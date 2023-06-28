Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Chicago, Illinois, this weekend after the Tennessee Lottery 250.

The Loop 121 is the inaugural Xfinity Series event and marks the 16th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (July 1) at the Chicago Street Course. It is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.

We're set to make history in the Windy City! #NASCARChicago @BCBSIL | @McDonalds https://t.co/cy1gp0uBCe

Saturday’s event will be contested over 55 laps at the 2.2-mile-long street course. It will be the inaugural The Loop 121 hosted by the Chicago Street Course in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's The Loop 121.

43 entries for 38 slots in Xfinity race at Chicago. 08-Gase 10-Marks(says TBA) 19-Mosack 24-Chase 28-Sherman 34-Castro 35-Labbe 36-Guenette 38-Graf 43-Ellis 44-Karam 50-Pardus 53-Perez 66-Stacey 74-Cram 88-Paludo. No Cup points drivers allowed b/c new course. https://t.co/6BqCudUPyh

A total of 43 Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Chicago. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Andre Castro, Alex Labbe, Alex Guenette, Sage Karam, Preston Pardus, Brad Perez, Dexter Stacey, Dawson Cram, Miguel Paludo, and Dexter Bean.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 full entry list

Here is a list of the 43 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Chicago Street Course:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - TBA
  4. #08 - Joey Gase
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Justin Marks
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Connor Mosack
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Parker Chase
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Brent Sherman
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #34 - Andre Castro
  26. #35 - Alex Labbe
  27. #36 - Alex Guenette
  28. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  29. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  30. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  31. #44 - Sage Karam
  32. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  33. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  34. #50 - Preston Pardus
  35. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  36. #53 - Brad Perez
  37. #66 - Dexter Stacey
  38. #74 - Dawson Cram
  39. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  40. #88 - Miguel Paludo
  41. #91 - Dexter Bean
  42. #92 - Josh Williams
  43. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 at the Chicago Street Course on July 2 at 5:30 pm ET.

