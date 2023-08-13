NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 13, 2023 18:00 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

After 22 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs became the 10th different winner of the 2023 season as he took the checkered flag at Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.

In the thrilling Indiana race, Gibbs took the lead after a restart with 16 of the 62 laps left and stayed out front to cross the start/finish line in P1.

After finishing P4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Austin Hill regained the top position on the points table. He has a 11-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek with 849 points, four wins, and 13 top-five finishes.

Sam Mayer, who finished runner-up gained 52 points and maintained the sixth-place in the points table with 682 points from one win and eight top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Pennzoil 150

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 22nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. Austin Hill - 849
  2. John Hunter Nemechek – 838
  3. Justin Allgaier - 815
  4. Cole Custer – 757
  5. Josh Berry - 685
  6. Sam Mayer - 682
  7. Chandler Smith – 622
  8. Daniel Hemric – 621
  9. Riley Herbst – 605
  10. Sheldon Creed – 588
  11. Parker Kligerman - 571
  12. Sammy Smith – 567
  13. Brandon Jones - 523
  14. Jeb Burton - 521
  15. Brett Moffitt - 493
  16. Kaz Grala - 435
  17. Parker Retzlaff - 415
  18. Ryan Sieg - 399
  19. Jeremy Clements - 374
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 298
  21. Joe Graf Jr. - 278
  22. Josh Williams - 300
  23. Kyle Sieg - 281
  24. Ryan Ellis - 235
  25. Brennan Poole - 234
  26. Kyle Weatherman - 212
  27. Alex Labbe - 205
  28. Ryan Truex - 197
  29. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 191
  30. Blaine Perkins - 183
  31. Patrick Emerling - 148
  32. Connor Mosack - 145
  33. Sage Karam - 114
  34. Josh Bilicki - 112
  35. Gray Gaulding - 104
  36. Garrett Smithley - 92
  37. Joey Gase - 90
  38. Derek Kraus - 88
  39. Stefan Parsons - 73
  40. Myatt Snider - 67
  41. Miguel Paludo - 63
  42. Parker Chase - 55
  43. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 52
  44. Mason Massey - 45
  45. Preston Pardus - 45
  46. CJ McLaughlin - 43
  47. Brad Perez - 40
  48. David Starr - 39
  49. Caesar Bacarella – 32
  50. Alex Guenette – 22

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 19.

