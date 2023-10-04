NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend after the Andy's Frozen Custard 300.

The Drive for the Cure 250 is the 29th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the campaign and will take place on Saturday, October 7, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The final race of the Round of 12 is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC and PRN.

Expand Tweet

The event will run 67 laps at the 2.280-miles road course. It will be the 42nd annual Drive for the Cure 250 hosted by the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250.

Expand Tweet

There are a total of 42 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in North Carolina. A couple of noteworthy drivers on the entry list are Josh Bilicki, Stefan Parsons, Jordan Taylor, Boris Said, Trevor Bayne (expected to be Myatt Snider), Connor Mosack, Alex Guenette, Rajah Caruth, Leland Honeyman, Preston Pardus, Conor Daly, Sage Karam, and Alex Labbe.

AJ Allmendinger won last year’s Drive for the Cure 250 in two hours, 21 minutes, and 37 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 full entry list

See below for a list of the 42 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Josh Bilicki #08 - Stefan Parsons #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Kyle Weatherman #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Hemric #11 - Jordan Taylor #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Trevor Bayne #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Alex Guenette #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Rajah Caruth #45 - Leland Honeyman #48 - Parker Kligerman #50 - Preston Pardus #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Conor Daly #66 - Sage Karam #74 - Devin Jones #78 - Anthony Alfredo #87 - Andy Lally #91 - Alex Labbe #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Watch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 on October 7 at 3 pm ET.