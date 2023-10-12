NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 12, 2023 23:56 IST
The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Alsco Uniforms 302 this coming weekend. The 30th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and fourth playoff race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 14, in a 301.5-mile action-packed race.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a 1.5-mile intermediate tri-oval shaped racetrack. It opened in 1996 and will host the sixth annual Alsco Uniforms 302.

Alsco Uniforms 302 will feature 38 out of 42 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 7:05 pm ET on Friday, October 13. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 7:35 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR's Alsco Uniforms 302 kicks off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and Sam Mayer in the final one.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Alsco Uniforms 302:

  1. Dawson Cram - 43.100
  2. Kyle Sieg - 41.350
  3. Patrick Emerling - 37.750
  4. Ryan Reed - 36.800
  5. Joey Gase - 36.200
  6. Gray Gaulding - 35.600
  7. Garrett Smithley - 34.800
  8. Daniel Dye - 33.400
  9. Ryan Ellis - 33.050
  10. CJ McLaughlin - 32.100
  11. Joe Graf Jr - 31.400
  12. Rajah Caruth - 31.100
  13. Brett Moffitt - 29.750
  14. Blaine Perkins - 29.400
  15. Kyle Weatherman - 29.250
  16. Anthony Alfredo - 28.400
  17. Layne Riggs - 24.950
  18. Jeb Burton - 24.350
  19. Stefan Parsons - 23.900
  20. Brennan Poole - 23.600
  21. Jeremy Clements - 23.350
  22. Brandon Jones - 22.650
  23. Connor Mosack - 22.150
  24. Josh Williams - 22.000
  25. Parker Retzlaff - 21.550
  26. Ryan Sieg - 15.750
  27. Myatt Snider - 12.450
  28. Kaz Grala - 10.000
  29. Parker Kligerman - 8.800
  30. Riley Herbst - 7.850
  31. Josh Berry - 6.100
  32. Justin Allgaier - 19.850
  33. Sammy Smith - 11.000
  34. Chandler Smith - 9.900
  35. Sheldon Creed - 9.650
  36. Daniel Hemric - 7.000
  37. Austin Hill - 6.850
  38. John Hunter Nemechek - 5.700
  39. Cole Custer - 3.200
  40. Sam Mayer - 2.050

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 14, live on USA Network and PRN.

