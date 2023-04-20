NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway?

Talladega Superspeedway is all set to host NASCAR's Ag-Pro 300 this weekend. The ninth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4:00 pm ET on Saturday, April 22, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

At 2.66 miles in length, Talladega Superspeedway is the longest track on the NASCAR schedule this season. Located in Lincoln, Alabama, the track boasts an oval track.

The Ag-Pro 300 will feature 38 out of 42 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 21, at 5:35 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.

Jr Motorsports driver Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Jason White running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 Ag-Pro 300:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Jason White - 43.100 Jesse Iwuji - 41.350 #74 TBA - 41.300 Dexter Stacey - 41.000 Jade Buford - 40.650 Garrett Smithley - 39.600 Dawson Cram - 38.700 CJ McLaughlin - 34.150 Parker Chase - 34.100 Josh Bilicki - 33.400 Joey Gase - 33.200 Caesar Bacarella - 31.750 Joe Graf Jr - 31.650 Brennan Poole - 31.350 Kyle Sieg - 31.200 Ryan Ellis - 29.400 Jeremy Clements - 28.500 Gray Gaulding - 27.000 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 25.700 Anthony Alfredo - 24.550 Josh Williams - 21.650 Sam Mayer - 20.650 Sheldon Creed - 20.200 Kaz Grala - 18.450 Blaine Perkins - 18.250 Riley Herbst - 17.200 Ryan Sieg - 17.000 Parker Kligerman - 16.850 Parker Retzlaff - 14.400 Jeb Burton - 14.150 Brett Moffitt - 13.500 Ryan Truex - 12.750 Austin Hill - 9.750 Brandon Jones - 9.400 Daniel Hemric - 8.500 Chandler Smith - 8.200 Derek Kraus - 7.150 Justin Allgaier - 6.800 Cole Custer - 5.400 Josh Berry - 5.000 Sammy Smith - 3.950 John Hunter Nemechek - 1.150

Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 22 live on FS1 and MRN.

Poll : 0 votes