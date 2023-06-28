NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Chicago, Illinois, this weekend after the Tennessee Lottery 250.

The Loop 121 is the inaugural Xfinity Series event and marks the 16th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (July 1) at the Chicago Street Course. It is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 55 laps at the 2.2-mile-long street course. It will be the inaugural The Loop 121 hosted by the Chicago Street Course in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's The Loop 121.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 43 entries for 38 slots in Xfinity race at Chicago. 08-Gase 10-Marks(says TBA) 19-Mosack 24-Chase 28-Sherman 34-Castro 35-Labbe 36-Guenette 38-Graf 43-Ellis 44-Karam 50-Pardus 53-Perez 66-Stacey 74-Cram 88-Paludo. No Cup points drivers allowed b/c new course. 43 entries for 38 slots in Xfinity race at Chicago. 08-Gase 10-Marks(says TBA) 19-Mosack 24-Chase 28-Sherman 34-Castro 35-Labbe 36-Guenette 38-Graf 43-Ellis 44-Karam 50-Pardus 53-Perez 66-Stacey 74-Cram 88-Paludo. No Cup points drivers allowed b/c new course. https://t.co/6BqCudUPyh

A total of 43 Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Chicago. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Andre Castro, Alex Labbe, Alex Guenette, Sage Karam, Preston Pardus, Brad Perez, Dexter Stacey, Dawson Cram, Miguel Paludo, and Dexter Bean.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 full entry list

Here is a list of the 43 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Chicago Street Course:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - TBA #08 - Joey Gase #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Kyle Weatherman #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Justin Marks #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Connor Mosack #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Parker Chase #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Brent Sherman #31 - Parker Retzlaff #34 - Andre Castro #35 - Alex Labbe #36 - Alex Guenette #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Sage Karam #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #48 - Parker Kligerman #50 - Preston Pardus #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Brad Perez #66 - Dexter Stacey #74 - Dawson Cram #78 - Anthony Alfredo #88 - Miguel Paludo #91 - Dexter Bean #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 at the Chicago Street Course on July 2 at 5:30 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes