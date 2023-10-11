NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to North Vegas, Nevada, this weekend after the Drive for the Cure 250.

The Alsco Uniforms 302 is the 30th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the campaign and will take place on Saturday, October 14, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The first race of the Round of 8 is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and PRN.

The event will run for 201 laps at the 1.5 miles permanent tri-oval shaped racetrack. It will be the sixth annual Alsco Uniforms 302 hosted by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass took to X, formerly Twitter, to give a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 302.

There will be 40 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in North Las Vegas. Noteworthy drivers on the entry list are Layne Riggs, Myatt Snider, Kyle Sieg, Joey Gase, Daniel Dye, Rajah Caruth, Patrick Emerling, Dawson Cram, and CJ McLaughlin.

JR Motorsports Josh Berry won last year’s Alsco Uniforms 302 in two hours, 04 minutes, and 14 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 full entry list

See here for a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will compete at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #1 - Sam Mayer
  3. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  4. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  5. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  6. #6 - Brennan Poole
  7. #07 - Gray Gaulding
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #08 - Stefan Parsons
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  13. #11 - Layne Riggs
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Myatt Snider
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #29 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - Joey Gase
  26. #38 - Joe Graf Jr.
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #44 - Daniel Dye (i)
  30. #45 - Rajah Caruth (i)
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - Patrick Emerling
  34. #66 - Ryan Reed
  35. #74 - Dawson Cram
  36. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  37. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  38. #92 - Josh Williams
  39. #98 - Riley Herbst
  40. #128 - CJ Mclaughlin

Watch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 on October 14 at 3:30 pm ET.

