NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 24, 2023 01:04 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225

After 19 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Richard Childress Racing Austin Hill has become the second driver to win four races this season as he took the checkered flag at Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway on Saturday.

In the thrilling Pocono race, Hill gambled on fuel strategy, taking the lead in final two laps and stayed out front to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the victory, Austin Hill gained 41 points and currently sits at second place with 738 points, four wins, and 11 top-five finishes.

Despite finishing P32, John Hunter Nemechek maintained the top position on the table. He has a 13-point lead over Hill with 751 points, four wins, and 10 top-five finishes.

Josh Berry, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P24. He gained 33 points and now stands in sixth place on the points table with 577 points from seven top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Pocono 225

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 19th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek - 751
  2. Austin Hill - 738
  3. Justin Allgaier - 696
  4. Cole Custer - 666
  5. Chandler Smith - 587
  6. Josh Berry - 577
  7. Daniel Hemric - 553
  8. Sammy Smith - 548
  9. Sam Mayer - 545
  10. Sheldon Creed - 516
  11. Riley Herbst - 493
  12. Parker Kligerman - 467
  13. Jeb Burton - 448
  14. Brett Moffitt - 444
  15. Brandon Jones - 439
  16. Kaz Grala - 352
  17. Ryan Sieg - 343
  18. Parker Retzlaff - 340
  19. Jeremy Clements - 334
  20. Josh Williams - 265
  21. Joe Graf Jr. - 252
  22. Kyle Sieg - 251
  23. Anthony Alfredo - 243
  24. Ryan Ellis - 211
  25. Ryan Truex - 197
  26. Brennan Poole - 192
  27. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 178
  28. Kyle Weatherman - 176
  29. Alex Labbe - 175
  30. Blaine Perkins - 153
  31. Patrick Emerling - 130
  32. Connor Mosack - 125
  33. Gray Gaulding - 104
  34. Joey Gase - 90
  35. Derek Kraus - 88
  36. Garrett Smithley - 85
  37. Myatt Snider - 67
  38. Stefan Parsons - 67
  39. Josh Bilicki - 63
  40. Parker Chase - 55
  41. Miguel Paludo - 48
  42. Mason Massey - 45
  43. Cj Mclaughlin - 43
  44. Leland Honeyman - 43
  45. David Starr - 39
  46. Sage Karam - 33
  47. Caesar Bacarella - 32
  48. Preston Pardus - 32
  49. Alex Guenette - 22
  50. Dylan Lupton - 21

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Road America on Saturday, July 29.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...