NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

After 23 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, JR Motorsports Sam Mayer became the fourth multiple race winner of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as he took the checkered flag at Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.

In the thrilling Watkins Glen race, Mayer secured the win in overtime and managed to hold off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the win, Mayer was awarded with 53 points and moved from sixth to fifth place in the points table with 735 points, two wins, and nine top-five finishes.

After finishing P14 at Watkins Glen International, Austin Hill maintained the top position on the points log. He has a nine-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek with 886 points, four wins, and 13 top-five finishes.

Sheldon Creed, who finished second gained 41 points and holds the ninth-place in the points table with 629 points from three top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 23rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

Austin Hill - 886 John Hunter Nemechek - 877 Justin Allgaier - 852 Cole Custer - 775 Sam Mayer - 735 Josh Berry - 713 Chandler Smith - 651 Daniel Hemric - 635 Sheldon Creed - 629 Riley Herbst - 610 Parker Kligerman - 607 Sammy Smith - 586 Brandon Jones - 549 Jeb Burton - 548 Brett Moffitt - 501 Kaz Grala - 444 Parker Retzlaff - 426 Ryan Sieg - 415 Jeremy Clements - 375 Anthony Alfredo - 304 Josh Williams - 301 Kyle Sieg - 299 Joe Graf Jr. - 293 Brennan Poole - 259 Ryan Ellis - 242 Kyle Weatherman - 236 Alex Labbe - 218 Ryan Truex - 197 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 191 Blaine Perkins - 184 Connor Mosack - 177 Patrick Emerling - 148 Sage Karam - 136 Josh Bilicki - 124 Gray Gaulding - 104 Garrett Smithley - 92 Joey Gase - 90 Derek Kraus - 88 Stefan Parsons - 77 Myatt Snider - 67 Miguel Paludo - 63 Parker Chase - 55 Leland Honeyman - 52 Mason Massey - 45 Preston Pardus - 45 Cj Mclaughlin - 43 Brad Perez - 40 David Starr - 39 Caesar Bacarella - 32 Alex Guenette - 22

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 25.