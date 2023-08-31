NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway?

The Darlington Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 this weekend. The 25th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 2, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.
The Darlington Raceway is in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track opened in 1950 and will host the 74th annual Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on Saturday.
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will feature 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice session will open this week’s Xfinity race at 10:35 am ET, followed by qualifying sessions on Saturday, September 2, at 11:05 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Xfinity race at the Darlington Raceway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 is set to kick off with Timmy Hill running the first lap and Justin Allgaier running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200:
- Timmy Hill - 41.350
- Kyle Larson - 39.250
- Matt Mills - 37.400
- Stefan Parsons - 37.200
- Dawson Cram - 37.100
- Ross Chastain - 35.350
- Corey Heim - 34.750
- Joe Graf Jr - 31.900
- Patrick Emerling - 31.100
- Brennan Poole - 30.550
- Chad Finchum - 30.200
- Ryan Ellis - 30.100
- Kyle Weatherman - 28.700
- Rajah Caruth - 27.900
- Brandon Jones - 26.300
- Jeb Burton - 25.400
- Blaine Perkins - 24.250
- Jeremy Clements - 23.700
- Josh Williams - 22.500
- Kaz Grala - 21.100
- Riley Herbst - 20.900
- Trevor Bayne - 20.200
- Chandler Smith - 18.750
- Kyle Sieg - 18.350
- Brett Moffitt - 18.250
- Sammy Smith - 17.800
- Austin Hill - 15.900
- John Hunter Nemechek - 15.500
- Parker Retzlaff - 15.400
- Anthony Alfred - 14.300
- Ryan Sieg - 12.850
- Sam Mayer - 11.750
- Josh Berry - 11.700
- Justin Haley - 11.700
- Daniel Hemric - 9.200
- Parker Kligerman - 7.400
- Sheldon Creed - 7.250
- Cole Custer - 7.050
- Justin Allgaier - 2.700
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, September 2, live on USA Network and MRN.