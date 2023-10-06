NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course?

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will host NASCAR's Drive for the Cure 250 this coming weekend. The 29th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and third playoff race of the season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, October 8, in a 152.760-mile action-packed race.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in Concord, North Carolina, is a 2.280-mile-long road course. It opened in 1960 and will host the 42nd annual Drive for the Cure 250.

Expand Tweet

Drive for the Cure 250 will feature 38 out of 42 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 10 am ET on Saturday, October 7. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 10:30 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

AJ Allmendinger is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Expand Tweet

The qualifying order for NASCAR Drive for the Cure 250 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Andy Lally leading Group A and Preston Pardus leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for Drive for the Cure 250:

Group A

Andy Lally - 92.100 Boris Said - 39.950 Blaine Perkins - 38.200 Conor Daly - 37.400 Stefan Parsons - 34.250 Leland Honeyman - 33.500 Rajah Caruth - 33.250 Kyle Sieg - 30.350 Alex Labbe - 29.600 Connor Mosack - 28.450 Parker Retzlaff - 24.300 Josh Williams - 21.300 Anthony Alfredo - 19.050 Ryan Sieg - 14.600 Brandon Jones - 11.450 Jeb Burton - 22.450 Josh Berry - 18.850 Sheldon Creed - 9.050 Austin Hill - 5.500 Chandler Smith - 4.800 Justin Allgaier - 3.350

Group B

Preston Pardus - 42.400 Kyle Weatherman - 38.550 Devin Jones - 38.100 Josh Bilicki - 34.850 Alex Guenette -34.100 Joe Graf Jr - 33.400 Brennan Poole - 31.550 Sage Karam - 30.300 Riley Herbst - 29.300 Jordan Taylor - 25.700 Kaz Grala - 23.550 Ryan Ellis - 20.650 Jeremy Clements - 18.300 Brett Moffitt - 12.750 Sam Mayer - 28.900 Trevor Bayne - 19.850 Daniel Hemric - 16.800 Parker Kligerman - 6.650 Sammy Smith - 4.800 Cole Custer - 4.500 John Hunter Nemechek - 1.150

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday, October 7, live on NBC and PRN.