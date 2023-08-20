NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 20, 2023 22:03 IST
After 23 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, JR Motorsports Sam Mayer became the fourth multiple race winner of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as he took the checkered flag at Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.

In the thrilling Watkins Glen race, Mayer secured the win in overtime and managed to hold off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the win, Mayer was awarded with 53 points and moved from sixth to fifth place in the points table with 735 points, two wins, and nine top-five finishes.

After finishing P14 at Watkins Glen International, Austin Hill maintained the top position on the points log. He has a nine-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek with 886 points, four wins, and 13 top-five finishes.

Sheldon Creed, who finished second gained 41 points and holds the ninth-place in the points table with 629 points from three top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 23rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. Austin Hill - 886
  2. John Hunter Nemechek - 877
  3. Justin Allgaier - 852
  4. Cole Custer - 775
  5. Sam Mayer - 735
  6. Josh Berry - 713
  7. Chandler Smith - 651
  8. Daniel Hemric - 635
  9. Sheldon Creed - 629
  10. Riley Herbst - 610
  11. Parker Kligerman - 607
  12. Sammy Smith - 586
  13. Brandon Jones - 549
  14. Jeb Burton - 548
  15. Brett Moffitt - 501
  16. Kaz Grala - 444
  17. Parker Retzlaff - 426
  18. Ryan Sieg - 415
  19. Jeremy Clements - 375
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 304
  21. Josh Williams - 301
  22. Kyle Sieg - 299
  23. Joe Graf Jr. - 293
  24. Brennan Poole - 259
  25. Ryan Ellis - 242
  26. Kyle Weatherman - 236
  27. Alex Labbe - 218
  28. Ryan Truex - 197
  29. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 191
  30. Blaine Perkins - 184
  31. Connor Mosack - 177
  32. Patrick Emerling - 148
  33. Sage Karam - 136
  34. Josh Bilicki - 124
  35. Gray Gaulding - 104
  36. Garrett Smithley - 92
  37. Joey Gase - 90
  38. Derek Kraus - 88
  39. Stefan Parsons - 77
  40. Myatt Snider - 67
  41. Miguel Paludo - 63
  42. Parker Chase - 55
  43. Leland Honeyman - 52
  44. Mason Massey - 45
  45. Preston Pardus - 45
  46. Cj Mclaughlin - 43
  47. Brad Perez - 40
  48. David Starr - 39
  49. Caesar Bacarella - 32
  50. Alex Guenette - 22

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 25.

