NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway?

Sonoma Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's DoorDash 250 this weekend. The 14th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 8:00 pm ET on Saturday, June 10, in a 156-mile action-packed contest.

The Sonoma Raceway is located in Sonoma, California, and boasts a road course track. Since it opened in 1968, the 1.99-mile-long road course will host the first Xfinity race on Saturday.

The DoorDash 250 will feature 41 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 9, at 4:05 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 3:00 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.

Cole Custer, who won last week’s Xfinity race at Portland International Raceway is favorite to win back-to-back road course race this weekend.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Sonoma Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR DoorDash 250 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and Kyle Sieg leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Position- Driver – Metric score

Josh Bilicki - 43.800 Mason Filippi - 39.750 Leland Honeyman Jr - 36.700 Kyle Weatherman - 35.350 Brennan Poole - 34.950 Dylan Lupton - 33.550 Ross Chastain - 29.650 Joe Graf Jr - 24.800 Daniel Hemric - 23.000 Jeremy Clements - 22.150 Riley Herbst - 21.850 Ty Gibbs - 20.350 Jeb Burton - 20.000 Josh Williams - 18.950 Connor Mosack - 15.950 Brandon Jones - 14.400 Chandler Smith - 9.850 Sam Mayer - 6.700 John Hunter Nemechek - 6.250 Justin Allgaier - 3.100

Group B: Position- Driver – Metric score

Kyle Sieg - 61.650 Kyle Larson - 40.300 Daniel Suarez - 38.600 Sage Karam - 35.900 Ty Dillon - 35.000 Aric Almirola - 34.350 Brad Perez - 33.300 AJ Allmendinger - 24.900 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 23.050 Anthony Alfredo - 22.200 Kaz Grala - 22.100 Blaine Perkins - 21.050 Sammy Smith - 20.300 Ryan Sieg - 19.000 Parker Retzlaff - 18.300 Brett Moffitt - 15.000 Parker Kligerman - 12.750 Sheldon Creed - 6.950 Josh Berry - 6.500 Austin Hill - 3.650 Cole Custer - 2.650

Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, June 10, live on FS1 and PRN.

