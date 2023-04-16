NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 is finally done and dusted. The eighth race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday (April 15). It took place at Martinsville Speedway and lasted for two hours, 12 minutes, and 50 seconds.

Driving the #20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, John Hunter Nemechek claimed his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2022 season after beating his teammate Sammy Smith in the closing lap of the race.

Nemechek grabbed the lead on the restart with 32 laps remaining after winning the first two stages of the race. He secured a dominating win, leading by 198 of 250 laps and beating Smith by 1.518 seconds to grab the checkered flag. The win marked his fourth career Xfinity win and first series win at this venue.

Meanwhile, Sammy Smith finished runner-up, giving Joe Gibbs Racing its second one-two finish of the season. Cole Custer, the pole winner, finished third, followed by Josh Berry and Brandon Jones in the top five.

Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, Derek Kraus, Brett Moffitt, and Chandler Smith completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway:

#20 - John Hunter Nemechek #18 - Sammy Smith #00 - Cole Custer #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #7 - Justin Allgaier #11 - Daniel Hemric #10 - Derek Kraus #25 - Brett Moffitt #16 - Chandler Smith #31 - Parker Retzlaff #19 - Ryan Truex #02 - Blaine Perkins #27 - Jeb Burton #26 - Kaz Grala #21 - Austin Hill #48 - Parker Kligerman #39 - Ryan Sieg #92 - Josh Williams #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #35 - Patrick Emerling #53 - Matt Mills #08 - Gray Gaulding #78 - Anthony Alfredo #45 - Leland Honeyman #91 - Alex Labbe #2 - Sheldon Creed #43 - Ryan Ellis #6 - Brennan Poole #98 - Riley Herbst #1 - Sam Mayer #51 - Jeremy Clements #24 - Connor Mosack #96 - Kyle Weatherman #28 - Kyle Sieg #07 - Dawson Cram #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #74 - Kaden Honeycutt

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Talladega Superspeedway for the ninth race of the season on April 22, 2023.

