NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway?

The Texas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Andy's Frozen Custard 300 this weekend. The 28th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and second playoff race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 23, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.
The Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, is a 1.5-mile-long track. It opened in 1996 and will host the 19th annual Andy's Frozen Custard 300.
Andy's Frozen Custard 300 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 10:35 am ET on Saturday, Sept. 23. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 11:05 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Texas Motor Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Andy's Frozen Custard 300 is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and Justin Allgaier running the final lap.
Here’s the full qualifying order for Andy's Frozen Custard 300:
- Dawson Cram - 44.150
- Kyle Sieg - 42.050
- Sage Karam - 40.600
- Patrick Emerling - 38.900
- Joey Gase - 37.200
- JJ Yeley - 34.500
- David Starr - 34.450
- Garrett Smithley - 34.050
- Daniel Dye - 33.600
- Kyle Weatherman - 32.600
- Blaine Perkins - 30.900
- CJ McLaughlin - 29.350
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 28.400
- Joe Graf Jr - 26.550
- Brennan Poole - 26.250
- Ryan Ellis - 24.750
- Anthony Alfredo - 23.950
- Layne Riggs - 23.950
- Brandon Jones - 23.500
- Josh Williams - 23.050
- Jeremy Clements - 21.150
- Parker Chase - 18.650
- Brett Moffitt - 17.400
- Parker Retzlaff - 16.800
- Kaz Grala - 14.800
- Ryan Sieg - 11.500
- Riley Herbst - 11.500
- Josh Berry - 24.750
- Sam Mayer - 23.300
- Parker Kligerman - 22.800
- Austin Hill - 19.900
- Jeb Burton - 14.350
- Sheldon Creed - 10.750
- Sammy Smith - 8.350
- Chandler Smith - 5.800
- Trevor Bayne - 5.650
- Daniel Hemric - 4.800
- Cole Custer - 3.350
- John Hunter Nemechek - 2.450
- Justin Allgaier - 1.350
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 23, live on NBC and PRN.