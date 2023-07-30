NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Road America 180 at Road America

After 20 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer has become the ninth different winner of the 2023 season as he took the checkered flag at Road America 180 at Road America on Saturday.

In the thrilling road course race, Mayer survived the double overtime and stayed out front to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the victory, Sam Mayer gained 48 points and moved from ninth to sixth place with 593 points, one win, and six top-five finishes.

After finishing P3 at Road America, Austin Hill regained the top position on the table. He has a 14-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek with 775 points, four wins, and 12 top-five finishes.

AJ Allmendinger, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P9.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Road America 180

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 20th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

Austin Hill - 775 John Hunter Nemechek - 761 Justin Allgaier - 735 Cole Custer - 691 Josh Berry - 612 Sam Mayer - 593 Chandler Smith # - 588 Daniel Hemric - 579 Sammy Smith # - 557 Riley Herbst - 530 Sheldon Creed - 527 Parker Kligerman - 505 Jeb Burton - 473 Brandon Jones - 466 Brett Moffitt - 445 Kaz Grala - 391 Ryan Sieg - 367 Parker Retzlaff # - 363 Jeremy Clements - 344 Josh Williams - 281 Joe Graf Jr. - 266 Anthony Alfredo - 264 Kyle Sieg - 256 Brennan Poole - 214 Ryan Ellis - 213 Ryan Truex - 197 Kyle Weatherman - 193 Alex Labbe - 179 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 178 Blaine Perkins # - 173 Patrick Emerling - 145 Connor Mosack - 133 Gray Gaulding - 104 Josh Bilicki - 93 Joey Gase - 90 Derek Kraus - 88 Garrett Smithley - 85 Sage Karam - 80 Myatt Snider - 67 Stefan Parsons - 67 Parker Chase - 55 Leland Honeyman - 52 Miguel Paludo - 48 Mason Massey - 45 Cj Mclaughlin - 43 Brad Perez - 39 David Starr - 39 Caesar Bacarella - 32 Preston Pardus - 32 Alex Guenette - 22

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, August 5.