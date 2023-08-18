NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The Watkins Glen International is all set to host NASCAR's Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen this weekend. The 23rd race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 19, in a 201.228-mile action-packed contest.

The Watkins Glen International is located in Watkins, New York. The 2.45-mile-long road course opened in 1956 and will host the 28th annual Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen on Saturday.

Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 19, at 10:30 am ET, followed by a qualifying session at 11 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Kyle Larson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at the Watkins Glen International on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen has been divided into Group A and Group B, with TBA leading Group A and Max McLaughlin leading Group B. Here’s the full qualifying order for Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen:

Group A:

#74 TBA - 43.800 Josh Bilicki - 39.950 Stefan Parsons - 39.250 Brad Perez - 36.650 Ross Chastain - 31.450 Stanton Barrett - 30.000 Josh Williams - 29.500 Kyle Sieg - 28.250 Ryan Sieg - 25.550 Anthony Alfredo - 24.550 Sammy Smith - 22.200 Brandon Jones - 19.950 Parker Retzlaff - 19.050 Jeb Burton - 17.350 Kaz Grala - 12.300 Josh Berry - 10.900 Sheldon Creed - 9.050 Cole Custer - 5.650 Sam Mayer - 3.750 AJ Allmendinger - 3.350

Group B:

Max McLaughlin - 43.450 Alex Bowman - 39.600 Alex Labbe - 38.550 Joe Graf Jr - 31.950 Blaine Perkins - 30.350 Ryan Ellis - 29.750 Brennan Poole - 28.950 Kyle Weatherman - 26.350 Conner Mosack - 25.100 Chandler Smith - 22.400 Sage Karam - 20.400 Jeremy Clements - 19.550 Daniel Hemric - 18.650 Brett Moffitt - 13.050 Riley Herbst - 11.250 John Hunter Nemechek - 9.150 Parker Kligerman - 8.650 Justin Allgaier - 4.900 Ty Gibbs - 3.450 Austin Hill - 3.100

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 19, live on USA and MRN.