NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The Watkins Glen International is all set to host NASCAR's Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen this weekend. The 23rd race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 19, in a 201.228-mile action-packed contest.
The Watkins Glen International is located in Watkins, New York. The 2.45-mile-long road course opened in 1956 and will host the 28th annual Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen on Saturday.
Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 19, at 10:30 am ET, followed by a qualifying session at 11 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
Kyle Larson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at the Watkins Glen International on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen has been divided into Group A and Group B, with TBA leading Group A and Max McLaughlin leading Group B. Here’s the full qualifying order for Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen:
Group A:
- #74 TBA - 43.800
- Josh Bilicki - 39.950
- Stefan Parsons - 39.250
- Brad Perez - 36.650
- Ross Chastain - 31.450
- Stanton Barrett - 30.000
- Josh Williams - 29.500
- Kyle Sieg - 28.250
- Ryan Sieg - 25.550
- Anthony Alfredo - 24.550
- Sammy Smith - 22.200
- Brandon Jones - 19.950
- Parker Retzlaff - 19.050
- Jeb Burton - 17.350
- Kaz Grala - 12.300
- Josh Berry - 10.900
- Sheldon Creed - 9.050
- Cole Custer - 5.650
- Sam Mayer - 3.750
- AJ Allmendinger - 3.350
Group B:
- Max McLaughlin - 43.450
- Alex Bowman - 39.600
- Alex Labbe - 38.550
- Joe Graf Jr - 31.950
- Blaine Perkins - 30.350
- Ryan Ellis - 29.750
- Brennan Poole - 28.950
- Kyle Weatherman - 26.350
- Conner Mosack - 25.100
- Chandler Smith - 22.400
- Sage Karam - 20.400
- Jeremy Clements - 19.550
- Daniel Hemric - 18.650
- Brett Moffitt - 13.050
- Riley Herbst - 11.250
- John Hunter Nemechek - 9.150
- Parker Kligerman - 8.650
- Justin Allgaier - 4.900
- Ty Gibbs - 3.450
- Austin Hill - 3.100
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 19, live on USA and MRN.