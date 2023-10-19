NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host NASCAR's Contender Boats 300 this weekend. The 31st race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and fifth playoff race of the season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, Oct. 21, in a 300-mile action-packed race.
The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, is a 1.5-mile-long oval-shaped racetrack. It opened in 1993 and will host the 29th annual Contender Boats 300.
Contender Boats 300 will feature 38 out of 41 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 6:05 pm ET on Friday, Oct. 20. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 6:35 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR’s Contender Boats 300 kicks off with Dale Earnhardt Jr running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek in the final one.
Here’s the full qualifying order for Contender Boats 300:
- Dale Earnhardt Jr - 41.000
- Natalie Decker - 39.600
- JJ Yeley - 38.550
- Matt Mills - 38.500
- Kyle Sieg - 36.150
- Patrick Emerling - 35.950
- Dawson Cram - 35.250
- Ryan Newman - 35.050
- Mason Maggio - 34.900
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 33.900
- Mason Massey - 33.750
- Leland Honeyman - 31.250
- Kyle Weatherman - 30.150
- Blaine Perkins - 29.550
- Josh Williams - 29.100
- Anthony Alfredo - 28.900
- Brennan Poole - 27.850
- Kaz Grala - 27.750
- Ryan Ellis - 27.400
- CJ McLaughlin - 26.850
- Jeremy Clements - 25.350
- Derek Kraus - 23.450
- Brett Moffitt - 22.450
- Connor Mosack - 21.600
- Jeb Burton - 17.600
- Ryan Sieg - 16.500
- Parker Retzlaff - 15.250
- Parker Kligerman - 14.250
- Myatt Snider - 11.550
- Brandon Jones - 11.400
- Josh Berry - 10.000
- Riley Herbst - 6.350
- Sheldon Creed - 12.900
- Sammy Smith - 12.500
- Daniel Hemric - 7.850
- Sam Mayer - 6.250
- Austin Hill - 5.900
- Justin Allgaier - 4.750
- Chandler Smith - 4.200
- Cole Custer - 3.200
- John Hunter Nemechek - 2.100
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 21, live on USA Network and MRN.