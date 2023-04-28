NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway?

Dover Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's A-GAME 200 this weekend. The tenth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 29, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.
The one-mile-long track is located in Dover, Delaware and boasts a concrete oval track. Since it opened in 1969, Dover Motor Speedway has held at least two NASCAR races.
The A-Game 200 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 28, at 3:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 3:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.
Jr Motorsports driver Josh Berry is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series A-Game 200.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Dover Motor Speedway on Twitter.
The NASCAR Xfinity qualifying session is set to kick off with Carson Hocevar running the first lap and Parker Kligerman running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 A-GAME 200:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Carson Hocevar - 61.650
- Dawson Cram - 42.050
- Stefan Parsons - 39.950
- Timmy Hill - 39.150
- Corey Heim - 37.100
- Kyle Weatherman - 34.700
- Chad Chastain - 34.450
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 29.550
- Patrick Emerling - 29.500
- Anthony Alfredo - 28.500
- Rajah Caruth - 27.900
- Ryan Ellis - 27.000
- Sammy Smith - 25.100
- Garrett Smithley - 24.200
- Kaz Grala - 23.700
- Kyle Sieg - 22.350
- Sam Mayer - 20.750
- CJ McLaughlin - 20.500
- John Hunter Nemechek - 20.000
- Joe Graf Jr - 19.900
- Ryan Sieg - 19.500
- Josh Berry - 19.500
- Justin Allgaier - 19.150
- Gray Gaulding - 18.800
- Daniel Hemric - 18.450
- Jeremy Clements - 18.300
- Brett Moffitt - 18.000
- Derek Kraus - 18.000
- Ryan Truex - 17.300
- Riley Herbst - 17.150
- Chandler Smith - 16.150
- Brennan Poole - 14.950
- Brandon Jones - 13.800
- Josh Williams - 13.750
- Austin Hill - 11.000
- Parker Retzlaff - 10.600
- Jeb Burton - 9.800
- Sheldon Creed - 8.650
- Cole Custer - 7.650
- Parker Kligerman - 6.950
Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 29 live on FS1 and PRN.