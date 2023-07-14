NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Ambetter Health 200 this weekend. The 18th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, July 15, in a 211-mile action-packed contest.

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway is located in Loudon, New Hampshire. The 1.058-mile-long track opened in 1990 and will host the 29th annual Ambetter Health 200 on Saturday.

Ambetter Health 200 will feature 38 out of 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 14, at 5:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 5:35 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Ambetter Health 200 is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Ambetter Health 200:

Position- Driver – Metric score

Dawson Cram - 44.500 Chad Finchum - 42.050 Rajah Caruth - 38.500 Stefan Parsons - 37.200 CJ McLaughlin - 35.900 Kyle Weatherman - 34.800 Patrick Emerling - 33.450 Connor Mosack - 32.600 Greg Van Alst - 31.250 Blaine Perkins - 30.950 Alex Labbe - 30.700 Chris Hacker - 30.050 Anthony Alfredo - 28.900 Brennan Poole - 28.750 Mason Massey - 28.150 Ryan Sieg - 28.100 Ryan Ellis - 27.650 Riley Herbst - 25.400 Sheldon Creed - 23.200 Brandon Jones - 22.900 Joe Graf Jr - 20.700 #10 TBA - 19.150 Kaz Grala - 18.500 Parker Retzlaff - 16.900 Jeb Burton - 15.800 Josh Williams - 15.550 Jeremy Clements - 15.450 Kyle Sieg - 14.800 Josh Berry - 14.650 Brett Moffitt - 13.500 Chandler Smith - 12.250 Justin Allgaier - 12.000 Sammy Smith - 11.000 Parker Kligerman - 10.550 Austin Hill - 7.000 Sam Mayer - 6.750 Daniel Hemric - 6.050 Cole Custer - 3.600 John Hunter Nemechek - 2.350

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 15, live on USA Network and PRN.

