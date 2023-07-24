NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway

After 19 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Richard Childress Racing Austin Hill has become the second driver to win four races this season as he took the checkered flag at Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway on Saturday.
In the thrilling Pocono race, Hill gambled on fuel strategy, taking the lead in final two laps and stayed out front to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With the victory, Austin Hill gained 41 points and currently sits at second place with 738 points, four wins, and 11 top-five finishes.
Despite finishing P32, John Hunter Nemechek maintained the top position on the table. He has a 13-point lead over Hill with 751 points, four wins, and 10 top-five finishes.
Josh Berry, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P24. He gained 33 points and now stands in sixth place on the points table with 577 points from seven top-five finishes.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Pocono 225
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 19th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- John Hunter Nemechek - 751
- Austin Hill - 738
- Justin Allgaier - 696
- Cole Custer - 666
- Chandler Smith - 587
- Josh Berry - 577
- Daniel Hemric - 553
- Sammy Smith - 548
- Sam Mayer - 545
- Sheldon Creed - 516
- Riley Herbst - 493
- Parker Kligerman - 467
- Jeb Burton - 448
- Brett Moffitt - 444
- Brandon Jones - 439
- Kaz Grala - 352
- Ryan Sieg - 343
- Parker Retzlaff - 340
- Jeremy Clements - 334
- Josh Williams - 265
- Joe Graf Jr. - 252
- Kyle Sieg - 251
- Anthony Alfredo - 243
- Ryan Ellis - 211
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Brennan Poole - 192
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 178
- Kyle Weatherman - 176
- Alex Labbe - 175
- Blaine Perkins - 153
- Patrick Emerling - 130
- Connor Mosack - 125
- Gray Gaulding - 104
- Joey Gase - 90
- Derek Kraus - 88
- Garrett Smithley - 85
- Myatt Snider - 67
- Stefan Parsons - 67
- Josh Bilicki - 63
- Parker Chase - 55
- Miguel Paludo - 48
- Mason Massey - 45
- Cj Mclaughlin - 43
- Leland Honeyman - 43
- David Starr - 39
- Sage Karam - 33
- Caesar Bacarella - 32
- Preston Pardus - 32
- Alex Guenette - 22
- Dylan Lupton - 21
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Road America on Saturday, July 29.