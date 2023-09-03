NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 03, 2023 12:22 IST
After 25 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the 11th different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as he took the checkered flag at Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.

In the thrilling Darlington race, Hamlin took the white flag during overtime and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

After finishing P2 at Darlington Raceway, Austin Hill maintained the top position on the points log. He has a 23-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek with 968 points, four wins, and 14 top-five finishes.

John Hunter Nemechek, who finished P3 gained 54 points and holds the second-place in the points table with 945 points from five top-five finishes and 12 top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 25th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. Austin Hill - 968
  2. John Hunter Nemechek - 945
  3. Justin Allgaier - 935
  4. Cole Custer - 861
  5. Sam Mayer - 781
  6. Josh Berry - 765
  7. Sheldon Creed - 712
  8. Daniel Hemric - 711
  9. Chandler Smith # - 706
  10. Riley Herbst - 657
  11. Parker Kligerman - 656
  12. Sammy Smith # - 629
  13. Jeb Burton - 592
  14. Brandon Jones - 578
  15. Brett Moffitt - 539
  16. Parker Retzlaff # - 483
  17. Kaz Grala - 470
  18. Ryan Sieg - 453
  19. Jeremy Clements - 405
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 343
  21. Kyle Sieg - 325
  22. Josh Williams - 312
  23. Joe Graf Jr. - 307
  24. Brennan Poole - 276
  25. Ryan Ellis - 255
  26. Kyle Weatherman - 246
  27. Alex Labbe - 218
  28. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 217
  29. Blaine Perkins # - 199
  30. Ryan Truex - 197
  31. Connor Mosack - 178
  32. Patrick Emerling - 149
  33. Sage Karam - 136
  34. Gray Gaulding - 132
  35. Josh Bilicki - 124
  36. Joey Gase - 113
  37. Garrett Smithley - 113
  38. Stefan Parsons - 95
  39. Derek Kraus - 88
  40. Myatt Snider - 67
  41. Miguel Paludo - 63
  42. Parker Chase - 55
  43. Leland Honeyman - 52
  44. Mason Massey - 45
  45. Preston Pardus - 45
  46. Cj Mclaughlin - 43
  47. Brad Perez - 40
  48. David Starr - 39
  49. Caesar Bacarella - 38
  50. Alex Guenette - 23

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 9.

