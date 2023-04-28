NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway?

Dover Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's A-GAME 200 this weekend. The tenth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 29, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The one-mile-long track is located in Dover, Delaware and boasts a concrete oval track. Since it opened in 1969, Dover Motor Speedway has held at least two NASCAR races.

The A-Game 200 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 28, at 3:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 3:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.

Jr Motorsports driver Josh Berry is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series A-Game 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Dover Motor Speedway on Twitter.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying orders for Dover. If rained out, starting lineup would be by the metric so for instance Busch and Bell would be front row for Cup (Group B inside row, Group A outside row). Believe the 74 and 77 would be the Xfinity DNQs. Qualifying orders for Dover. If rained out, starting lineup would be by the metric so for instance Busch and Bell would be front row for Cup (Group B inside row, Group A outside row). Believe the 74 and 77 would be the Xfinity DNQs. https://t.co/wQetQKWJtg

The NASCAR Xfinity qualifying session is set to kick off with Carson Hocevar running the first lap and Parker Kligerman running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 A-GAME 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Carson Hocevar - 61.650 Dawson Cram - 42.050 Stefan Parsons - 39.950 Timmy Hill - 39.150 Corey Heim - 37.100 Kyle Weatherman - 34.700 Chad Chastain - 34.450 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 29.550 Patrick Emerling - 29.500 Anthony Alfredo - 28.500 Rajah Caruth - 27.900 Ryan Ellis - 27.000 Sammy Smith - 25.100 Garrett Smithley - 24.200 Kaz Grala - 23.700 Kyle Sieg - 22.350 Sam Mayer - 20.750 CJ McLaughlin - 20.500 John Hunter Nemechek - 20.000 Joe Graf Jr - 19.900 Ryan Sieg - 19.500 Josh Berry - 19.500 Justin Allgaier - 19.150 Gray Gaulding - 18.800 Daniel Hemric - 18.450 Jeremy Clements - 18.300 Brett Moffitt - 18.000 Derek Kraus - 18.000 Ryan Truex - 17.300 Riley Herbst - 17.150 Chandler Smith - 16.150 Brennan Poole - 14.950 Brandon Jones - 13.800 Josh Williams - 13.750 Austin Hill - 11.000 Parker Retzlaff - 10.600 Jeb Burton - 9.800 Sheldon Creed - 8.650 Cole Custer - 7.650 Parker Kligerman - 6.950

Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 29 live on FS1 and PRN.

