NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 20, 2023 23:41 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300

Talladega Superspeedway is all set to host NASCAR's Ag-Pro 300 this weekend. The ninth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4:00 pm ET on Saturday, April 22, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

At 2.66 miles in length, Talladega Superspeedway is the longest track on the NASCAR schedule this season. Located in Lincoln, Alabama, the track boasts an oval track.

The Ag-Pro 300 will feature 38 out of 42 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 21, at 5:35 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.

Jr Motorsports driver Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter.

Qualifying orders for Talladega this weekend: https://t.co/u96JoOVKj3

The Xfinity Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Jason White running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 Ag-Pro 300:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Jason White - 43.100
  2. Jesse Iwuji - 41.350
  3. #74 TBA - 41.300
  4. Dexter Stacey - 41.000
  5. Jade Buford - 40.650
  6. Garrett Smithley - 39.600
  7. Dawson Cram - 38.700
  8. CJ McLaughlin - 34.150
  9. Parker Chase - 34.100
  10. Josh Bilicki - 33.400
  11. Joey Gase - 33.200
  12. Caesar Bacarella - 31.750
  13. Joe Graf Jr - 31.650
  14. Brennan Poole - 31.350
  15. Kyle Sieg - 31.200
  16. Ryan Ellis - 29.400
  17. Jeremy Clements - 28.500
  18. Gray Gaulding - 27.000
  19. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 25.700
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 24.550
  21. Josh Williams - 21.650
  22. Sam Mayer - 20.650
  23. Sheldon Creed - 20.200
  24. Kaz Grala - 18.450
  25. Blaine Perkins - 18.250
  26. Riley Herbst - 17.200
  27. Ryan Sieg - 17.000
  28. Parker Kligerman - 16.850
  29. Parker Retzlaff - 14.400
  30. Jeb Burton - 14.150
  31. Brett Moffitt - 13.500
  32. Ryan Truex - 12.750
  33. Austin Hill - 9.750
  34. Brandon Jones - 9.400
  35. Daniel Hemric - 8.500
  36. Chandler Smith - 8.200
  37. Derek Kraus - 7.150
  38. Justin Allgaier - 6.800
  39. Cole Custer - 5.400
  40. Josh Berry - 5.000
  41. Sammy Smith - 3.950
  42. John Hunter Nemechek - 1.150

Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 22 live on FS1 and MRN.

