Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 03, 2023 01:34 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 is finally done and dusted. The inaugural The Loop 121 was called off by NASCAR and Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer was declared the winner. The race took place at Chicago Street Course with a total of 38 drivers and lasted for one hour, two minutes, and 40 seconds.

Driving the #00 Ford Mustang, Cole Custer won the pole in qualifying on Saturday and led all 25 laps of the NASCAR's inaugural Xfinity street course race before lightning strikes in the area caused the governing body to red flag and then to postpone the race on Sunday morning.

Cole Custer walks down pit road after being declared the winner of the Xfinity race. #HotPass https://t.co/cS2LtF6MvB

On Sunday, with drenching rain and standing water at the street course, NASCAR declared Cole Custer the winner of the race, even though the race wasn’t halfway through yet. The win marked his second of the season and 12th career victory in the Xfinity Series.

Xfinity race results: https://t.co/WKe79QC2PW

Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek finished runner-up, followed by Justin Allgaier, Brett Moffitt, and Austin Hill in the top-five. Sammy Smith, Daniel Hemric, Chandler Smith, Parker Kligerman, and Kaz Grala completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity series The Loop 121 final results explored

Here are the final results for first-ever The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  4. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  5. #21 - Austin Hill
  6. #18 - Sammy Smith
  7. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  8. #16 - Chandler Smith
  9. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  10. #26 - Kaz Grala
  11. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  12. #50 - Preston Pardus
  13. #88 - Miguel Paludo
  14. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  15. #36 - Alex Guenette
  16. #24 - Parker Chase
  17. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  18. #1 - Sam Mayer
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  21. #35 - Alex Labbe
  22. #44 - Sage Karam
  23. #8 - Josh Berry
  24. #98 - Riley Herbst
  25. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  26. #6 - Brennan Poole
  27. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #07 - Spencer Pumpelly
  29. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  30. #9 - Brandon Jones
  31. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  32. #53 - Brad Perez
  33. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  34. #28 - Brent Sherman
  35. #19 - Connor Mosack
  36. #92 - Josh Williams
  37. #34 - Andre Castro
  38. #10 - Justin Marks

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 17th race of the season, on Saturday, July 8.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...