NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Road America 180 at Road America

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 is finally done and dusted. The 20th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3 pm ET on Saturday, July 29. The race took place at Road America and lasted for three hours, two minutes, and 21 seconds.

Driving the #1 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, Sam Mayer won his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race in double overtime at the 4.048-mile-long road course.

Mayer emerged victorious after taking the lead from his teammate Justin Allgaier with two laps remaining in the race. He took the checkered flag by an impressive 0.368 seconds ahead of Parker Kligerman.

Speaking to media about his maiden NASCAR Xfinity Series win after the race, Mayer said:

“It was just about getting track position. We got it there at the end, I lost it for a second and then all hell broke loose there at the end, and we ended up on top. This team, it’s so special to get that first win, that monkey off your back. It feels so good.”

While Parker Kligerman finished runner-up, followed by Austin Hill, Sage Karam, and Riley Herbst round out the top five. Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, Josh Bilicki, AJ Allmendinger, and Brandon Jones complete the top 10.

The Road America 180 saw three lead changes among three different drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Road America 180 final results explored

Here are the final results for Road America 180:

#1 - Sam Mayer #48 - Parker Kligerman #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Sage Karam #98 - Riley Herbst #8 - Josh Berry #26 - Kaz Grala #91 - Josh Bilicki #10 - AJ Allmendinger #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Daniel Hemric #27 - Jeb Burton #39 - Ryan Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #6 - Brennan Poole #78 - Anthony Alfredo #02 - Blaine Perkins #7 - Justin Allgaier #44 - Brad Perez #4 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Williams #53 - Patrick Emerling #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #35 - Stanton Barrett #66 - Dexter Stacey #2 - Sheldon Creed #51 - Jeremy Clements #45 - Leland Honeyman #19 - Connor Mosack #00 - Cole Custer #18 - Sammy Smith #28 - Kyle Sieg #08 - Alex Labbe #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Ryan Ellis #25 - Brett Moffitt #16 - Chandler Smith #07 -Katherine Legge

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Michigan International Speedway for the 21st race of the season, on Saturday, August 5.