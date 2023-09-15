NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 15, 2023 19:55 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway

The Bristol Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Food City 300 this weekend. The 27th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and first playoff race of the season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, Sept. 15, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

The Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, is a 0.533-miles short track. It opened in 1961 and will host the 42nd annual Food City 300.

Food City 300 will feature 38 out of 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 2:35 pm ET on Friday, Sept. 15. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 3:10 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Food City 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Xfinity race at the Bristol Motor Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Food City 300 is set to kick off with Dale Earnhardt Jr running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Food City 300:

  1. Dale Earnhardt Jr - 41.350
  2. Rajah Caruth - 39.950
  3. Timmy Hill - 37.250
  4. Josh Bilicki - 35.350
  5. Stefan Parsons - 34.600
  6. Kyle Weatherman - 34.550
  7. Joe Graf Jr - 33.950
  8. Patrick Emerling - 33.600
  9. #53 TBA - 33.400
  10. Blaine Perkins - 33.150
  11. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 32.750
  12. Chad Finchum - 31.250
  13. Kyle Sieg - 29.600
  14. Brennan Poole - 28.500
  15. Anthony Alfredo - 27.050
  16. Ryan Sieg - 24.400
  17. Ryan Ellis - 21.100
  18. Connor Mosack - 19.600
  19. Riley Herbst - 19.600
  20. Jeremy Clements - 18.450
  21. Josh Williams - 18.000
  22. Kaz Grala - 14.650
  23. Parker Retzlaff - 13.600
  24. Brett Moffitt - 11.400
  25. Derek Kraus - 10.200
  26. Brandon Jones - 7.500
  27. Sam Mayer - 23.400
  28. Daniel Hemric - 21.700
  29. Sammy Smith - 21.650
  30. Chandler Smith - 21.500
  31. Trevor Bayne - 20.750
  32. Cole Custer - 19.550
  33. Jeb Burton - 12.750
  34. Justin Allgaier - 10.650
  35. Parker Kligerman - 8.250
  36. Josh Berry - 6.200
  37. Sheldon Creed - 5.700
  38. Austin Hill - 4.700
  39. John Hunter Nemechek - 1.300

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, Sept. 15, live on NBC and PRN.

