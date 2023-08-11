NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 11, 2023 18:30 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Pennzoil 150 this weekend. The 22nd race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 12, in a 151-mile action-packed contest.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is located in Speedway, Indiana. The 2.439-mile-long road course opened in 1909 and will host the 20th annual Pennzoil 150 on Saturday.

Pennzoil 150 will feature 38 out of 42 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 12, at 9:35 am ET, followed by a qualifying session at 10:05 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Pennzoil 150 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Andre Castro leading Group A and Preston Pardus leading Group B. Here’s the full qualifying order for Pennzoil 150:

Group A:

  1. Andre Castro - 43.100
  2. Josh Bilicki - 41.350
  3. Conor Daly - 39.250
  4. Colin Garrett - 37.450
  5. Will Rodgers - 37.000
  6. Kyle Weatherman - 35.800
  7. Sage Karam - 32.550
  8. Blaine Perkins - 32.400
  9. Joe Graf Jr - 26.750
  10. Ryan Ellis - 25.050
  11. Josh Williams - 22.650
  12. Anthony Alfredo - 20.850
  13. AJ Allmendinger - 19.900
  14. Ryan Sieg - 15.700
  15. Daniel Hemric - 13.500
  16. Parker Retzlaff - 12.550
  17. Cole Custer - 11.200
  18. Riley Herbst - 8.350
  19. Austin Hill - 7.550
  20. Ty Gibbs - 6.950
  21. Josh Berry - 3.550

Group B

  1. Preston Pardus - 42.050
  2. Miguel Paludo - 40.650
  3. Brad Perez - 38.900
  4. Camden Murphy - 37.200
  5. Alex Labbe - 36.100
  6. Ross Chastain - 34.250
  7. Connor Mosack - 32.550
  8. Brennan Poole - 30.000
  9. Sammy Smith - 25.650
  10. Jeremy Clements - 24.400
  11. Kyle Sieg - 21.100
  12. Kaz Grala - 19.950
  13. Brett Moffitt - 17.150
  14. Chandler Smith - 15.200
  15. Jeb Burton - 12.850
  16. Sheldon Creed - 11.450
  17. Parker Kligerman - 10.100
  18. Justin Allgaier - 8.200
  19. Brandon Jones - 7.350
  20. Sam Mayer - 5.850
  21. John Hunter Nemechek - 1.150

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 12, live on USA and IMS Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
