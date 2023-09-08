NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway?

The Kansas Speedway will host NASCAR's Kansas Lottery 300 this weekend. The 26th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, September 9, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

The Kansas Speedway is in Kansas City, Kansas is a 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. It opened in 2001 and will host the 23rd annual Kansas Lottery 300.

Kansas Lottery 300 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 10:05 am ET on Saturday, September 9. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 10:35 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Kansas Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Kansas Lottery 300 is set to kick off with #74 CHK Racing Chevrolet driver running the first lap and Austin Hill running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 300:

#74 TBA - 44.150 Kyle Sieg - 42.750 Leland Honeyman - 39.600 Joey Gase - 36.600 Timmy Hill - 36.400 Garrett Smithley - 36.050 Dawson Cram - 34.450 Mason Massey - 33.450 Blaine Perkins - 33.250 CJ McLaughlin - 32.850 Nick Leitz - 32.700 Kyle Weatherman - 31.600 Josh Williams - 31.500 Matt Mills - 30.250 Ryan Ellis - 29.950 Connor Mosack - 28.900 Anthony Alfredo - 28.300 Kaz Grala - 24.850 Ryan Sieg - 24.550 Brennan Poole - 23.750 Jeremy Clements - 22.200 Brett Moffitt - 20.850 Derek Kraus - 20.400 Rajah Caruth - 19.850 Joe Graf Jr - 19.800 Parker Kligerman - 18.800 Sammy Smith - 17.450 Jeb Burton - 17.100 Parker Retzlaff - 14.450 Brandon Jones - 13.950 Chandler Smith - 11.800 Sam Mayer - 10.600 Sheldon Creed - 9.950 Daniel Hemric - 9.700 Riley Herbst - 8.700 Josh Berry - 6.000 Justin Allgaier - 5.300 Cole Custer - 3.700 John Hunter Nemechek - 2.650 Austin Hill - 2.250

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 9, live on NBC and MRN.