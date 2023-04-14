Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 14, 2023 17:08 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com
NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com

The Martinsville Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 this weekend. The eighth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Sunday, April 15, in a 131.2-mile action-packed contest.

At 0.526 miles in length, the Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track on the NASCAR calendar this season. Located in Henry Country, in Ridgeway, Virginia, the track boasts a paperclip-shaped short track.

We've got your weekend plans booked.📍 @MartinsvilleSwy https://t.co/eV3WKZFLNk

The Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 14, at 5:00 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 5:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at the Martinsville Speedway on Twitter.

Zane Smith listed in the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 in the qualifying order for Martinsville. https://t.co/aClgDOX2L3

The Xfinity Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Kyle Weatherman running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Kyle Weatherman - 42.750
  2. Kaden Honeycutt - 42.400
  3. Timmy Hill - 38.500
  4. Matt Mills - 35.900
  5. Patrick Emerling - 35.050
  6. Stefan Parsons - 34.400
  7. Gray Gaulding - 33.600
  8. Brennan Poole - 33.150
  9. Garrett Smithley - 32.450
  10. Ryan Truex - 29.850
  11. Connor Mosack - 28.650
  12. Josh Williams - 28.200
  13. Jeremy Clements - 28.100
  14. Anthony Alfredo - 27.300
  15. Joe Graf Jr - 27.250
  16. Leland Honeyman - 26.750
  17. Blaine Perkins - 26.250
  18. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 24.900
  19. Kyle Sieg - 23.400
  20. Ryan Ellis - 21.700
  21. Brett Moffitt - 21.050
  22. Parker Retzlaff - 20.700
  23. Alex Labbe - 19.000
  24. Brandon Jones - 17.450
  25. Daniel Hemric - 16.700
  26. Jeb Burton - 13.900
  27. Sammy Smith -13.300
  28. Riley Herbst - 13.150
  29. Kaz Grala - 12.900
  30. Sam Mayer - 12.400
  31. Parker Kligerman - 12.050
  32. Ryan Sieg - 10.850
  33. Justin Allgaier - 9.400
  34. Cole Custer - 8.600
  35. Austin Hill - 7.400
  36. Derek Kraus - 7.200
  37. Sheldon Creed - 7.000
  38. Josh Berry - 5.400
  39. Chandler Smith - 3.300
  40. John Hunter Nemechek - 3.300

Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 15 live on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...