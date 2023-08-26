NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway

After 24 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, JR Motorsports Justin Allgaier became the fifth multiple race winner of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as he took the checkered flag at Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on Friday.

In the thrilling Daytona race, Allgaier survived the two overtime restarts and a close battle with Sheldon Creed on the final lap to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the win, Allgaier was awarded with 40 points and moved from third to second place in the points table with 892 points, two wins, and 11 top-five finishes.

After finishing P26 at Daytona International Speedway, Austin Hill maintained the top position on the points log. He has a 27-point lead over Allgaier with 919 points, four wins, and 13 top-five finishes.

Sheldon Creed, who finished second gained 54 points and holds the seventh-place in the points table with 683 points from four top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 24th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

Austin Hill – 919 Justin Allgaier - 892 John Hunter Nemechek - 891 Cole Custer - 817 Sam Mayer – 755 Josh Berry – 733 Sheldon Creed – 683 Daniel Hemric - 679 Chandler Smith – 675 Parker Kligerman – 643 Riley Herbst - 623 Sammy Smith - 609 Jeb Burton - 573 Brandon Jones - 555 Brett Moffitt - 527 Kaz Grala - 461 Parker Retzlaff - 456 Ryan Sieg - 446 Jeremy Clements - 389 Anthony Alfredo - 339 Joe Graf Jr. - 296 Kyle Sieg - 323 Josh Williams - 311 Brennan Poole - 259 Ryan Ellis - 247 Kyle Weatherman - 240 Alex Labbe - 218 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 217 Ryan Truex - 197 Blaine Perkins - 196 Connor Mosack - 178 Patrick Emerling - 148 Sage Karam - 136 Gray Gaulding - 132 Josh Bilicki - 124 Joey Gase - 113 Garrett Smithley - 113 Derek Kraus - 88 Stefan Parsons - 77 Myatt Snider - 67 Miguel Paludo - 63 Parker Chase - 55 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 52 Mason Massey - 45 Preston Pardus - 45 CJ McLaughlin - 43 Brad Perez - 40 David Starr - 39 Caesar Bacarella - 38 Alex Guenette - 23

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, September 2.