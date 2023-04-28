Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 28, 2023 02:44 IST
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway

Dover Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's A-GAME 200 this weekend. The tenth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 29, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The one-mile-long track is located in Dover, Delaware and boasts a concrete oval track. Since it opened in 1969, Dover Motor Speedway has held at least two NASCAR races.

The A-Game 200 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 28, at 3:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 3:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.

Jr Motorsports driver Josh Berry is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series A-Game 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Dover Motor Speedway on Twitter.

The NASCAR Xfinity qualifying session is set to kick off with Carson Hocevar running the first lap and Parker Kligerman running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 A-GAME 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Carson Hocevar - 61.650
  2. Dawson Cram - 42.050
  3. Stefan Parsons - 39.950
  4. Timmy Hill - 39.150
  5. Corey Heim - 37.100
  6. Kyle Weatherman - 34.700
  7. Chad Chastain - 34.450
  8. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 29.550
  9. Patrick Emerling - 29.500
  10. Anthony Alfredo - 28.500
  11. Rajah Caruth - 27.900
  12. Ryan Ellis - 27.000
  13. Sammy Smith - 25.100
  14. Garrett Smithley - 24.200
  15. Kaz Grala - 23.700
  16. Kyle Sieg - 22.350
  17. Sam Mayer - 20.750
  18. CJ McLaughlin - 20.500
  19. John Hunter Nemechek - 20.000
  20. Joe Graf Jr - 19.900
  21. Ryan Sieg - 19.500
  22. Josh Berry - 19.500
  23. Justin Allgaier - 19.150
  24. Gray Gaulding - 18.800
  25. Daniel Hemric - 18.450
  26. Jeremy Clements - 18.300
  27. Brett Moffitt - 18.000
  28. Derek Kraus - 18.000
  29. Ryan Truex - 17.300
  30. Riley Herbst - 17.150
  31. Chandler Smith - 16.150
  32. Brennan Poole - 14.950
  33. Brandon Jones - 13.800
  34. Josh Williams - 13.750
  35. Austin Hill - 11.000
  36. Parker Retzlaff - 10.600
  37. Jeb Burton - 9.800
  38. Sheldon Creed - 8.650
  39. Cole Custer - 7.650
  40. Parker Kligerman - 6.950

Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 29 live on FS1 and PRN.

