NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Pennzoil 150 this weekend. The 22nd race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 12, in a 151-mile action-packed contest.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is located in Speedway, Indiana. The 2.439-mile-long road course opened in 1909 and will host the 20th annual Pennzoil 150 on Saturday.

Pennzoil 150 will feature 38 out of 42 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 12, at 9:35 am ET, followed by a qualifying session at 10:05 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Pennzoil 150 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Andre Castro leading Group A and Preston Pardus leading Group B. Here’s the full qualifying order for Pennzoil 150:

Group A:

Andre Castro - 43.100 Josh Bilicki - 41.350 Conor Daly - 39.250 Colin Garrett - 37.450 Will Rodgers - 37.000 Kyle Weatherman - 35.800 Sage Karam - 32.550 Blaine Perkins - 32.400 Joe Graf Jr - 26.750 Ryan Ellis - 25.050 Josh Williams - 22.650 Anthony Alfredo - 20.850 AJ Allmendinger - 19.900 Ryan Sieg - 15.700 Daniel Hemric - 13.500 Parker Retzlaff - 12.550 Cole Custer - 11.200 Riley Herbst - 8.350 Austin Hill - 7.550 Ty Gibbs - 6.950 Josh Berry - 3.550

Group B

Preston Pardus - 42.050 Miguel Paludo - 40.650 Brad Perez - 38.900 Camden Murphy - 37.200 Alex Labbe - 36.100 Ross Chastain - 34.250 Connor Mosack - 32.550 Brennan Poole - 30.000 Sammy Smith - 25.650 Jeremy Clements - 24.400 Kyle Sieg - 21.100 Kaz Grala - 19.950 Brett Moffitt - 17.150 Chandler Smith - 15.200 Jeb Burton - 12.850 Sheldon Creed - 11.450 Parker Kligerman - 10.100 Justin Allgaier - 8.200 Brandon Jones - 7.350 Sam Mayer - 5.850 John Hunter Nemechek - 1.150

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 12, live on USA and IMS Radio.