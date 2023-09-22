NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway?

The Texas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Andy's Frozen Custard 300 this weekend. The 28th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and second playoff race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 23, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

The Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, is a 1.5-mile-long track. It opened in 1996 and will host the 19th annual Andy's Frozen Custard 300.

Andy's Frozen Custard 300 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 10:35 am ET on Saturday, Sept. 23. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 11:05 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Texas Motor Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Andy's Frozen Custard 300 is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and Justin Allgaier running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Andy's Frozen Custard 300:

Dawson Cram - 44.150 Kyle Sieg - 42.050 Sage Karam - 40.600 Patrick Emerling - 38.900 Joey Gase - 37.200 JJ Yeley - 34.500 David Starr - 34.450 Garrett Smithley - 34.050 Daniel Dye - 33.600 Kyle Weatherman - 32.600 Blaine Perkins - 30.900 CJ McLaughlin - 29.350 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 28.400 Joe Graf Jr - 26.550 Brennan Poole - 26.250 Ryan Ellis - 24.750 Anthony Alfredo - 23.950 Layne Riggs - 23.950 Brandon Jones - 23.500 Josh Williams - 23.050 Jeremy Clements - 21.150 Parker Chase - 18.650 Brett Moffitt - 17.400 Parker Retzlaff - 16.800 Kaz Grala - 14.800 Ryan Sieg - 11.500 Riley Herbst - 11.500 Josh Berry - 24.750 Sam Mayer - 23.300 Parker Kligerman - 22.800 Austin Hill - 19.900 Jeb Burton - 14.350 Sheldon Creed - 10.750 Sammy Smith - 8.350 Chandler Smith - 5.800 Trevor Bayne - 5.650 Daniel Hemric - 4.800 Cole Custer - 3.350 John Hunter Nemechek - 2.450 Justin Allgaier - 1.350

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 23, live on NBC and PRN.