alfredo - 298
- Joe Graf Jr. - 278
- Josh Williams - 300
- Kyle Sieg - 281
- Ryan Ellis - 235
- Brennan Poole - 234
- Kyle Weatherman - 212
- Alex Labbe - 205
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 191
- Blaine Perkins - 183
- Patrick Emerling - 148
- Connor Mosack - 145
- Sage Karam - 114
- Josh Bilicki - 112
- Gray Gaulding - 104
- Garrett Smithley - 92
- Joey Gase - 90
- Derek Kraus - 88
- Stefan Parsons - 73
- Myatt Snider - 67
- Miguel Paludo - 63
- Parker Chase - 55
- Leland Honeyman Jr. - 52
- Mason Massey - 45
- Preston Pardus - 45
- CJ McLaughlin - 43
- Brad Perez - 40
- David Starr - 39
- Caesar Bacarella – 32
- Alex Guenette – 22
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 19.