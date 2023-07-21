NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway?

Pocono Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Pocono 225 this weekend. The 19th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 22, in a 225-mile action-packed contest.

The Pocono Raceway is located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The 2.5-mile-long track opened in 1968 and will host the eighth annual Pocono 225 on Saturday.

Pocono 225 will feature 38 out of 41 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 21, at 3:35 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 4:05 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Pocono 225.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Pocono Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Pocono 225 is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Pocono 225:

Position – Driver – Metric score

Dawson Cram - 44.500 Ty Dillon - 42.400 Timmy Hill - 40.550 Chase Elliott - 39.600 Sage Karam - 38.250 Stefan Parsons - 36.700 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 36.400 Patrick Emerling - 35.650 Corey Heim - 32.350 Joe Graf Jr - 32.300 Joey Gase - 31.100 Anthony Alfredo - 30.250 Kyle Weatherman - 29.900 David Starr - 29.750 Brennan Poole - 28.650 Chad Chastain - 28.150 Blaine Perkins - 27.450 Ryan Sieg - 26.800 Connor Mosack - 26.450 Parker Retzlaff - 24.550 Parker Kligerman - 23.600 Kyle Sieg - 23.250 Ryan Ellis - 22.950 #Daniel Suarez- 22.150 Jeremy Clements - 18.000 Riley Herbst - 16.500 Kaz Grala - 15.800 Sam Mayer - 15.300 Sheldon Creed - 15.200 Josh Williams - 14.900 Cole Custer - 12.850 Brandon Jones - 12.500 Brett Moffitt - 12.350 Josh Berry - 11.850 Jeb Burton - 11.300 Sammy Smith - 6.950 Daniel Hemric - 6.650 Justin Allgaier - 4.800 Austin Hill - 4.000 Chandler Smith - 3.400 John Hunter Nemechek - 1.000

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway on Saturday, July 22, live on USA Network and MRN.