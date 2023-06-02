Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 02, 2023 12:35 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland

Portland International Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Pacific Office Automation 147 this weekend. The 13th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 3, in a 147-mile action-packed contest.

The Portland International Raceway is located in Portland, Oregon, and boasts a road course track. Since it opened in 1960, the 1.967-mile-long road course has hosted one Xfinity race.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 will feature 38 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 3, at 11:30 am ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 12:00 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Portland International Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Pacific Office Automation 147 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Mason Maggio leading Group A and Patrick Emerling leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Mason Maggio - 41.000
  2. Preston Pardus - 36.100
  3. Garrett Smithley - 35.150
  4. Blaine Perkins - 33.750
  5. Alex Labbe - 31.900
  6. Stefan Parsons - 30.400
  7. Parker Kligerman - 28.350
  8. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 23.750
  9. Sam Mayer - 22.800
  10. Ryan Sieg - 21.100
  11. Jordan Taylor - 20.800
  12. Jeremy Clements - 19.550
  13. Sheldon Creed - 18.050
  14. Daniel Hemric - 15.800
  15. Parker Retzlaff - 12.600
  16. Brandon Jones - 11.250
  17. Sammy Smith - 10.750
  18. Cole Custer - 4.900
  19. Justin Allgaier - 2.000

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Patrick Emerling - 38.550
  2. Parker Chase - 35.700
  3. Dylan Lupton - 34.900
  4. Leland Honeyman - 32.600
  5. Brennan Poole - 30.800
  6. Anthony Alfredo - 28.600
  7. Connor Mosack - 24.150
  8. Brett Moffitt - 23.700
  9. Joe Graf Jr - 21.800
  10. Josh Williams - 21.050
  11. Myatt Snider - 20.100
  12. Kyle Sieg - 19.250
  13. Kaz Grala - 18.000
  14. Riley Herbst - 12.800
  15. Josh Berry - 11.400
  16. Jeb Burton - 10.800
  17. Chandler Smith - 10.500
  18. Austin Hill - 3.750
  19. John Hunter Nemechek - 1.650

Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 3, live on FS1 and MRN.

