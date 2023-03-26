Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 26, 2023 13:03 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 is finally done and dusted. The sixth race of the season started at 5:00 pm ET on Saturday (March 25) and lasted for two hours, five minutes, and three seconds. It took place at the Circuit of the Americas, with a total of 38 entries.

Driving the #10 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing, A.J. Allmendinger claimed his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season. Allmendinger, who started on the pole, led the first 14 laps and the final 14 laps to close it out.

He overcame damage from a restart and managed to beat Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron by 0.853 seconds to win the second straight Xfinity race at COTA. The win marked his 11th road course and 16th NASCAR Xfinity Series career victory in just 93 appearances.

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE AJ ALLMENDINGER ON HIS NASCAR XFINITY WIN AT COTA!

Meanwhile, William Byron finished P2, followed by Ty Gibbs, Sammy Smith, and Justin Allgaier in the top five. Daniel Hemric, Sam Mayer, Josh Berry, Sheldon Creed, and Riley Herbst completed the top 10.

Xfinity race results: https://t.co/rEcSnO6cDz

Austin Hill, who had won three of the first races this year, faced mechanical issues early and ended up 37th in the race.

NASCAR 2023 Pit Boss 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #10 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  2. #17 - William Byron (i)
  3. #19 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  4. #18 - Sammy Smith (R)
  5. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  6. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  7. #1 - Sam Mayer
  8. #8 - Josh Berry
  9. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  10. #98 - Riley Herbst
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #16 - Chandler Smith (R)
  13. #88 - Miguel Paludo
  14. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  15. #92 - Alex Labbé
  16. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  17. #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R)
  18. #26 - Kaz Grala
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack (R)
  20. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #02 - Kyle Weatherman
  23. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  24. #08 - Aric Almirola (i)
  25. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  26. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  27. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  29. #53 - Brad Perez
  30. #38 - Joe Graf Jr.
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #00 - Cole Custer
  33. #6 - Brennan Poole
  34. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  35. #44 - Sage Karam
  36. #50 - Preston Pardus
  37. #21 - Austin Hill
  38. #07 - Carson Hocevar (i)

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at the Richmond Raceway for the seventh race of the season on April 1, 2023.

