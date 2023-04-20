NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway?

Talladega Superspeedway is all set to host NASCAR's Ag-Pro 300 this weekend. The ninth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4:00 pm ET on Saturday, April 22, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.
At 2.66 miles in length, Talladega Superspeedway is the longest track on the NASCAR schedule this season. Located in Lincoln, Alabama, the track boasts an oval track.
The Ag-Pro 300 will feature 38 out of 42 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 21, at 5:35 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.
Jr Motorsports driver Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter.
The Xfinity Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Jason White running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 Ag-Pro 300:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Jason White - 43.100
- Jesse Iwuji - 41.350
- #74 TBA - 41.300
- Dexter Stacey - 41.000
- Jade Buford - 40.650
- Garrett Smithley - 39.600
- Dawson Cram - 38.700
- CJ McLaughlin - 34.150
- Parker Chase - 34.100
- Josh Bilicki - 33.400
- Joey Gase - 33.200
- Caesar Bacarella - 31.750
- Joe Graf Jr - 31.650
- Brennan Poole - 31.350
- Kyle Sieg - 31.200
- Ryan Ellis - 29.400
- Jeremy Clements - 28.500
- Gray Gaulding - 27.000
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 25.700
- Anthony Alfredo - 24.550
- Josh Williams - 21.650
- Sam Mayer - 20.650
- Sheldon Creed - 20.200
- Kaz Grala - 18.450
- Blaine Perkins - 18.250
- Riley Herbst - 17.200
- Ryan Sieg - 17.000
- Parker Kligerman - 16.850
- Parker Retzlaff - 14.400
- Jeb Burton - 14.150
- Brett Moffitt - 13.500
- Ryan Truex - 12.750
- Austin Hill - 9.750
- Brandon Jones - 9.400
- Daniel Hemric - 8.500
- Chandler Smith - 8.200
- Derek Kraus - 7.150
- Justin Allgaier - 6.800
- Cole Custer - 5.400
- Josh Berry - 5.000
- Sammy Smith - 3.950
- John Hunter Nemechek - 1.150
Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 22 live on FS1 and MRN.