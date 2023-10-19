NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host NASCAR's Contender Boats 300 this weekend. The 31st race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and fifth playoff race of the season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, Oct. 21, in a 300-mile action-packed race.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, is a 1.5-mile-long oval-shaped racetrack. It opened in 1993 and will host the 29th annual Contender Boats 300.

Expand Tweet

Contender Boats 300 will feature 38 out of 41 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 6:05 pm ET on Friday, Oct. 20. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 6:35 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Expand Tweet

The qualifying order for NASCAR’s Contender Boats 300 kicks off with Dale Earnhardt Jr running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek in the final one.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Contender Boats 300:

Dale Earnhardt Jr - 41.000 Natalie Decker - 39.600 JJ Yeley - 38.550 Matt Mills - 38.500 Kyle Sieg - 36.150 Patrick Emerling - 35.950 Dawson Cram - 35.250 Ryan Newman - 35.050 Mason Maggio - 34.900 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 33.900 Mason Massey - 33.750 Leland Honeyman - 31.250 Kyle Weatherman - 30.150 Blaine Perkins - 29.550 Josh Williams - 29.100 Anthony Alfredo - 28.900 Brennan Poole - 27.850 Kaz Grala - 27.750 Ryan Ellis - 27.400 CJ McLaughlin - 26.850 Jeremy Clements - 25.350 Derek Kraus - 23.450 Brett Moffitt - 22.450 Connor Mosack - 21.600 Jeb Burton - 17.600 Ryan Sieg - 16.500 Parker Retzlaff - 15.250 Parker Kligerman - 14.250 Myatt Snider - 11.550 Brandon Jones - 11.400 Josh Berry - 10.000 Riley Herbst - 6.350 Sheldon Creed - 12.900 Sammy Smith - 12.500 Daniel Hemric - 7.850 Sam Mayer - 6.250 Austin Hill - 5.900 Justin Allgaier - 4.750 Chandler Smith - 4.200 Cole Custer - 3.200 John Hunter Nemechek - 2.100

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 21, live on USA Network and MRN.