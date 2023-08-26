NASCAR
NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 26, 2023 10:31 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola is finally done and dusted. The 24th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, August 25. It took place at Daytona International Speedway and lasted for two hours, 12 minutes, and 14 seconds.

Driving the #7 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, Justin Allgaier won his second race of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in an overtime photo finish at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Allgaier was one of the five drivers who was penalized after failing multiple pre-qualifying inspections on Thursday. He started from the rear of the field and was forced to serve a pass-through penalty on pit road along with four other cars after the first lap.

Justin Allgaier eventually made his way back up front and grabbed the lead for the first time on lap 85. However, he lost the lead to Trevor Bayne after two laps. He reclaimed it on lap 99 and then survived two overtime restarts, including a close battle with Sheldon Creed to the finish line.

Allgaier took the checkered flag by an impressive 0.005 seconds ahead of Creed to claim his first-ever race on a superspeedway. The victory marked his 21st career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Creed scored his second consecutive runner-up finish, followed by Daniel Hemric, Parker Kligerman, and Cole Custer in the top five. Ryan Sieg, Parker Retzlaff, Anthony Alfredo, Gray Gaulding, and Justin Haley completed the top 10.

The Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola saw 20 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola final results explored

Here are the final results for Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  2. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  3. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  4. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  5. #00 - Cole Custer
  6. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  7. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  8. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  9. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  10. #10 - Justin Haley
  11. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  12. #22 - Jeb Burton
  13. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  14. #35 - Joey Gase
  15. #27 - Jordan Anderson
  16. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  17. #8 - Josh Berry
  18. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  19. #1 - Sam Mayer
  20. #26 - Kaz Grala
  21. #18 - Sammy Smith
  22. #16 - Chandler Smith
  23. #21 - Austin Hill
  24. #98 - Riley Herbst
  25. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  26. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  27. #92 - Josh Williams
  28. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #19 - Trevor Bayne
  30. #07 - JJ Yeley
  31. #44 - Caesar Bacarella
  32. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  33. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  34. #38 - Joe Graf Jr.
  35. #53 - Natalie Decker
  36. #9 - Brandon Jones
  37. #24 - Connor Mosack
  38. #91 - Alex Guenette

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Darlington Raceway for the 25th race of the season on Saturday, September 3.

