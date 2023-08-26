NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 26, 2023 19:33 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola
After 24 races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, JR Motorsports Justin Allgaier became the fifth multiple race winner of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as he took the checkered flag at Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on Friday.

In the thrilling Daytona race, Allgaier survived the two overtime restarts and a close battle with Sheldon Creed on the final lap to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the win, Allgaier was awarded with 40 points and moved from third to second place in the points table with 892 points, two wins, and 11 top-five finishes.

After finishing P26 at Daytona International Speedway, Austin Hill maintained the top position on the points log. He has a 27-point lead over Allgaier with 919 points, four wins, and 13 top-five finishes.

Sheldon Creed, who finished second gained 54 points and holds the seventh-place in the points table with 683 points from four top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 24th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. Austin Hill – 919
  2. Justin Allgaier - 892
  3. John Hunter Nemechek - 891
  4. Cole Custer - 817
  5. Sam Mayer – 755
  6. Josh Berry – 733
  7. Sheldon Creed – 683
  8. Daniel Hemric - 679
  9. Chandler Smith – 675
  10. Parker Kligerman – 643
  11. Riley Herbst - 623
  12. Sammy Smith - 609
  13. Jeb Burton - 573
  14. Brandon Jones - 555
  15. Brett Moffitt - 527
  16. Kaz Grala - 461
  17. Parker Retzlaff - 456
  18. Ryan Sieg - 446
  19. Jeremy Clements - 389
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 339
  21. Joe Graf Jr. - 296
  22. Kyle Sieg - 323
  23. Josh Williams - 311
  24. Brennan Poole - 259
  25. Ryan Ellis - 247
  26. Kyle Weatherman - 240
  27. Alex Labbe - 218
  28. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 217
  29. Ryan Truex - 197
  30. Blaine Perkins - 196
  31. Connor Mosack - 178
  32. Patrick Emerling - 148
  33. Sage Karam - 136
  34. Gray Gaulding - 132
  35. Josh Bilicki - 124
  36. Joey Gase - 113
  37. Garrett Smithley - 113
  38. Derek Kraus - 88
  39. Stefan Parsons - 77
  40. Myatt Snider - 67
  41. Miguel Paludo - 63
  42. Parker Chase - 55
  43. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 52
  44. Mason Massey - 45
  45. Preston Pardus - 45
  46. CJ McLaughlin - 43
  47. Brad Perez - 40
  48. David Starr - 39
  49. Caesar Bacarella - 38
  50. Alex Guenette - 23

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, September 2.

