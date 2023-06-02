NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway?

Portland International Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Pacific Office Automation 147 this weekend. The 13th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 3, in a 147-mile action-packed contest.
The Portland International Raceway is located in Portland, Oregon, and boasts a road course track. Since it opened in 1960, the 1.967-mile-long road course has hosted one Xfinity race.
The Pacific Office Automation 147 will feature 38 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 3, at 11:30 am ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 12:00 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.
Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Portland International Raceway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Pacific Office Automation 147 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Mason Maggio leading Group A and Patrick Emerling leading Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Mason Maggio - 41.000
- Preston Pardus - 36.100
- Garrett Smithley - 35.150
- Blaine Perkins - 33.750
- Alex Labbe - 31.900
- Stefan Parsons - 30.400
- Parker Kligerman - 28.350
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 23.750
- Sam Mayer - 22.800
- Ryan Sieg - 21.100
- Jordan Taylor - 20.800
- Jeremy Clements - 19.550
- Sheldon Creed - 18.050
- Daniel Hemric - 15.800
- Parker Retzlaff - 12.600
- Brandon Jones - 11.250
- Sammy Smith - 10.750
- Cole Custer - 4.900
- Justin Allgaier - 2.000
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Patrick Emerling - 38.550
- Parker Chase - 35.700
- Dylan Lupton - 34.900
- Leland Honeyman - 32.600
- Brennan Poole - 30.800
- Anthony Alfredo - 28.600
- Connor Mosack - 24.150
- Brett Moffitt - 23.700
- Joe Graf Jr - 21.800
- Josh Williams - 21.050
- Myatt Snider - 20.100
- Kyle Sieg - 19.250
- Kaz Grala - 18.000
- Riley Herbst - 12.800
- Josh Berry - 11.400
- Jeb Burton - 10.800
- Chandler Smith - 10.500
- Austin Hill - 3.750
- John Hunter Nemechek - 1.650
Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 3, live on FS1 and MRN.