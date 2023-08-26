NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway

After 24 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, JR Motorsports Justin Allgaier became the fifth multiple race winner of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as he took the checkered flag at Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on Friday.
In the thrilling Daytona race, Allgaier survived the two overtime restarts and a close battle with Sheldon Creed on the final lap to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With the win, Allgaier was awarded with 40 points and moved from third to second place in the points table with 892 points, two wins, and 11 top-five finishes.
After finishing P26 at Daytona International Speedway, Austin Hill maintained the top position on the points log. He has a 27-point lead over Allgaier with 919 points, four wins, and 13 top-five finishes.
Sheldon Creed, who finished second gained 54 points and holds the seventh-place in the points table with 683 points from four top-five finishes.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 24th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- Austin Hill – 919
- Justin Allgaier - 892
- John Hunter Nemechek - 891
- Cole Custer - 817
- Sam Mayer – 755
- Josh Berry – 733
- Sheldon Creed – 683
- Daniel Hemric - 679
- Chandler Smith – 675
- Parker Kligerman – 643
- Riley Herbst - 623
- Sammy Smith - 609
- Jeb Burton - 573
- Brandon Jones - 555
- Brett Moffitt - 527
- Kaz Grala - 461
- Parker Retzlaff - 456
- Ryan Sieg - 446
- Jeremy Clements - 389
- Anthony Alfredo - 339
- Joe Graf Jr. - 296
- Kyle Sieg - 323
- Josh Williams - 311
- Brennan Poole - 259
- Ryan Ellis - 247
- Kyle Weatherman - 240
- Alex Labbe - 218
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 217
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Blaine Perkins - 196
- Connor Mosack - 178
- Patrick Emerling - 148
- Sage Karam - 136
- Gray Gaulding - 132
- Josh Bilicki - 124
- Joey Gase - 113
- Garrett Smithley - 113
- Derek Kraus - 88
- Stefan Parsons - 77
- Myatt Snider - 67
- Miguel Paludo - 63
- Parker Chase - 55
- Leland Honeyman Jr. - 52
- Mason Massey - 45
- Preston Pardus - 45
- CJ McLaughlin - 43
- Brad Perez - 40
- David Starr - 39
- Caesar Bacarella - 38
- Alex Guenette - 23
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, September 2.