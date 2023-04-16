Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 16, 2023 16:36 IST
NASCAR Xfinity SeriesCall811.com Before You Dig. 250
NASCAR Xfinity SeriesCall811.com Before You Dig. 250

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 is finally done and dusted. The eighth race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday (April 15). It took place at Martinsville Speedway and lasted for two hours, 12 minutes, and 50 seconds.

Driving the #20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, John Hunter Nemechek claimed his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2022 season after beating his teammate Sammy Smith in the closing lap of the race.

A dominating night in Virginia for John Hunter Nemechek! He WINS the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/04aJIDjYCX

Nemechek grabbed the lead on the restart with 32 laps remaining after winning the first two stages of the race. He secured a dominating win, leading by 198 of 250 laps and beating Smith by 1.518 seconds to grab the checkered flag. The win marked his fourth career Xfinity win and first series win at this venue.

Meanwhile, Sammy Smith finished runner-up, giving Joe Gibbs Racing its second one-two finish of the season. Cole Custer, the pole winner, finished third, followed by Josh Berry and Brandon Jones in the top five.

Xfinity results from Martinsville: https://t.co/ZjyqfiE69s

Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, Derek Kraus, Brett Moffitt, and Chandler Smith completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  2. #18 - Sammy Smith
  3. #00 - Cole Custer
  4. #8 - Josh Berry
  5. #9 - Brandon Jones
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  8. #10 - Derek Kraus
  9. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  10. #16 - Chandler Smith
  11. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  12. #19 - Ryan Truex
  13. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  14. #27 - Jeb Burton
  15. #26 - Kaz Grala
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  18. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  19. #92 - Josh Williams
  20. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  21. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  22. #53 - Matt Mills
  23. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  24. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  25. #45 - Leland Honeyman
  26. #91 - Alex Labbe
  27. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  28. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #6 - Brennan Poole
  30. #98 - Riley Herbst
  31. #1 - Sam Mayer
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #24 - Connor Mosack
  34. #96 - Kyle Weatherman
  35. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  36. #07 - Dawson Cram
  37. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  38. #74 - Kaden Honeycutt

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Talladega Superspeedway for the ninth race of the season on April 22, 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...