NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Road America 180 at Road America

After 20 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer has become the ninth different winner of the 2023 season as he took the checkered flag at Road America 180 at Road America on Saturday.
In the thrilling road course race, Mayer survived the double overtime and stayed out front to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With the victory, Sam Mayer gained 48 points and moved from ninth to sixth place with 593 points, one win, and six top-five finishes.
After finishing P3 at Road America, Austin Hill regained the top position on the table. He has a 14-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek with 775 points, four wins, and 12 top-five finishes.
AJ Allmendinger, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P9.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Road America 180
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 20th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- Austin Hill - 775
- John Hunter Nemechek - 761
- Justin Allgaier - 735
- Cole Custer - 691
- Josh Berry - 612
- Sam Mayer - 593
- Chandler Smith # - 588
- Daniel Hemric - 579
- Sammy Smith # - 557
- Riley Herbst - 530
- Sheldon Creed - 527
- Parker Kligerman - 505
- Jeb Burton - 473
- Brandon Jones - 466
- Brett Moffitt - 445
- Kaz Grala - 391
- Ryan Sieg - 367
- Parker Retzlaff # - 363
- Jeremy Clements - 344
- Josh Williams - 281
- Joe Graf Jr. - 266
- Anthony Alfredo - 264
- Kyle Sieg - 256
- Brennan Poole - 214
- Ryan Ellis - 213
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Kyle Weatherman - 193
- Alex Labbe - 179
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 178
- Blaine Perkins # - 173
- Patrick Emerling - 145
- Connor Mosack - 133
- Gray Gaulding - 104
- Josh Bilicki - 93
- Joey Gase - 90
- Derek Kraus - 88
- Garrett Smithley - 85
- Sage Karam - 80
- Myatt Snider - 67
- Stefan Parsons - 67
- Parker Chase - 55
- Leland Honeyman - 52
- Miguel Paludo - 48
- Mason Massey - 45
- Cj Mclaughlin - 43
- Brad Perez - 39
- David Starr - 39
- Caesar Bacarella - 32
- Preston Pardus - 32
- Alex Guenette - 22
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, August 5.