NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to North Vegas, Nevada, this weekend after the Drive for the Cure 250.

The Alsco Uniforms 302 is the 30th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the campaign and will take place on Saturday, October 14, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The first race of the Round of 8 is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and PRN.

The event will run for 201 laps at the 1.5 miles permanent tri-oval shaped racetrack. It will be the sixth annual Alsco Uniforms 302 hosted by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass took to X, formerly Twitter, to give a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 302.

There will be 40 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in North Las Vegas. Noteworthy drivers on the entry list are Layne Riggs, Myatt Snider, Kyle Sieg, Joey Gase, Daniel Dye, Rajah Caruth, Patrick Emerling, Dawson Cram, and CJ McLaughlin.

JR Motorsports Josh Berry won last year’s Alsco Uniforms 302 in two hours, 04 minutes, and 14 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 full entry list

See here for a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will compete at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #02 - Blaine Perkins #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Garrett Smithley #6 - Brennan Poole #07 - Gray Gaulding #7 - Justin Allgaier #08 - Stefan Parsons #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Hemric #11 - Layne Riggs #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Myatt Snider #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #29 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Joey Gase #38 - Joe Graf Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Daniel Dye (i) #45 - Rajah Caruth (i) #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Patrick Emerling #66 - Ryan Reed #74 - Dawson Cram #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst #128 - CJ Mclaughlin

Watch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 on October 14 at 3:30 pm ET.