NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 is finally done and dusted. The fifth race of the season started at 5:00 pm ET on Saturday and lasted for two hours, 44 minutes, and 49 seconds. It took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a total of 38 entries.

Driving the #21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Hill claimed his third NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season.

Hill led for a race-high 103 laps and beat Kaulig Racing's Daniel Hemric by 0.085 seconds to grab the checkered flag. The win marked Hill’s fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series career victory in just 53 appearances.

The action-packed race featured a record 12 cautions for 68 laps.

Meanwhile, Daniel Hemric scored his career-best runner-up finish, with Ryan Truex, Parker Kligerman, and Riley Herbst completing the top five.

Brett Moffitt, Josh Berry, John Hunter Nemechek, Sam Mayer, and Justin Haley completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2023 RAPTOR King of Tough 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#21 - Austin Hill #11 - Daniel Hemric #19 - Ryan Truex #48 - Parker Kligerman #98 - Riley Herbst #25 - Brett Moffitt #8 - Josh Berry #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #1 - Sam Mayer #10 - Justin Haley (i) #39 - Ryan Sieg #00 - Cole Custer #6 - Brennan Poole #78 - Anthony Alfredo #51 - Jeremy Clements #27 - Jeb Burton #18 - Sammy Smith (R) #35 - Patrick Emerling #9 - Brandon Jones #08 - Gray Gaulding #2 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Blaine Perkins (R) #43 - Ryan Ellis #91 - Chad Chastain #38 - Joe Graf Jr. #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R) #16 - Chandler Smith (R) #7 - Justin Allgaier #24 - Connor Mosack (R) #45 - Sage Karam #92 - Josh Williams #02 - Kyle Weatherman #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #26 - Kaz Grala #4 - Garrett Smithley #53 - Joey Gase #66 - Caesar Bacarella

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at the Circuit of the Americas for the sixth race of the season on March 25, 2023.

