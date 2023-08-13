NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

After 22 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs became the 10th different winner of the 2023 season as he took the checkered flag at Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.

In the thrilling Indiana race, Gibbs took the lead after a restart with 16 of the 62 laps left and stayed out front to cross the start/finish line in P1.

After finishing P4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Austin Hill regained the top position on the points table. He has a 11-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek with 849 points, four wins, and 13 top-five finishes.

Sam Mayer, who finished runner-up gained 52 points and maintained the sixth-place in the points table with 682 points from one win and eight top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Pennzoil 150

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 22nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

Austin Hill - 849 John Hunter Nemechek – 838 Justin Allgaier - 815 Cole Custer – 757 Josh Berry - 685 Sam Mayer - 682 Chandler Smith – 622 Daniel Hemric – 621 Riley Herbst – 605 Sheldon Creed – 588 Parker Kligerman - 571 Sammy Smith – 567 Brandon Jones - 523 Jeb Burton - 521 Brett Moffitt - 493 Kaz Grala - 435 Parker Retzlaff - 415 Ryan Sieg - 399 Jeremy Clements - 374 Anthony Alfredo - 298 Joe Graf Jr. - 278 Josh Williams - 300 Kyle Sieg - 281 Ryan Ellis - 235 Brennan Poole - 234 Kyle Weatherman - 212 Alex Labbe - 205 Ryan Truex - 197 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 191 Blaine Perkins - 183 Patrick Emerling - 148 Connor Mosack - 145 Sage Karam - 114 Josh Bilicki - 112 Gray Gaulding - 104 Garrett Smithley - 92 Joey Gase - 90 Derek Kraus - 88 Stefan Parsons - 73 Myatt Snider - 67 Miguel Paludo - 63 Parker Chase - 55 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 52 Mason Massey - 45 Preston Pardus - 45 CJ McLaughlin - 43 Brad Perez - 40 David Starr - 39 Caesar Bacarella – 32 Alex Guenette – 22

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 19.