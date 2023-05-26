NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

Charlotte Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Alsco Uniforms 300 this weekend. The 12th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1 pm ET on Saturday, May 27, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is located in Concord, North Carolina, and boasts a quad-oval track. Since it opened in 1960, the 1.5-mile-long track has hosted two NASCAR races.

The Alsco Uniforms 300 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 26, at 1:35 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter.

The NASCAR Xfinity qualifying session is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Dawson Cram - 42.750 Timmy Hill - 41.000 Garrett Smithley - 39.250 Rajah Caruth - 36.400 CJ McLaughlin - 35.300 Natalie Decker - 34.500 Blaine Perkins - 33.650 Kyle Weatherman - 32.450 Ryan Ellis - 31.000 Connor Mosack - 29.050 Kyle Sieg - 29.000 Ty Gibbs - 28.300 Joe Graf Jr - 28.150 Stefan Parsons - 27.850 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 26.700 Brennan Poole - 26.650 Patrick Emerling - 26.500 Riley Herbst - 25.850 Brandon Jones - 24.550 Ryan Sieg - 22.000 Parker Retzlaff - 21.500 Chandler Smith - 21.200 Josh Williams - 20.700 Anthony Alfredo - 19.900 Brett Moffitt - 19.000 Carson Hocevar - 17.850 Jeremy Clements - 17.800 Kyle Busch - 17.700 Sheldon Creed - 17.550 Jeb Burton - 15.300 Daniel Hemric - 14.350 Parker Kilgerman - 13.800 Kaz Grala - 13.150 Sammy Smith - 10.500 Sam Mayer - 8.500 Josh Berry - 7.350 Cole Custer - 4.950 Austin Hill - 3.750 Justin Allgaier - 3.000 John Hunter Nemechek - 3.000

Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, live on FS1 and PRN.

