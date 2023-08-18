NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 18, 2023 19:39 IST
The Watkins Glen International is all set to host NASCAR's Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen this weekend. The 23rd race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 19, in a 201.228-mile action-packed contest.

The Watkins Glen International is located in Watkins, New York. The 2.45-mile-long road course opened in 1956 and will host the 28th annual Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen on Saturday.

Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 19, at 10:30 am ET, followed by a qualifying session at 11 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Kyle Larson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at the Watkins Glen International on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen has been divided into Group A and Group B, with TBA leading Group A and Max McLaughlin leading Group B. Here’s the full qualifying order for Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen:

Group A:

  1. #74 TBA - 43.800
  2. Josh Bilicki - 39.950
  3. Stefan Parsons - 39.250
  4. Brad Perez - 36.650
  5. Ross Chastain - 31.450
  6. Stanton Barrett - 30.000
  7. Josh Williams - 29.500
  8. Kyle Sieg - 28.250
  9. Ryan Sieg - 25.550
  10. Anthony Alfredo - 24.550
  11. Sammy Smith - 22.200
  12. Brandon Jones - 19.950
  13. Parker Retzlaff - 19.050
  14. Jeb Burton - 17.350
  15. Kaz Grala - 12.300
  16. Josh Berry - 10.900
  17. Sheldon Creed - 9.050
  18. Cole Custer - 5.650
  19. Sam Mayer - 3.750
  20. AJ Allmendinger - 3.350

Group B:

  1. Max McLaughlin - 43.450
  2. Alex Bowman - 39.600
  3. Alex Labbe - 38.550
  4. Joe Graf Jr - 31.950
  5. Blaine Perkins - 30.350
  6. Ryan Ellis - 29.750
  7. Brennan Poole - 28.950
  8. Kyle Weatherman - 26.350
  9. Conner Mosack - 25.100
  10. Chandler Smith - 22.400
  11. Sage Karam - 20.400
  12. Jeremy Clements - 19.550
  13. Daniel Hemric - 18.650
  14. Brett Moffitt - 13.050
  15. Riley Herbst - 11.250
  16. John Hunter Nemechek - 9.150
  17. Parker Kligerman - 8.650
  18. Justin Allgaier - 4.900
  19. Ty Gibbs - 3.450
  20. Austin Hill - 3.100

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 19, live on USA and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
