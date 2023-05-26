Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified May 26, 2023 06:07 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300

Charlotte Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Alsco Uniforms 300 this weekend. The 12th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1 pm ET on Saturday, May 27, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is located in Concord, North Carolina, and boasts a quad-oval track. Since it opened in 1960, the 1.5-mile-long track has hosted two NASCAR races.

A very special tripleheader weekend is upon us! See you soon, @CLTMotorSpdwy. #NASCARSalutes https://t.co/9XaQ2POpVG

The Alsco Uniforms 300 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 26, at 1:35 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter.

Qualifying orders for this weekend at Charlotte: https://t.co/TqcvxtmEpT

The NASCAR Xfinity qualifying session is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Dawson Cram - 42.750
  2. Timmy Hill - 41.000
  3. Garrett Smithley - 39.250
  4. Rajah Caruth - 36.400
  5. CJ McLaughlin - 35.300
  6. Natalie Decker - 34.500
  7. Blaine Perkins - 33.650
  8. Kyle Weatherman - 32.450
  9. Ryan Ellis - 31.000
  10. Connor Mosack - 29.050
  11. Kyle Sieg - 29.000
  12. Ty Gibbs - 28.300
  13. Joe Graf Jr - 28.150
  14. Stefan Parsons - 27.850
  15. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 26.700
  16. Brennan Poole - 26.650
  17. Patrick Emerling - 26.500
  18. Riley Herbst - 25.850
  19. Brandon Jones - 24.550
  20. Ryan Sieg - 22.000
  21. Parker Retzlaff - 21.500
  22. Chandler Smith - 21.200
  23. Josh Williams - 20.700
  24. Anthony Alfredo - 19.900
  25. Brett Moffitt - 19.000
  26. Carson Hocevar - 17.850
  27. Jeremy Clements - 17.800
  28. Kyle Busch - 17.700
  29. Sheldon Creed - 17.550
  30. Jeb Burton - 15.300
  31. Daniel Hemric - 14.350
  32. Parker Kilgerman - 13.800
  33. Kaz Grala - 13.150
  34. Sammy Smith - 10.500
  35. Sam Mayer - 8.500
  36. Josh Berry - 7.350
  37. Cole Custer - 4.950
  38. Austin Hill - 3.750
  39. Justin Allgaier - 3.000
  40. John Hunter Nemechek - 3.000

Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, live on FS1 and PRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
