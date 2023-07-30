NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Road America 180 at Road America

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 30, 2023 13:35 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 is finally done and dusted. The 20th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3 pm ET on Saturday, July 29. The race took place at Road America and lasted for three hours, two minutes, and 21 seconds.

Driving the #1 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, Sam Mayer won his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race in double overtime at the 4.048-mile-long road course.

Mayer emerged victorious after taking the lead from his teammate Justin Allgaier with two laps remaining in the race. He took the checkered flag by an impressive 0.368 seconds ahead of Parker Kligerman.

Speaking to media about his maiden NASCAR Xfinity Series win after the race, Mayer said:

“It was just about getting track position. We got it there at the end, I lost it for a second and then all hell broke loose there at the end, and we ended up on top. This team, it’s so special to get that first win, that monkey off your back. It feels so good.”

While Parker Kligerman finished runner-up, followed by Austin Hill, Sage Karam, and Riley Herbst round out the top five. Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, Josh Bilicki, AJ Allmendinger, and Brandon Jones complete the top 10.

The Road America 180 saw three lead changes among three different drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Road America 180 final results explored

Here are the final results for Road America 180:

  1. #1 - Sam Mayer
  2. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  3. #21 - Austin Hill
  4. #24 - Sage Karam
  5. #98 - Riley Herbst
  6. #8 - Josh Berry
  7. #26 - Kaz Grala
  8. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  9. #10 - AJ Allmendinger
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  12. #27 - Jeb Burton
  13. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  14. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  15. #6 - Brennan Poole
  16. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  17. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  18. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  19. #44 - Brad Perez
  20. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  21. #92 - Josh Williams
  22. #53 - Patrick Emerling
  23. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  24. #35 - Stanton Barrett
  25. #66 - Dexter Stacey
  26. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  27. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  28. #45 - Leland Honeyman
  29. #19 - Connor Mosack
  30. #00 - Cole Custer
  31. #18 - Sammy Smith
  32. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  33. #08 - Alex Labbe
  34. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  35. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  36. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  37. #16 - Chandler Smith
  38. #07 -Katherine Legge

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Michigan International Speedway for the 21st race of the season, on Saturday, August 5.

