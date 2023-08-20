NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

After 23 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, JR Motorsports Sam Mayer became the fourth multiple race winner of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as he took the checkered flag at Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.
In the thrilling Watkins Glen race, Mayer secured the win in overtime and managed to hold off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With the win, Mayer was awarded with 53 points and moved from sixth to fifth place in the points table with 735 points, two wins, and nine top-five finishes.
After finishing P14 at Watkins Glen International, Austin Hill maintained the top position on the points log. He has a nine-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek with 886 points, four wins, and 13 top-five finishes.
Sheldon Creed, who finished second gained 41 points and holds the ninth-place in the points table with 629 points from three top-five finishes.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 23rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- Austin Hill - 886
- John Hunter Nemechek - 877
- Justin Allgaier - 852
- Cole Custer - 775
- Sam Mayer - 735
- Josh Berry - 713
- Chandler Smith - 651
- Daniel Hemric - 635
- Sheldon Creed - 629
- Riley Herbst - 610
- Parker Kligerman - 607
- Sammy Smith - 586
- Brandon Jones - 549
- Jeb Burton - 548
- Brett Moffitt - 501
- Kaz Grala - 444
- Parker Retzlaff - 426
- Ryan Sieg - 415
- Jeremy Clements - 375
- Anthony Alfredo - 304
- Josh Williams - 301
- Kyle Sieg - 299
- Joe Graf Jr. - 293
- Brennan Poole - 259
- Ryan Ellis - 242
- Kyle Weatherman - 236
- Alex Labbe - 218
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 191
- Blaine Perkins - 184
- Connor Mosack - 177
- Patrick Emerling - 148
- Sage Karam - 136
- Josh Bilicki - 124
- Gray Gaulding - 104
- Garrett Smithley - 92
- Joey Gase - 90
- Derek Kraus - 88
- Stefan Parsons - 77
- Myatt Snider - 67
- Miguel Paludo - 63
- Parker Chase - 55
- Leland Honeyman - 52
- Mason Massey - 45
- Preston Pardus - 45
- Cj Mclaughlin - 43
- Brad Perez - 40
- David Starr - 39
- Caesar Bacarella - 32
- Alex Guenette - 22
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 25.