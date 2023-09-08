NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 08, 2023 18:58 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300
NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300

The Kansas Speedway will host NASCAR's Kansas Lottery 300 this weekend. The 26th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, September 9, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

The Kansas Speedway is in Kansas City, Kansas is a 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. It opened in 2001 and will host the 23rd annual Kansas Lottery 300.

Kansas Lottery 300 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this week’s Xfinity race at 10:05 am ET on Saturday, September 9. That will be followed by qualifying sessions, at 10:35 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Kansas Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Kansas Lottery 300 is set to kick off with #74 CHK Racing Chevrolet driver running the first lap and Austin Hill running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 300:

  1. #74 TBA - 44.150
  2. Kyle Sieg - 42.750
  3. Leland Honeyman - 39.600
  4. Joey Gase - 36.600
  5. Timmy Hill - 36.400
  6. Garrett Smithley - 36.050
  7. Dawson Cram - 34.450
  8. Mason Massey - 33.450
  9. Blaine Perkins - 33.250
  10. CJ McLaughlin - 32.850
  11. Nick Leitz - 32.700
  12. Kyle Weatherman - 31.600
  13. Josh Williams - 31.500
  14. Matt Mills - 30.250
  15. Ryan Ellis - 29.950
  16. Connor Mosack - 28.900
  17. Anthony Alfredo - 28.300
  18. Kaz Grala - 24.850
  19. Ryan Sieg - 24.550
  20. Brennan Poole - 23.750
  21. Jeremy Clements - 22.200
  22. Brett Moffitt - 20.850
  23. Derek Kraus - 20.400
  24. Rajah Caruth - 19.850
  25. Joe Graf Jr - 19.800
  26. Parker Kligerman - 18.800
  27. Sammy Smith - 17.450
  28. Jeb Burton - 17.100
  29. Parker Retzlaff - 14.450
  30. Brandon Jones - 13.950
  31. Chandler Smith - 11.800
  32. Sam Mayer - 10.600
  33. Sheldon Creed - 9.950
  34. Daniel Hemric - 9.700
  35. Riley Herbst - 8.700
  36. Josh Berry - 6.000
  37. Justin Allgaier - 5.300
  38. Cole Custer - 3.700
  39. John Hunter Nemechek - 2.650
  40. Austin Hill - 2.250

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 9, live on NBC and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...