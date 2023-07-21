NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 21, 2023 18:08 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 - Qualifying
Pocono Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Pocono 225 this weekend. The 19th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 22, in a 225-mile action-packed contest.

The Pocono Raceway is located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The 2.5-mile-long track opened in 1968 and will host the eighth annual Pocono 225 on Saturday.

Pocono 225 will feature 38 out of 41 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 21, at 3:35 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 4:05 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Pocono 225.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Pocono Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Pocono 225 is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Pocono 225:

Position – Driver – Metric score

  1. Dawson Cram - 44.500
  2. Ty Dillon - 42.400
  3. Timmy Hill - 40.550
  4. Chase Elliott - 39.600
  5. Sage Karam - 38.250
  6. Stefan Parsons - 36.700
  7. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 36.400
  8. Patrick Emerling - 35.650
  9. Corey Heim - 32.350
  10. Joe Graf Jr - 32.300
  11. Joey Gase - 31.100
  12. Anthony Alfredo - 30.250
  13. Kyle Weatherman - 29.900
  14. David Starr - 29.750
  15. Brennan Poole - 28.650
  16. Chad Chastain - 28.150
  17. Blaine Perkins - 27.450
  18. Ryan Sieg - 26.800
  19. Connor Mosack - 26.450
  20. Parker Retzlaff - 24.550
  21. Parker Kligerman - 23.600
  22. Kyle Sieg - 23.250
  23. Ryan Ellis - 22.950
  24. #Daniel Suarez- 22.150
  25. Jeremy Clements - 18.000
  26. Riley Herbst - 16.500
  27. Kaz Grala - 15.800
  28. Sam Mayer - 15.300
  29. Sheldon Creed - 15.200
  30. Josh Williams - 14.900
  31. Cole Custer - 12.850
  32. Brandon Jones - 12.500
  33. Brett Moffitt - 12.350
  34. Josh Berry - 11.850
  35. Jeb Burton - 11.300
  36. Sammy Smith - 6.950
  37. Daniel Hemric - 6.650
  38. Justin Allgaier - 4.800
  39. Austin Hill - 4.000
  40. Chandler Smith - 3.400
  41. John Hunter Nemechek - 1.000

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway on Saturday, July 22, live on USA Network and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
