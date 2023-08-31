NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway?

The Darlington Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 this weekend. The 25th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 2, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The Darlington Raceway is in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track opened in 1950 and will host the 74th annual Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on Saturday.

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will feature 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice session will open this week’s Xfinity race at 10:35 am ET, followed by qualifying sessions on Saturday, September 2, at 11:05 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Xfinity race at the Darlington Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 is set to kick off with Timmy Hill running the first lap and Justin Allgaier running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200:

Timmy Hill - 41.350 Kyle Larson - 39.250 Matt Mills - 37.400 Stefan Parsons - 37.200 Dawson Cram - 37.100 Ross Chastain - 35.350 Corey Heim - 34.750 Joe Graf Jr - 31.900 Patrick Emerling - 31.100 Brennan Poole - 30.550 Chad Finchum - 30.200 Ryan Ellis - 30.100 Kyle Weatherman - 28.700 Rajah Caruth - 27.900 Brandon Jones - 26.300 Jeb Burton - 25.400 Blaine Perkins - 24.250 Jeremy Clements - 23.700 Josh Williams - 22.500 Kaz Grala - 21.100 Riley Herbst - 20.900 Trevor Bayne - 20.200 Chandler Smith - 18.750 Kyle Sieg - 18.350 Brett Moffitt - 18.250 Sammy Smith - 17.800 Austin Hill - 15.900 John Hunter Nemechek - 15.500 Parker Retzlaff - 15.400 Anthony Alfred - 14.300 Ryan Sieg - 12.850 Sam Mayer - 11.750 Josh Berry - 11.700 Justin Haley - 11.700 Daniel Hemric - 9.200 Parker Kligerman - 7.400 Sheldon Creed - 7.250 Cole Custer - 7.050 Justin Allgaier - 2.700

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, September 2, live on USA Network and MRN.