NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 06, 2023 19:03 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina
The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will host NASCAR's Drive for the Cure 250 this coming weekend. The 29th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and third playoff race of the season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, October 8, in a 152.760-mile action-packed race.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in Concord, North Carolina, is a 2.280-mile-long road course. It opened in 1960 and will host the 42nd annual Drive for the Cure 250.

Drive for the Cure 250 will feature 38 out of 42 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 10 am ET on Saturday, October 7. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 10:30 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

AJ Allmendinger is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Drive for the Cure 250 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Andy Lally leading Group A and Preston Pardus leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for Drive for the Cure 250:

Group A

  1. Andy Lally - 92.100
  2. Boris Said - 39.950
  3. Blaine Perkins - 38.200
  4. Conor Daly - 37.400
  5. Stefan Parsons - 34.250
  6. Leland Honeyman - 33.500
  7. Rajah Caruth - 33.250
  8. Kyle Sieg - 30.350
  9. Alex Labbe - 29.600
  10. Connor Mosack - 28.450
  11. Parker Retzlaff - 24.300
  12. Josh Williams - 21.300
  13. Anthony Alfredo - 19.050
  14. Ryan Sieg - 14.600
  15. Brandon Jones - 11.450
  16. Jeb Burton - 22.450
  17. Josh Berry - 18.850
  18. Sheldon Creed - 9.050
  19. Austin Hill - 5.500
  20. Chandler Smith - 4.800
  21. Justin Allgaier - 3.350

Group B

  1. Preston Pardus - 42.400
  2. Kyle Weatherman - 38.550
  3. Devin Jones - 38.100
  4. Josh Bilicki - 34.850
  5. Alex Guenette -34.100
  6. Joe Graf Jr - 33.400
  7. Brennan Poole - 31.550
  8. Sage Karam - 30.300
  9. Riley Herbst - 29.300
  10. Jordan Taylor - 25.700
  11. Kaz Grala - 23.550
  12. Ryan Ellis - 20.650
  13. Jeremy Clements - 18.300
  14. Brett Moffitt - 12.750
  15. Sam Mayer - 28.900
  16. Trevor Bayne - 19.850
  17. Daniel Hemric - 16.800
  18. Parker Kligerman - 6.650
  19. Sammy Smith - 4.800
  20. Cole Custer - 4.500
  21. John Hunter Nemechek - 1.150

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday, October 7, live on NBC and PRN.

