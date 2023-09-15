NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway?

The Bristol Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Food City 300 this weekend. The 27th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and first playoff race of the season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, Sept. 15, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.
The Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, is a 0.533-miles short track. It opened in 1961 and will host the 42nd annual Food City 300.
Food City 300 will feature 38 out of 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 2:35 pm ET on Friday, Sept. 15. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 3:10 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Food City 300.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Xfinity race at the Bristol Motor Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Food City 300 is set to kick off with Dale Earnhardt Jr running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap.
Here’s the full qualifying order for Food City 300:
- Dale Earnhardt Jr - 41.350
- Rajah Caruth - 39.950
- Timmy Hill - 37.250
- Josh Bilicki - 35.350
- Stefan Parsons - 34.600
- Kyle Weatherman - 34.550
- Joe Graf Jr - 33.950
- Patrick Emerling - 33.600
- #53 TBA - 33.400
- Blaine Perkins - 33.150
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 32.750
- Chad Finchum - 31.250
- Kyle Sieg - 29.600
- Brennan Poole - 28.500
- Anthony Alfredo - 27.050
- Ryan Sieg - 24.400
- Ryan Ellis - 21.100
- Connor Mosack - 19.600
- Riley Herbst - 19.600
- Jeremy Clements - 18.450
- Josh Williams - 18.000
- Kaz Grala - 14.650
- Parker Retzlaff - 13.600
- Brett Moffitt - 11.400
- Derek Kraus - 10.200
- Brandon Jones - 7.500
- Sam Mayer - 23.400
- Daniel Hemric - 21.700
- Sammy Smith - 21.650
- Chandler Smith - 21.500
- Trevor Bayne - 20.750
- Cole Custer - 19.550
- Jeb Burton - 12.750
- Justin Allgaier - 10.650
- Parker Kligerman - 8.250
- Josh Berry - 6.200
- Sheldon Creed - 5.700
- Austin Hill - 4.700
- John Hunter Nemechek - 1.300
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, Sept. 15, live on NBC and PRN.