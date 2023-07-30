NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Road America 180 at Road America

NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180
NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180

After 20 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer has become the ninth different winner of the 2023 season as he took the checkered flag at Road America 180 at Road America on Saturday.

In the thrilling road course race, Mayer survived the double overtime and stayed out front to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the victory, Sam Mayer gained 48 points and moved from ninth to sixth place with 593 points, one win, and six top-five finishes.

After finishing P3 at Road America, Austin Hill regained the top position on the table. He has a 14-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek with 775 points, four wins, and 12 top-five finishes.

AJ Allmendinger, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P9.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Road America 180

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 20th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. Austin Hill - 775
  2. John Hunter Nemechek - 761
  3. Justin Allgaier - 735
  4. Cole Custer - 691
  5. Josh Berry - 612
  6. Sam Mayer - 593
  7. Chandler Smith # - 588
  8. Daniel Hemric - 579
  9. Sammy Smith # - 557
  10. Riley Herbst - 530
  11. Sheldon Creed - 527
  12. Parker Kligerman - 505
  13. Jeb Burton - 473
  14. Brandon Jones - 466
  15. Brett Moffitt - 445
  16. Kaz Grala - 391
  17. Ryan Sieg - 367
  18. Parker Retzlaff # - 363
  19. Jeremy Clements - 344
  20. Josh Williams - 281
  21. Joe Graf Jr. - 266
  22. Anthony Alfredo - 264
  23. Kyle Sieg - 256
  24. Brennan Poole - 214
  25. Ryan Ellis - 213
  26. Ryan Truex - 197
  27. Kyle Weatherman - 193
  28. Alex Labbe - 179
  29. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 178
  30. Blaine Perkins # - 173
  31. Patrick Emerling - 145
  32. Connor Mosack - 133
  33. Gray Gaulding - 104
  34. Josh Bilicki - 93
  35. Joey Gase - 90
  36. Derek Kraus - 88
  37. Garrett Smithley - 85
  38. Sage Karam - 80
  39. Myatt Snider - 67
  40. Stefan Parsons - 67
  41. Parker Chase - 55
  42. Leland Honeyman - 52
  43. Miguel Paludo - 48
  44. Mason Massey - 45
  45. Cj Mclaughlin - 43
  46. Brad Perez - 39
  47. David Starr - 39
  48. Caesar Bacarella - 32
  49. Preston Pardus - 32
  50. Alex Guenette - 22

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, August 5.

