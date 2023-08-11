NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Pennzoil 150 this weekend. The 22nd race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 12, in a 151-mile action-packed contest.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is located in Speedway, Indiana. The 2.439-mile-long road course opened in 1909 and will host the 20th annual Pennzoil 150 on Saturday.
Pennzoil 150 will feature 38 out of 42 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 12, at 9:35 am ET, followed by a qualifying session at 10:05 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Pennzoil 150 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Andre Castro leading Group A and Preston Pardus leading Group B. Here’s the full qualifying order for Pennzoil 150:
Group A:
- Andre Castro - 43.100
- Josh Bilicki - 41.350
- Conor Daly - 39.250
- Colin Garrett - 37.450
- Will Rodgers - 37.000
- Kyle Weatherman - 35.800
- Sage Karam - 32.550
- Blaine Perkins - 32.400
- Joe Graf Jr - 26.750
- Ryan Ellis - 25.050
- Josh Williams - 22.650
- Anthony Alfredo - 20.850
- AJ Allmendinger - 19.900
- Ryan Sieg - 15.700
- Daniel Hemric - 13.500
- Parker Retzlaff - 12.550
- Cole Custer - 11.200
- Riley Herbst - 8.350
- Austin Hill - 7.550
- Ty Gibbs - 6.950
- Josh Berry - 3.550
Group B
- Preston Pardus - 42.050
- Miguel Paludo - 40.650
- Brad Perez - 38.900
- Camden Murphy - 37.200
- Alex Labbe - 36.100
- Ross Chastain - 34.250
- Connor Mosack - 32.550
- Brennan Poole - 30.000
- Sammy Smith - 25.650
- Jeremy Clements - 24.400
- Kyle Sieg - 21.100
- Kaz Grala - 19.950
- Brett Moffitt - 17.150
- Chandler Smith - 15.200
- Jeb Burton - 12.850
- Sheldon Creed - 11.450
- Parker Kligerman - 10.100
- Justin Allgaier - 8.200
- Brandon Jones - 7.350
- Sam Mayer - 5.850
- John Hunter Nemechek - 1.150
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 12, live on USA and IMS Radio.