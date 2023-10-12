NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Alsco Uniforms 302 this coming weekend. The 30th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and fourth playoff race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 14, in a 301.5-mile action-packed race.
The Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a 1.5-mile intermediate tri-oval shaped racetrack. It opened in 1996 and will host the sixth annual Alsco Uniforms 302.
Alsco Uniforms 302 will feature 38 out of 42 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 7:05 pm ET on Friday, October 13. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 7:35 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR's Alsco Uniforms 302 kicks off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and Sam Mayer in the final one.
Here’s the full qualifying order for Alsco Uniforms 302:
- Dawson Cram - 43.100
- Kyle Sieg - 41.350
- Patrick Emerling - 37.750
- Ryan Reed - 36.800
- Joey Gase - 36.200
- Gray Gaulding - 35.600
- Garrett Smithley - 34.800
- Daniel Dye - 33.400
- Ryan Ellis - 33.050
- CJ McLaughlin - 32.100
- Joe Graf Jr - 31.400
- Rajah Caruth - 31.100
- Brett Moffitt - 29.750
- Blaine Perkins - 29.400
- Kyle Weatherman - 29.250
- Anthony Alfredo - 28.400
- Layne Riggs - 24.950
- Jeb Burton - 24.350
- Stefan Parsons - 23.900
- Brennan Poole - 23.600
- Jeremy Clements - 23.350
- Brandon Jones - 22.650
- Connor Mosack - 22.150
- Josh Williams - 22.000
- Parker Retzlaff - 21.550
- Ryan Sieg - 15.750
- Myatt Snider - 12.450
- Kaz Grala - 10.000
- Parker Kligerman - 8.800
- Riley Herbst - 7.850
- Josh Berry - 6.100
- Justin Allgaier - 19.850
- Sammy Smith - 11.000
- Chandler Smith - 9.900
- Sheldon Creed - 9.650
- Daniel Hemric - 7.000
- Austin Hill - 6.850
- John Hunter Nemechek - 5.700
- Cole Custer - 3.200
- Sam Mayer - 2.050
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 14, live on USA Network and PRN.