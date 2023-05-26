NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

Charlotte Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Alsco Uniforms 300 this weekend. The 12th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1 pm ET on Saturday, May 27, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.
The Charlotte Motor Speedway is located in Concord, North Carolina, and boasts a quad-oval track. Since it opened in 1960, the 1.5-mile-long track has hosted two NASCAR races.
The Alsco Uniforms 300 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 26, at 1:35 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.
JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter.
The NASCAR Xfinity qualifying session is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Dawson Cram - 42.750
- Timmy Hill - 41.000
- Garrett Smithley - 39.250
- Rajah Caruth - 36.400
- CJ McLaughlin - 35.300
- Natalie Decker - 34.500
- Blaine Perkins - 33.650
- Kyle Weatherman - 32.450
- Ryan Ellis - 31.000
- Connor Mosack - 29.050
- Kyle Sieg - 29.000
- Ty Gibbs - 28.300
- Joe Graf Jr - 28.150
- Stefan Parsons - 27.850
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 26.700
- Brennan Poole - 26.650
- Patrick Emerling - 26.500
- Riley Herbst - 25.850
- Brandon Jones - 24.550
- Ryan Sieg - 22.000
- Parker Retzlaff - 21.500
- Chandler Smith - 21.200
- Josh Williams - 20.700
- Anthony Alfredo - 19.900
- Brett Moffitt - 19.000
- Carson Hocevar - 17.850
- Jeremy Clements - 17.800
- Kyle Busch - 17.700
- Sheldon Creed - 17.550
- Jeb Burton - 15.300
- Daniel Hemric - 14.350
- Parker Kilgerman - 13.800
- Kaz Grala - 13.150
- Sammy Smith - 10.500
- Sam Mayer - 8.500
- Josh Berry - 7.350
- Cole Custer - 4.950
- Austin Hill - 3.750
- Justin Allgaier - 3.000
- John Hunter Nemechek - 3.000
Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, live on FS1 and PRN.