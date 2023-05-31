NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Portland, Oregon, this weekend after a thrilling Alsco Uniforms 300.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 is the 13th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (June 3) at the Portland International Raceway. It is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 75 laps at the 1.967-mile-long track. Saturday’s event will be the second annual Pacific Office Automation 147 hosted by the Portland International Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Pacific Office Automation 147.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series entries have entered this week to take the checkered flag in Portland. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Preston Pardus, Jordan Taylor, Myatt Snider, Parker Chase, Leland Honeyman, Dylan Lupton, Patrick Emerling, and Alex Labbe.

- No. 08 Preston Pardus

- No. 10 Jordan Taylor

- No. 19 Myatt Snider

- No. 24 Connor Mosack

- No. 35 Parker Chase

- No. 43 Leland Honeyman

- No. 44 Dylan Lupton

- No. 66 TBA

- No. 91 Alex Labbe

Kaulig Racing and A. J. Allmendinger won the inaugural Xfinity race at Portland last year with a total time of two hours, 33 minutes, and seven seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Portland International Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Stefan Parsons #08 - Preston Pardus #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Garrett Smitley #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Jordan Taylor #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Myatt Snider #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzalff #35 - Parker Chase #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Leland Honeyman #44 - Dylan Lupton #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Patrick Emerling #66 - TBA #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Alex Labbe #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at the Portland International Raceway on June 3 at 4:30 pm ET.

