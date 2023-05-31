Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 31, 2023 20:36 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Portland, Oregon, this weekend after a thrilling Alsco Uniforms 300.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 is the 13th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (June 3) at the Portland International Raceway. It is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 75 laps at the 1.967-mile-long track. Saturday’s event will be the second annual Pacific Office Automation 147 hosted by the Portland International Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Pacific Office Automation 147.

38 entries for Xfinity at Portland. 08-Pardus 10-JTaylor 19-Snider 24-Mosack 43-Honeyman 91-Labbe https://t.co/fTx0PWX9sE

A total of 38 Xfinity Series entries have entered this week to take the checkered flag in Portland. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Preston Pardus, Jordan Taylor, Myatt Snider, Parker Chase, Leland Honeyman, Dylan Lupton, Patrick Emerling, and Alex Labbe.

Kaulig Racing and A. J. Allmendinger won the inaugural Xfinity race at Portland last year with a total time of two hours, 33 minutes, and seven seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Portland International Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  4. #08 - Preston Pardus
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Garrett Smitley
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Jordan Taylor
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Myatt Snider
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Parker Retzalff
  25. #35 - Parker Chase
  26. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #43 - Leland Honeyman
  29. #44 - Dylan Lupton
  30. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - Patrick Emerling
  34. #66 - TBA
  35. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  36. #91 - Alex Labbe
  37. #92 - Josh Williams
  38. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at the Portland International Raceway on June 3 at 4:30 pm ET.

