NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 is finally done and dusted. The sixth race of the season started at 5:00 pm ET on Saturday (March 25) and lasted for two hours, five minutes, and three seconds. It took place at the Circuit of the Americas, with a total of 38 entries.

Driving the #10 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing, A.J. Allmendinger claimed his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season. Allmendinger, who started on the pole, led the first 14 laps and the final 14 laps to close it out.

He overcame damage from a restart and managed to beat Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron by 0.853 seconds to win the second straight Xfinity race at COTA. The win marked his 11th road course and 16th NASCAR Xfinity Series career victory in just 93 appearances.

Meanwhile, William Byron finished P2, followed by Ty Gibbs, Sammy Smith, and Justin Allgaier in the top five. Daniel Hemric, Sam Mayer, Josh Berry, Sheldon Creed, and Riley Herbst completed the top 10.

Austin Hill, who had won three of the first races this year, faced mechanical issues early and ended up 37th in the race.

NASCAR 2023 Pit Boss 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas:

#10 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - William Byron (i) #19 - Ty Gibbs (i) #18 - Sammy Smith (R) #7 - Justin Allgaier #11 - Daniel Hemric #1 - Sam Mayer #8 - Josh Berry #2 - Sheldon Creed #98 - Riley Herbst #9 - Brandon Jones #16 - Chandler Smith (R) #88 - Miguel Paludo #51 - Jeremy Clements #92 - Alex Labbé #78 - Anthony Alfredo #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R) #26 - Kaz Grala #24 - Connor Mosack (R) #43 - Ryan Ellis #27 - Jeb Burton #02 - Kyle Weatherman #39 - Ryan Sieg #08 - Aric Almirola (i) #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #28 - Kyle Sieg #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #91 - Josh Bilicki #53 - Brad Perez #38 - Joe Graf Jr. #48 - Parker Kligerman #00 - Cole Custer #6 - Brennan Poole #25 - Brett Moffitt #44 - Sage Karam #50 - Preston Pardus #21 - Austin Hill #07 - Carson Hocevar (i)

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at the Richmond Raceway for the seventh race of the season on April 1, 2023.

