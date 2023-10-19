NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 19, 2023 23:39 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host NASCAR's Contender Boats 300 this weekend. The 31st race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and fifth playoff race of the season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, Oct. 21, in a 300-mile action-packed race.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, is a 1.5-mile-long oval-shaped racetrack. It opened in 1993 and will host the 29th annual Contender Boats 300.

Contender Boats 300 will feature 38 out of 41 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 6:05 pm ET on Friday, Oct. 20. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 6:35 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR’s Contender Boats 300 kicks off with Dale Earnhardt Jr running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek in the final one.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Contender Boats 300:

  1. Dale Earnhardt Jr - 41.000
  2. Natalie Decker - 39.600
  3. JJ Yeley - 38.550
  4. Matt Mills - 38.500
  5. Kyle Sieg - 36.150
  6. Patrick Emerling - 35.950
  7. Dawson Cram - 35.250
  8. Ryan Newman - 35.050
  9. Mason Maggio - 34.900
  10. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 33.900
  11. Mason Massey - 33.750
  12. Leland Honeyman - 31.250
  13. Kyle Weatherman - 30.150
  14. Blaine Perkins - 29.550
  15. Josh Williams - 29.100
  16. Anthony Alfredo - 28.900
  17. Brennan Poole - 27.850
  18. Kaz Grala - 27.750
  19. Ryan Ellis - 27.400
  20. CJ McLaughlin - 26.850
  21. Jeremy Clements - 25.350
  22. Derek Kraus - 23.450
  23. Brett Moffitt - 22.450
  24. Connor Mosack - 21.600
  25. Jeb Burton - 17.600
  26. Ryan Sieg - 16.500
  27. Parker Retzlaff - 15.250
  28. Parker Kligerman - 14.250
  29. Myatt Snider - 11.550
  30. Brandon Jones - 11.400
  31. Josh Berry - 10.000
  32. Riley Herbst - 6.350
  33. Sheldon Creed - 12.900
  34. Sammy Smith - 12.500
  35. Daniel Hemric - 7.850
  36. Sam Mayer - 6.250
  37. Austin Hill - 5.900
  38. Justin Allgaier - 4.750
  39. Chandler Smith - 4.200
  40. Cole Custer - 3.200
  41. John Hunter Nemechek - 2.100

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 21, live on USA Network and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
