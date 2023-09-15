NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway?

The Bristol Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Food City 300 this weekend. The 27th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and first playoff race of the season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, Sept. 15, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

The Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, is a 0.533-miles short track. It opened in 1961 and will host the 42nd annual Food City 300.

Food City 300 will feature 38 out of 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 2:35 pm ET on Friday, Sept. 15. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 3:10 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Food City 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Xfinity race at the Bristol Motor Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Food City 300 is set to kick off with Dale Earnhardt Jr running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Food City 300:

Dale Earnhardt Jr - 41.350 Rajah Caruth - 39.950 Timmy Hill - 37.250 Josh Bilicki - 35.350 Stefan Parsons - 34.600 Kyle Weatherman - 34.550 Joe Graf Jr - 33.950 Patrick Emerling - 33.600 #53 TBA - 33.400 Blaine Perkins - 33.150 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 32.750 Chad Finchum - 31.250 Kyle Sieg - 29.600 Brennan Poole - 28.500 Anthony Alfredo - 27.050 Ryan Sieg - 24.400 Ryan Ellis - 21.100 Connor Mosack - 19.600 Riley Herbst - 19.600 Jeremy Clements - 18.450 Josh Williams - 18.000 Kaz Grala - 14.650 Parker Retzlaff - 13.600 Brett Moffitt - 11.400 Derek Kraus - 10.200 Brandon Jones - 7.500 Sam Mayer - 23.400 Daniel Hemric - 21.700 Sammy Smith - 21.650 Chandler Smith - 21.500 Trevor Bayne - 20.750 Cole Custer - 19.550 Jeb Burton - 12.750 Justin Allgaier - 10.650 Parker Kligerman - 8.250 Josh Berry - 6.200 Sheldon Creed - 5.700 Austin Hill - 4.700 John Hunter Nemechek - 1.300

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, Sept. 15, live on NBC and PRN.