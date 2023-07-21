NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway?

Pocono Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Pocono 225 this weekend. The 19th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 22, in a 225-mile action-packed contest.
The Pocono Raceway is located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The 2.5-mile-long track opened in 1968 and will host the eighth annual Pocono 225 on Saturday.
Pocono 225 will feature 38 out of 41 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 21, at 3:35 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 4:05 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Pocono 225.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Pocono Raceway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Pocono 225 is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Pocono 225:
Position – Driver – Metric score
- Dawson Cram - 44.500
- Ty Dillon - 42.400
- Timmy Hill - 40.550
- Chase Elliott - 39.600
- Sage Karam - 38.250
- Stefan Parsons - 36.700
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 36.400
- Patrick Emerling - 35.650
- Corey Heim - 32.350
- Joe Graf Jr - 32.300
- Joey Gase - 31.100
- Anthony Alfredo - 30.250
- Kyle Weatherman - 29.900
- David Starr - 29.750
- Brennan Poole - 28.650
- Chad Chastain - 28.150
- Blaine Perkins - 27.450
- Ryan Sieg - 26.800
- Connor Mosack - 26.450
- Parker Retzlaff - 24.550
- Parker Kligerman - 23.600
- Kyle Sieg - 23.250
- Ryan Ellis - 22.950
- #Daniel Suarez- 22.150
- Jeremy Clements - 18.000
- Riley Herbst - 16.500
- Kaz Grala - 15.800
- Sam Mayer - 15.300
- Sheldon Creed - 15.200
- Josh Williams - 14.900
- Cole Custer - 12.850
- Brandon Jones - 12.500
- Brett Moffitt - 12.350
- Josh Berry - 11.850
- Jeb Burton - 11.300
- Sammy Smith - 6.950
- Daniel Hemric - 6.650
- Justin Allgaier - 4.800
- Austin Hill - 4.000
- Chandler Smith - 3.400
- John Hunter Nemechek - 1.000
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway on Saturday, July 22, live on USA Network and MRN.