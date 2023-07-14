NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 14, 2023 14:05 IST
New Hampshire Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Ambetter Health 200 this weekend. The 18th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, July 15, in a 211-mile action-packed contest.

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway is located in Loudon, New Hampshire. The 1.058-mile-long track opened in 1990 and will host the 29th annual Ambetter Health 200 on Saturday.

Ambetter Health 200 will feature 38 out of 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 14, at 5:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 5:35 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Ambetter Health 200 is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Ambetter Health 200:

Position- Driver – Metric score

  1. Dawson Cram - 44.500
  2. Chad Finchum - 42.050
  3. Rajah Caruth - 38.500
  4. Stefan Parsons - 37.200
  5. CJ McLaughlin - 35.900
  6. Kyle Weatherman - 34.800
  7. Patrick Emerling - 33.450
  8. Connor Mosack - 32.600
  9. Greg Van Alst - 31.250
  10. Blaine Perkins - 30.950
  11. Alex Labbe - 30.700
  12. Chris Hacker - 30.050
  13. Anthony Alfredo - 28.900
  14. Brennan Poole - 28.750
  15. Mason Massey - 28.150
  16. Ryan Sieg - 28.100
  17. Ryan Ellis - 27.650
  18. Riley Herbst - 25.400
  19. Sheldon Creed - 23.200
  20. Brandon Jones - 22.900
  21. Joe Graf Jr - 20.700
  22. #10 TBA - 19.150
  23. Kaz Grala - 18.500
  24. Parker Retzlaff - 16.900
  25. Jeb Burton - 15.800
  26. Josh Williams - 15.550
  27. Jeremy Clements - 15.450
  28. Kyle Sieg - 14.800
  29. Josh Berry - 14.650
  30. Brett Moffitt - 13.500
  31. Chandler Smith - 12.250
  32. Justin Allgaier - 12.000
  33. Sammy Smith - 11.000
  34. Parker Kligerman - 10.550
  35. Austin Hill - 7.000
  36. Sam Mayer - 6.750
  37. Daniel Hemric - 6.050
  38. Cole Custer - 3.600
  39. John Hunter Nemechek - 2.350

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 15, live on USA Network and PRN.

