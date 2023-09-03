NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

After 25 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the 11th different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as he took the checkered flag at Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.

In the thrilling Darlington race, Hamlin took the white flag during overtime and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

Expand Tweet

After finishing P2 at Darlington Raceway, Austin Hill maintained the top position on the points log. He has a 23-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek with 968 points, four wins, and 14 top-five finishes.

Expand Tweet

John Hunter Nemechek, who finished P3 gained 54 points and holds the second-place in the points table with 945 points from five top-five finishes and 12 top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 25th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

Austin Hill - 968 John Hunter Nemechek - 945 Justin Allgaier - 935 Cole Custer - 861 Sam Mayer - 781 Josh Berry - 765 Sheldon Creed - 712 Daniel Hemric - 711 Chandler Smith # - 706 Riley Herbst - 657 Parker Kligerman - 656 Sammy Smith # - 629 Jeb Burton - 592 Brandon Jones - 578 Brett Moffitt - 539 Parker Retzlaff # - 483 Kaz Grala - 470 Ryan Sieg - 453 Jeremy Clements - 405 Anthony Alfredo - 343 Kyle Sieg - 325 Josh Williams - 312 Joe Graf Jr. - 307 Brennan Poole - 276 Ryan Ellis - 255 Kyle Weatherman - 246 Alex Labbe - 218 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 217 Blaine Perkins # - 199 Ryan Truex - 197 Connor Mosack - 178 Patrick Emerling - 149 Sage Karam - 136 Gray Gaulding - 132 Josh Bilicki - 124 Joey Gase - 113 Garrett Smithley - 113 Stefan Parsons - 95 Derek Kraus - 88 Myatt Snider - 67 Miguel Paludo - 63 Parker Chase - 55 Leland Honeyman - 52 Mason Massey - 45 Preston Pardus - 45 Cj Mclaughlin - 43 Brad Perez - 40 David Starr - 39 Caesar Bacarella - 38 Alex Guenette - 23

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 9.