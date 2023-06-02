NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway?

Portland International Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Pacific Office Automation 147 this weekend. The 13th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 3, in a 147-mile action-packed contest.

The Portland International Raceway is located in Portland, Oregon, and boasts a road course track. Since it opened in 1960, the 1.967-mile-long road course has hosted one Xfinity race.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 will feature 38 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 3, at 11:30 am ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 12:00 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Portland International Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Pacific Office Automation 147 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Mason Maggio leading Group A and Patrick Emerling leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Mason Maggio - 41.000 Preston Pardus - 36.100 Garrett Smithley - 35.150 Blaine Perkins - 33.750 Alex Labbe - 31.900 Stefan Parsons - 30.400 Parker Kligerman - 28.350 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 23.750 Sam Mayer - 22.800 Ryan Sieg - 21.100 Jordan Taylor - 20.800 Jeremy Clements - 19.550 Sheldon Creed - 18.050 Daniel Hemric - 15.800 Parker Retzlaff - 12.600 Brandon Jones - 11.250 Sammy Smith - 10.750 Cole Custer - 4.900 Justin Allgaier - 2.000

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Patrick Emerling - 38.550 Parker Chase - 35.700 Dylan Lupton - 34.900 Leland Honeyman - 32.600 Brennan Poole - 30.800 Anthony Alfredo - 28.600 Connor Mosack - 24.150 Brett Moffitt - 23.700 Joe Graf Jr - 21.800 Josh Williams - 21.050 Myatt Snider - 20.100 Kyle Sieg - 19.250 Kaz Grala - 18.000 Riley Herbst - 12.800 Josh Berry - 11.400 Jeb Burton - 10.800 Chandler Smith - 10.500 Austin Hill - 3.750 John Hunter Nemechek - 1.650

Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 3, live on FS1 and MRN.

Poll : 0 votes