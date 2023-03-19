Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 19, 2023 20:42 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 is finally done and dusted. The fifth race of the season started at 5:00 pm ET on Saturday and lasted for two hours, 44 minutes, and 49 seconds. It took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a total of 38 entries.

Driving the #21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Hill claimed his third NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season.

They crash coming to the line! Parker Kligerman crosses the line backwards. Austin Hill WINS it. Wow.Retweet to congratulate the No. 21 team on their Atlanta Motor Speedway victory! https://t.co/ec8gojWWVW

Hill led for a race-high 103 laps and beat Kaulig Racing's Daniel Hemric by 0.085 seconds to grab the checkered flag. The win marked Hill’s fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series career victory in just 53 appearances.

The action-packed race featured a record 12 cautions for 68 laps.

Xfinity race results. https://t.co/OtadTjyWbU

Meanwhile, Daniel Hemric scored his career-best runner-up finish, with Ryan Truex, Parker Kligerman, and Riley Herbst completing the top five.

Brett Moffitt, Josh Berry, John Hunter Nemechek, Sam Mayer, and Justin Haley completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2023 RAPTOR King of Tough 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #21 - Austin Hill
  2. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  3. #19 - Ryan Truex
  4. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  5. #98 - Riley Herbst
  6. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  7. #8 - Josh Berry
  8. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  9. #1 - Sam Mayer
  10. #10 - Justin Haley (i)
  11. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  12. #00 - Cole Custer
  13. #6 - Brennan Poole
  14. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  15. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  16. #27 - Jeb Burton
  17. #18 - Sammy Smith (R)
  18. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  19. #9 - Brandon Jones
  20. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  21. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  22. #07 - Blaine Perkins (R)
  23. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  24. #91 - Chad Chastain
  25. #38 - Joe Graf Jr.
  26. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  27. #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R)
  28. #16 - Chandler Smith (R)
  29. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  30. #24 - Connor Mosack (R)
  31. #45 - Sage Karam
  32. #92 - Josh Williams
  33. #02 - Kyle Weatherman
  34. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  35. #26 - Kaz Grala
  36. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  37. #53 - Joey Gase
  38. #66 - Caesar Bacarella

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at the Circuit of the Americas for the sixth race of the season on March 25, 2023.

