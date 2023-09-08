NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway?

The Kansas Speedway will host NASCAR's Kansas Lottery 300 this weekend. The 26th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, September 9, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.
The Kansas Speedway is in Kansas City, Kansas is a 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. It opened in 2001 and will host the 23rd annual Kansas Lottery 300.
Kansas Lottery 300 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 10:05 am ET on Saturday, September 9. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 10:35 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Kansas Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Kansas Lottery 300 is set to kick off with #74 CHK Racing Chevrolet driver running the first lap and Austin Hill running the final lap.
Here’s the full qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 300:
- #74 TBA - 44.150
- Kyle Sieg - 42.750
- Leland Honeyman - 39.600
- Joey Gase - 36.600
- Timmy Hill - 36.400
- Garrett Smithley - 36.050
- Dawson Cram - 34.450
- Mason Massey - 33.450
- Blaine Perkins - 33.250
- CJ McLaughlin - 32.850
- Nick Leitz - 32.700
- Kyle Weatherman - 31.600
- Josh Williams - 31.500
- Matt Mills - 30.250
- Ryan Ellis - 29.950
- Connor Mosack - 28.900
- Anthony Alfredo - 28.300
- Kaz Grala - 24.850
- Ryan Sieg - 24.550
- Brennan Poole - 23.750
- Jeremy Clements - 22.200
- Brett Moffitt - 20.850
- Derek Kraus - 20.400
- Rajah Caruth - 19.850
- Joe Graf Jr - 19.800
- Parker Kligerman - 18.800
- Sammy Smith - 17.450
- Jeb Burton - 17.100
- Parker Retzlaff - 14.450
- Brandon Jones - 13.950
- Chandler Smith - 11.800
- Sam Mayer - 10.600
- Sheldon Creed - 9.950
- Daniel Hemric - 9.700
- Riley Herbst - 8.700
- Josh Berry - 6.000
- Justin Allgaier - 5.300
- Cole Custer - 3.700
- John Hunter Nemechek - 2.650
- Austin Hill - 2.250
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 9, live on NBC and MRN.