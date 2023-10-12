NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Alsco Uniforms 302 this coming weekend. The 30th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and fourth playoff race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 14, in a 301.5-mile action-packed race.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a 1.5-mile intermediate tri-oval shaped racetrack. It opened in 1996 and will host the sixth annual Alsco Uniforms 302.

Expand Tweet

Alsco Uniforms 302 will feature 38 out of 42 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 7:05 pm ET on Friday, October 13. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 7:35 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Expand Tweet

The qualifying order for NASCAR's Alsco Uniforms 302 kicks off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and Sam Mayer in the final one.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Alsco Uniforms 302:

Dawson Cram - 43.100 Kyle Sieg - 41.350 Patrick Emerling - 37.750 Ryan Reed - 36.800 Joey Gase - 36.200 Gray Gaulding - 35.600 Garrett Smithley - 34.800 Daniel Dye - 33.400 Ryan Ellis - 33.050 CJ McLaughlin - 32.100 Joe Graf Jr - 31.400 Rajah Caruth - 31.100 Brett Moffitt - 29.750 Blaine Perkins - 29.400 Kyle Weatherman - 29.250 Anthony Alfredo - 28.400 Layne Riggs - 24.950 Jeb Burton - 24.350 Stefan Parsons - 23.900 Brennan Poole - 23.600 Jeremy Clements - 23.350 Brandon Jones - 22.650 Connor Mosack - 22.150 Josh Williams - 22.000 Parker Retzlaff - 21.550 Ryan Sieg - 15.750 Myatt Snider - 12.450 Kaz Grala - 10.000 Parker Kligerman - 8.800 Riley Herbst - 7.850 Josh Berry - 6.100 Justin Allgaier - 19.850 Sammy Smith - 11.000 Chandler Smith - 9.900 Sheldon Creed - 9.650 Daniel Hemric - 7.000 Austin Hill - 6.850 John Hunter Nemechek - 5.700 Cole Custer - 3.200 Sam Mayer - 2.050

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 14, live on USA Network and PRN.