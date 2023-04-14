NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway?

The Martinsville Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 this weekend. The eighth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Sunday, April 15, in a 131.2-mile action-packed contest.

At 0.526 miles in length, the Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track on the NASCAR calendar this season. Located in Henry Country, in Ridgeway, Virginia, the track boasts a paperclip-shaped short track.

The Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 14, at 5:00 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 5:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at the Martinsville Speedway on Twitter.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Zane Smith listed in the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 in the qualifying order for Martinsville. Zane Smith listed in the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 in the qualifying order for Martinsville. https://t.co/aClgDOX2L3

The Xfinity Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Kyle Weatherman running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Kyle Weatherman - 42.750 Kaden Honeycutt - 42.400 Timmy Hill - 38.500 Matt Mills - 35.900 Patrick Emerling - 35.050 Stefan Parsons - 34.400 Gray Gaulding - 33.600 Brennan Poole - 33.150 Garrett Smithley - 32.450 Ryan Truex - 29.850 Connor Mosack - 28.650 Josh Williams - 28.200 Jeremy Clements - 28.100 Anthony Alfredo - 27.300 Joe Graf Jr - 27.250 Leland Honeyman - 26.750 Blaine Perkins - 26.250 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 24.900 Kyle Sieg - 23.400 Ryan Ellis - 21.700 Brett Moffitt - 21.050 Parker Retzlaff - 20.700 Alex Labbe - 19.000 Brandon Jones - 17.450 Daniel Hemric - 16.700 Jeb Burton - 13.900 Sammy Smith -13.300 Riley Herbst - 13.150 Kaz Grala - 12.900 Sam Mayer - 12.400 Parker Kligerman - 12.050 Ryan Sieg - 10.850 Justin Allgaier - 9.400 Cole Custer - 8.600 Austin Hill - 7.400 Derek Kraus - 7.200 Sheldon Creed - 7.000 Josh Berry - 5.400 Chandler Smith - 3.300 John Hunter Nemechek - 3.300

Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 15 live on FS1 and MRN.

Poll : 0 votes