NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 is finally done and dusted. The inaugural The Loop 121 was called off by NASCAR and Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer was declared the winner. The race took place at Chicago Street Course with a total of 38 drivers and lasted for one hour, two minutes, and 40 seconds.

Driving the #00 Ford Mustang, Cole Custer won the pole in qualifying on Saturday and led all 25 laps of the NASCAR's inaugural Xfinity street course race before lightning strikes in the area caused the governing body to red flag and then to postpone the race on Sunday morning.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cole Custer walks down pit road after being declared the winner of the Xfinity race. #HotPass Cole Custer walks down pit road after being declared the winner of the Xfinity race. #HotPass https://t.co/cS2LtF6MvB

On Sunday, with drenching rain and standing water at the street course, NASCAR declared Cole Custer the winner of the race, even though the race wasn’t halfway through yet. The win marked his second of the season and 12th career victory in the Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek finished runner-up, followed by Justin Allgaier, Brett Moffitt, and Austin Hill in the top-five. Sammy Smith, Daniel Hemric, Chandler Smith, Parker Kligerman, and Kaz Grala completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity series The Loop 121 final results explored

Here are the final results for first-ever The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course:

#00 - Cole Custer #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #7 - Justin Allgaier #25 - Brett Moffitt #21 - Austin Hill #18 - Sammy Smith #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #48 - Parker Kligerman #26 - Kaz Grala #2 - Sheldon Creed #50 - Preston Pardus #88 - Miguel Paludo #4 - Kyle Weatherman #36 - Alex Guenette #24 - Parker Chase #02 - Blaine Perkins #1 - Sam Mayer #27 - Jeb Burton #51 - Jeremy Clements #35 - Alex Labbe #44 - Sage Karam #8 - Josh Berry #98 - Riley Herbst #39 - Ryan Sieg #6 - Brennan Poole #78 - Anthony Alfredo #07 - Spencer Pumpelly #31 - Parker Retzlaff #9 - Brandon Jones #43 - Ryan Ellis #53 - Brad Perez #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #28 - Brent Sherman #19 - Connor Mosack #92 - Josh Williams #34 - Andre Castro #10 - Justin Marks

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 17th race of the season, on Saturday, July 8.

