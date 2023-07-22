NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Pocono Raceway released, Josh Berry takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 22, 2023 12:50 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225 - Practice - Practice

After Ambetter Health 200, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Pocono 225 will be live on USA and MRN at 5:30 pm ET.

The 19th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 2.5-mile-long track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 90 laps, resulting in a 225-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for Pocono 225 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race (July 21), JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry won his first pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after posting a lap with a time of 53.587 seconds and a speed of 167.951 mph. It marked his second pole of his Xfinity career. Daniel Hemric will share the front row with Berry after turning a lap of 167.128 mph.

They will be followed by Sheldon Creed, Connor Mosack, and John Hunter Nemechek rounding out the top five. Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, and Cole Custer complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Three drivers who failed to qualify for the race - Dawson Cram, Timmy Hill, and Stefan Parsons.

2023 NASCAR Pocono 225 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series car grid at the Pocono Raceway:

  1. #8 - Josh Berry
  2. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  3. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  4. #19 - Connor Mosack
  5. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  6. #18 - Sammy Smith
  7. #9 - Brandon Jones
  8. #1 - Sam Mayer
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #00 - Cole Custer
  11. #21 - Austin Hill
  12. #27 - Jeb Burton
  13. #17 - Chase Elliott
  14. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  15. #24 - Corey Heim
  16. #16 - Chandler Smith
  17. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  18. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  19. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #98 - Riley Herbst
  22. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  23. #10 - Daniel Suarez
  24. #26 - Kaz Grala
  25. #3 - Ty Dillon
  26. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  27. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  28. #92 - Josh Williams
  29. #44 - Sage Karam
  30. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  31. #6 - Brennan Poole
  32. #08 - Alex Labbe
  33. #91 - Chad Chastain
  34. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  35. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  36. #53 - Patrick Emerling
  37. #35 - Joey Gase
  38. #02 - Blaine Perkins

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway for Pocono 225 on Saturday on USA and MRN.

