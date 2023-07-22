NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Pocono Raceway released, Josh Berry takes pole

After Ambetter Health 200, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Pocono 225 will be live on USA and MRN at 5:30 pm ET.

The 19th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 2.5-mile-long track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 90 laps, resulting in a 225-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for Pocono 225 on his official Twitter account.

NWS: 70s, 2% rain PoconoETSatFS18:30-ARCA race 6011-NASCAR RaceDay12:13-Truck green 15-15-30, 4sets fuel 29-32USA (3p)2:35-Cup p&q5-Xfin prerace5:50-Xfin green 20-20-50, 4sets, fuel 35-38Sun-USA2-Cup prerace2:50-Cup green 30-65-65, 7sets, fuel 36-40NWS: 70s, 2% rain pic.twitter.com/mqGqpxohqN " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/mqGqpxohqN" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/mqGqpxohqN" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/mqGqpxohqN

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race (July 21), JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry won his first pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after posting a lap with a time of 53.587 seconds and a speed of 167.951 mph. It marked his second pole of his Xfinity career. Daniel Hemric will share the front row with Berry after turning a lap of 167.128 mph.

They will be followed by Sheldon Creed, Connor Mosack, and John Hunter Nemechek rounding out the top five. Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, and Cole Custer complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Three drivers who failed to qualify for the race - Dawson Cram, Timmy Hill, and Stefan Parsons.

2023 NASCAR Pocono 225 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series car grid at the Pocono Raceway:

#8 - Josh Berry #11 - Daniel Hemric #2 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Connor Mosack #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #18 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #1 - Sam Mayer #7 - Justin Allgaier #00 - Cole Custer #21 - Austin Hill #27 - Jeb Burton #17 - Chase Elliott #51 - Jeremy Clements #24 - Corey Heim #16 - Chandler Smith #39 - Ryan Sieg #25 - Brett Moffitt #31 - Parker Retzlaff #28 - Kyle Sieg #98 - Riley Herbst #48 - Parker Kligerman #10 - Daniel Suarez #26 - Kaz Grala #3 - Ty Dillon #78 - Anthony Alfredo #43 - Ryan Ellis #92 - Josh Williams #44 - Sage Karam #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #6 - Brennan Poole #08 - Alex Labbe #91 - Chad Chastain #4 - Garrett Smithley #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #53 - Patrick Emerling #35 - Joey Gase #02 - Blaine Perkins

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway for Pocono 225 on Saturday on USA and MRN.