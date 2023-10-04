NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 04, 2023 01:08 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend after the Andy's Frozen Custard 300.

The Drive for the Cure 250 is the 29th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the campaign and will take place on Saturday, October 7, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The final race of the Round of 12 is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC and PRN.

The event will run 67 laps at the 2.280-miles road course. It will be the 42nd annual Drive for the Cure 250 hosted by the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250.

There are a total of 42 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in North Carolina. A couple of noteworthy drivers on the entry list are Josh Bilicki, Stefan Parsons, Jordan Taylor, Boris Said, Trevor Bayne (expected to be Myatt Snider), Connor Mosack, Alex Guenette, Rajah Caruth, Leland Honeyman, Preston Pardus, Conor Daly, Sage Karam, and Alex Labbe.

AJ Allmendinger won last year’s Drive for the Cure 250 in two hours, 21 minutes, and 37 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 full entry list

See below for a list of the 42 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Josh Bilicki
  4. #08 - Stefan Parsons
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  13. #11 - Jordan Taylor
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Trevor Bayne
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - Alex Guenette
  26. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #44 - Rajah Caruth
  30. #45 - Leland Honeyman
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #50 - Preston Pardus
  33. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  34. #53 - Conor Daly
  35. #66 - Sage Karam
  36. #74 - Devin Jones
  37. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  38. #87 - Andy Lally
  39. #91 - Alex Labbe
  40. #92 - Josh Williams
  41. #98 - Riley Herbst

Watch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 on October 7 at 3 pm ET.

