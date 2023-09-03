NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

After 25 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the 11th different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as he took the checkered flag at Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.
In the thrilling Darlington race, Hamlin took the white flag during overtime and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.
After finishing P2 at Darlington Raceway, Austin Hill maintained the top position on the points log. He has a 23-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek with 968 points, four wins, and 14 top-five finishes.
John Hunter Nemechek, who finished P3 gained 54 points and holds the second-place in the points table with 945 points from five top-five finishes and 12 top-five finishes.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 25th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- Austin Hill - 968
- John Hunter Nemechek - 945
- Justin Allgaier - 935
- Cole Custer - 861
- Sam Mayer - 781
- Josh Berry - 765
- Sheldon Creed - 712
- Daniel Hemric - 711
- Chandler Smith # - 706
- Riley Herbst - 657
- Parker Kligerman - 656
- Sammy Smith # - 629
- Jeb Burton - 592
- Brandon Jones - 578
- Brett Moffitt - 539
- Parker Retzlaff # - 483
- Kaz Grala - 470
- Ryan Sieg - 453
- Jeremy Clements - 405
- Anthony Alfredo - 343
- Kyle Sieg - 325
- Josh Williams - 312
- Joe Graf Jr. - 307
- Brennan Poole - 276
- Ryan Ellis - 255
- Kyle Weatherman - 246
- Alex Labbe - 218
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 217
- Blaine Perkins # - 199
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Connor Mosack - 178
- Patrick Emerling - 149
- Sage Karam - 136
- Gray Gaulding - 132
- Josh Bilicki - 124
- Joey Gase - 113
- Garrett Smithley - 113
- Stefan Parsons - 95
- Derek Kraus - 88
- Myatt Snider - 67
- Miguel Paludo - 63
- Parker Chase - 55
- Leland Honeyman - 52
- Mason Massey - 45
- Preston Pardus - 45
- Cj Mclaughlin - 43
- Brad Perez - 40
- David Starr - 39
- Caesar Bacarella - 38
- Alex Guenette - 23
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 9.