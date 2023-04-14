NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway?

The Martinsville Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 this weekend. The eighth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Sunday, April 15, in a 131.2-mile action-packed contest.
At 0.526 miles in length, the Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track on the NASCAR calendar this season. Located in Henry Country, in Ridgeway, Virginia, the track boasts a paperclip-shaped short track.
The Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 14, at 5:00 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 5:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at the Martinsville Speedway on Twitter.
The Xfinity Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Kyle Weatherman running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Kyle Weatherman - 42.750
- Kaden Honeycutt - 42.400
- Timmy Hill - 38.500
- Matt Mills - 35.900
- Patrick Emerling - 35.050
- Stefan Parsons - 34.400
- Gray Gaulding - 33.600
- Brennan Poole - 33.150
- Garrett Smithley - 32.450
- Ryan Truex - 29.850
- Connor Mosack - 28.650
- Josh Williams - 28.200
- Jeremy Clements - 28.100
- Anthony Alfredo - 27.300
- Joe Graf Jr - 27.250
- Leland Honeyman - 26.750
- Blaine Perkins - 26.250
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 24.900
- Kyle Sieg - 23.400
- Ryan Ellis - 21.700
- Brett Moffitt - 21.050
- Parker Retzlaff - 20.700
- Alex Labbe - 19.000
- Brandon Jones - 17.450
- Daniel Hemric - 16.700
- Jeb Burton - 13.900
- Sammy Smith -13.300
- Riley Herbst - 13.150
- Kaz Grala - 12.900
- Sam Mayer - 12.400
- Parker Kligerman - 12.050
- Ryan Sieg - 10.850
- Justin Allgaier - 9.400
- Cole Custer - 8.600
- Austin Hill - 7.400
- Derek Kraus - 7.200
- Sheldon Creed - 7.000
- Josh Berry - 5.400
- Chandler Smith - 3.300
- John Hunter Nemechek - 3.300
Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 15 live on FS1 and MRN.