NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway?

Sonoma Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's DoorDash 250 this weekend. The 14th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 8:00 pm ET on Saturday, June 10, in a 156-mile action-packed contest.
The Sonoma Raceway is located in Sonoma, California, and boasts a road course track. Since it opened in 1968, the 1.99-mile-long road course will host the first Xfinity race on Saturday.
The DoorDash 250 will feature 41 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 9, at 4:05 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 3:00 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.
Cole Custer, who won last week’s Xfinity race at Portland International Raceway is favorite to win back-to-back road course race this weekend.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Sonoma Raceway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR DoorDash 250 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and Kyle Sieg leading Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Position- Driver – Metric score
- Josh Bilicki - 43.800
- Mason Filippi - 39.750
- Leland Honeyman Jr - 36.700
- Kyle Weatherman - 35.350
- Brennan Poole - 34.950
- Dylan Lupton - 33.550
- Ross Chastain - 29.650
- Joe Graf Jr - 24.800
- Daniel Hemric - 23.000
- Jeremy Clements - 22.150
- Riley Herbst - 21.850
- Ty Gibbs - 20.350
- Jeb Burton - 20.000
- Josh Williams - 18.950
- Connor Mosack - 15.950
- Brandon Jones - 14.400
- Chandler Smith - 9.850
- Sam Mayer - 6.700
- John Hunter Nemechek - 6.250
- Justin Allgaier - 3.100
Group B: Position- Driver – Metric score
- Kyle Sieg - 61.650
- Kyle Larson - 40.300
- Daniel Suarez - 38.600
- Sage Karam - 35.900
- Ty Dillon - 35.000
- Aric Almirola - 34.350
- Brad Perez - 33.300
- AJ Allmendinger - 24.900
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 23.050
- Anthony Alfredo - 22.200
- Kaz Grala - 22.100
- Blaine Perkins - 21.050
- Sammy Smith - 20.300
- Ryan Sieg - 19.000
- Parker Retzlaff - 18.300
- Brett Moffitt - 15.000
- Parker Kligerman - 12.750
- Sheldon Creed - 6.950
- Josh Berry - 6.500
- Austin Hill - 3.650
- Cole Custer - 2.650
Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, June 10, live on FS1 and PRN.