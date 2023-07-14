NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Ambetter Health 200 this weekend. The 18th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, July 15, in a 211-mile action-packed contest.
The New Hampshire Motor Speedway is located in Loudon, New Hampshire. The 1.058-mile-long track opened in 1990 and will host the 29th annual Ambetter Health 200 on Saturday.
Ambetter Health 200 will feature 38 out of 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 14, at 5:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 5:35 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Ambetter Health 200 is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Ambetter Health 200:
Position- Driver – Metric score
- Dawson Cram - 44.500
- Chad Finchum - 42.050
- Rajah Caruth - 38.500
- Stefan Parsons - 37.200
- CJ McLaughlin - 35.900
- Kyle Weatherman - 34.800
- Patrick Emerling - 33.450
- Connor Mosack - 32.600
- Greg Van Alst - 31.250
- Blaine Perkins - 30.950
- Alex Labbe - 30.700
- Chris Hacker - 30.050
- Anthony Alfredo - 28.900
- Brennan Poole - 28.750
- Mason Massey - 28.150
- Ryan Sieg - 28.100
- Ryan Ellis - 27.650
- Riley Herbst - 25.400
- Sheldon Creed - 23.200
- Brandon Jones - 22.900
- Joe Graf Jr - 20.700
- #10 TBA - 19.150
- Kaz Grala - 18.500
- Parker Retzlaff - 16.900
- Jeb Burton - 15.800
- Josh Williams - 15.550
- Jeremy Clements - 15.450
- Kyle Sieg - 14.800
- Josh Berry - 14.650
- Brett Moffitt - 13.500
- Chandler Smith - 12.250
- Justin Allgaier - 12.000
- Sammy Smith - 11.000
- Parker Kligerman - 10.550
- Austin Hill - 7.000
- Sam Mayer - 6.750
- Daniel Hemric - 6.050
- Cole Custer - 3.600
- John Hunter Nemechek - 2.350
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 15, live on USA Network and PRN.