NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 22, 2023 11:42 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway
The Texas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Andy's Frozen Custard 300 this weekend. The 28th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and second playoff race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 23, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

The Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, is a 1.5-mile-long track. It opened in 1996 and will host the 19th annual Andy's Frozen Custard 300.

Andy's Frozen Custard 300 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 10:35 am ET on Saturday, Sept. 23. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 11:05 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Texas Motor Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Andy's Frozen Custard 300 is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and Justin Allgaier running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Andy's Frozen Custard 300:

  1. Dawson Cram - 44.150
  2. Kyle Sieg - 42.050
  3. Sage Karam - 40.600
  4. Patrick Emerling - 38.900
  5. Joey Gase - 37.200
  6. JJ Yeley - 34.500
  7. David Starr - 34.450
  8. Garrett Smithley - 34.050
  9. Daniel Dye - 33.600
  10. Kyle Weatherman - 32.600
  11. Blaine Perkins - 30.900
  12. CJ McLaughlin - 29.350
  13. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 28.400
  14. Joe Graf Jr - 26.550
  15. Brennan Poole - 26.250
  16. Ryan Ellis - 24.750
  17. Anthony Alfredo - 23.950
  18. Layne Riggs - 23.950
  19. Brandon Jones - 23.500
  20. Josh Williams - 23.050
  21. Jeremy Clements - 21.150
  22. Parker Chase - 18.650
  23. Brett Moffitt - 17.400
  24. Parker Retzlaff - 16.800
  25. Kaz Grala - 14.800
  26. Ryan Sieg - 11.500
  27. Riley Herbst - 11.500
  28. Josh Berry - 24.750
  29. Sam Mayer - 23.300
  30. Parker Kligerman - 22.800
  31. Austin Hill - 19.900
  32. Jeb Burton - 14.350
  33. Sheldon Creed - 10.750
  34. Sammy Smith - 8.350
  35. Chandler Smith - 5.800
  36. Trevor Bayne - 5.650
  37. Daniel Hemric - 4.800
  38. Cole Custer - 3.350
  39. John Hunter Nemechek - 2.450
  40. Justin Allgaier - 1.350

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 23, live on NBC and PRN.

