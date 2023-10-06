NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course?

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will host NASCAR's Drive for the Cure 250 this coming weekend. The 29th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and third playoff race of the season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, October 8, in a 152.760-mile action-packed race.
The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in Concord, North Carolina, is a 2.280-mile-long road course. It opened in 1960 and will host the 42nd annual Drive for the Cure 250.
Drive for the Cure 250 will feature 38 out of 42 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 10 am ET on Saturday, October 7. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 10:30 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
AJ Allmendinger is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Drive for the Cure 250 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Andy Lally leading Group A and Preston Pardus leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for Drive for the Cure 250:
Group A
- Andy Lally - 92.100
- Boris Said - 39.950
- Blaine Perkins - 38.200
- Conor Daly - 37.400
- Stefan Parsons - 34.250
- Leland Honeyman - 33.500
- Rajah Caruth - 33.250
- Kyle Sieg - 30.350
- Alex Labbe - 29.600
- Connor Mosack - 28.450
- Parker Retzlaff - 24.300
- Josh Williams - 21.300
- Anthony Alfredo - 19.050
- Ryan Sieg - 14.600
- Brandon Jones - 11.450
- Jeb Burton - 22.450
- Josh Berry - 18.850
- Sheldon Creed - 9.050
- Austin Hill - 5.500
- Chandler Smith - 4.800
- Justin Allgaier - 3.350
Group B
- Preston Pardus - 42.400
- Kyle Weatherman - 38.550
- Devin Jones - 38.100
- Josh Bilicki - 34.850
- Alex Guenette -34.100
- Joe Graf Jr - 33.400
- Brennan Poole - 31.550
- Sage Karam - 30.300
- Riley Herbst - 29.300
- Jordan Taylor - 25.700
- Kaz Grala - 23.550
- Ryan Ellis - 20.650
- Jeremy Clements - 18.300
- Brett Moffitt - 12.750
- Sam Mayer - 28.900
- Trevor Bayne - 19.850
- Daniel Hemric - 16.800
- Parker Kligerman - 6.650
- Sammy Smith - 4.800
- Cole Custer - 4.500
- John Hunter Nemechek - 1.150
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday, October 7, live on NBC and PRN.