NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 31, 2023 18:56 IST
The Darlington Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 this weekend. The 25th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 2, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The Darlington Raceway is in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track opened in 1950 and will host the 74th annual Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on Saturday.

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will feature 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice session will open this week’s Xfinity race at 10:35 am ET, followed by qualifying sessions on Saturday, September 2, at 11:05 am ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Xfinity race at the Darlington Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 is set to kick off with Timmy Hill running the first lap and Justin Allgaier running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200:

  1. Timmy Hill - 41.350
  2. Kyle Larson - 39.250
  3. Matt Mills - 37.400
  4. Stefan Parsons - 37.200
  5. Dawson Cram - 37.100
  6. Ross Chastain - 35.350
  7. Corey Heim - 34.750
  8. Joe Graf Jr - 31.900
  9. Patrick Emerling - 31.100
  10. Brennan Poole - 30.550
  11. Chad Finchum - 30.200
  12. Ryan Ellis - 30.100
  13. Kyle Weatherman - 28.700
  14. Rajah Caruth - 27.900
  15. Brandon Jones - 26.300
  16. Jeb Burton - 25.400
  17. Blaine Perkins - 24.250
  18. Jeremy Clements - 23.700
  19. Josh Williams - 22.500
  20. Kaz Grala - 21.100
  21. Riley Herbst - 20.900
  22. Trevor Bayne - 20.200
  23. Chandler Smith - 18.750
  24. Kyle Sieg - 18.350
  25. Brett Moffitt - 18.250
  26. Sammy Smith - 17.800
  27. Austin Hill - 15.900
  28. John Hunter Nemechek - 15.500
  29. Parker Retzlaff - 15.400
  30. Anthony Alfred - 14.300
  31. Ryan Sieg - 12.850
  32. Sam Mayer - 11.750
  33. Josh Berry - 11.700
  34. Justin Haley - 11.700
  35. Daniel Hemric - 9.200
  36. Parker Kligerman - 7.400
  37. Sheldon Creed - 7.250
  38. Cole Custer - 7.050
  39. Justin Allgaier - 2.700

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, September 2, live on USA Network and MRN.

