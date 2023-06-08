Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 08, 2023 23:58 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's DoorDash 250 this weekend. The 14th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 8:00 pm ET on Saturday, June 10, in a 156-mile action-packed contest.

The Sonoma Raceway is located in Sonoma, California, and boasts a road course track. Since it opened in 1968, the 1.99-mile-long road course will host the first Xfinity race on Saturday.

We're ready for some fun out West! See you soon, @RaceSonoma! https://t.co/wvy8UE5iNu

The DoorDash 250 will feature 41 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 9, at 4:05 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 3:00 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.

Cole Custer, who won last week’s Xfinity race at Portland International Raceway is favorite to win back-to-back road course race this weekend.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Sonoma Raceway on Twitter.

Qualifying groups for Sonoma: https://t.co/8DNN2KyGr6

The qualifying order for NASCAR DoorDash 250 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and Kyle Sieg leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Position- Driver – Metric score

  1. Josh Bilicki - 43.800
  2. Mason Filippi - 39.750
  3. Leland Honeyman Jr - 36.700
  4. Kyle Weatherman - 35.350
  5. Brennan Poole - 34.950
  6. Dylan Lupton - 33.550
  7. Ross Chastain - 29.650
  8. Joe Graf Jr - 24.800
  9. Daniel Hemric - 23.000
  10. Jeremy Clements - 22.150
  11. Riley Herbst - 21.850
  12. Ty Gibbs - 20.350
  13. Jeb Burton - 20.000
  14. Josh Williams - 18.950
  15. Connor Mosack - 15.950
  16. Brandon Jones - 14.400
  17. Chandler Smith - 9.850
  18. Sam Mayer - 6.700
  19. John Hunter Nemechek - 6.250
  20. Justin Allgaier - 3.100

Group B: Position- Driver – Metric score

  1. Kyle Sieg - 61.650
  2. Kyle Larson - 40.300
  3. Daniel Suarez - 38.600
  4. Sage Karam - 35.900
  5. Ty Dillon - 35.000
  6. Aric Almirola - 34.350
  7. Brad Perez - 33.300
  8. AJ Allmendinger - 24.900
  9. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 23.050
  10. Anthony Alfredo - 22.200
  11. Kaz Grala - 22.100
  12. Blaine Perkins - 21.050
  13. Sammy Smith - 20.300
  14. Ryan Sieg - 19.000
  15. Parker Retzlaff - 18.300
  16. Brett Moffitt - 15.000
  17. Parker Kligerman - 12.750
  18. Sheldon Creed - 6.950
  19. Josh Berry - 6.500
  20. Austin Hill - 3.650
  21. Cole Custer - 2.650

Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, June 10, live on FS1 and PRN.

Quick Links

