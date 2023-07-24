NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway

After 19 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Richard Childress Racing Austin Hill has become the second driver to win four races this season as he took the checkered flag at Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway on Saturday.

In the thrilling Pocono race, Hill gambled on fuel strategy, taking the lead in final two laps and stayed out front to cross the start/finish line in P1.

NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC



Retweet to congratulate Austin Hill for the win as Josh Berry hits the wall behind him. pic.twitter.com/a8T3E5v44p WHAT A FINISH AT POCONO!Retweet to congratulate Austin Hill for the win as Josh Berry hits the wall behind him. #NASCAR

With the victory, Austin Hill gained 41 points and currently sits at second place with 738 points, four wins, and 11 top-five finishes.

Despite finishing P32, John Hunter Nemechek maintained the top position on the table. He has a 13-point lead over Hill with 751 points, four wins, and 10 top-five finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Xfinity points grid (7 to go; RoadAmerica Mich IMSroad Glen Dayt Darlington Bristol): Nemechek-4w, Hill-4w, Custer-2w, Allgaier-1w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Berry +110, Hemric +86, Mayer +78, Creed +49, Herbst +26, Kligerman -26, Moffitt -49, Jones -54 pic.twitter.com/bhIuh6c60w

Josh Berry, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P24. He gained 33 points and now stands in sixth place on the points table with 577 points from seven top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Pocono 225

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 19th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

John Hunter Nemechek - 751 Austin Hill - 738 Justin Allgaier - 696 Cole Custer - 666 Chandler Smith - 587 Josh Berry - 577 Daniel Hemric - 553 Sammy Smith - 548 Sam Mayer - 545 Sheldon Creed - 516 Riley Herbst - 493 Parker Kligerman - 467 Jeb Burton - 448 Brett Moffitt - 444 Brandon Jones - 439 Kaz Grala - 352 Ryan Sieg - 343 Parker Retzlaff - 340 Jeremy Clements - 334 Josh Williams - 265 Joe Graf Jr. - 252 Kyle Sieg - 251 Anthony Alfredo - 243 Ryan Ellis - 211 Ryan Truex - 197 Brennan Poole - 192 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 178 Kyle Weatherman - 176 Alex Labbe - 175 Blaine Perkins - 153 Patrick Emerling - 130 Connor Mosack - 125 Gray Gaulding - 104 Joey Gase - 90 Derek Kraus - 88 Garrett Smithley - 85 Myatt Snider - 67 Stefan Parsons - 67 Josh Bilicki - 63 Parker Chase - 55 Miguel Paludo - 48 Mason Massey - 45 Cj Mclaughlin - 43 Leland Honeyman - 43 David Starr - 39 Sage Karam - 33 Caesar Bacarella - 32 Preston Pardus - 32 Alex Guenette - 22 Dylan Lupton - 21

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Road America on Saturday, July 29.