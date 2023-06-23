NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway?

Nashville Superspeedway is all set to host NASCAR's Tennessee Lottery 250 this weekend. The 15th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 24, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.
The Nashville Superspeedway is located in Lebanon, Tennessee, and boasts a oval track. Since it opened in 2001, the 1.33-mile-long D-shaped oval track will host the third Tennessee Lottery 250 on Saturday.
The Tennessee Lottery 250 will feature 41 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 23, at 5:35 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday, which will determine the starting positions for the main event.
JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250. He is also favorite to win it again.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway
FOX Sports’ journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway on Twitter.
Saturday’s Xfinity qualifying session is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and AJ Allmendinger running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Tennessee Lottery 250:
Order: Driver – Metric score
- Dawson Cram - 47.300
- Chad Finchum - 41.000
- Carson Hocevar - 40.300
- Kyle Sieg - 38.400
- #35 TBA - 38.200
- Brennan Poole - 37.850
- Stefan Parsons - 36.450
- CJ McLaughlin - 35.550
- Garrett Smithley - 35.100
- Mason Massey - 32.750
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 32.650
- Ryan Ellis - 32.550
- Anthony Alfredo - 32.500
- Sage Karam - 31.650
- Blaine Perkins - 30.900
- Connor Mosack - 30.750
- Chad Chastain - 30.350
- Josh Williams - 30.300
- Joe Graf Jr - 29.600
- Parker Retzlaff - 29.400
- Ryan Sieg - 24.800
- Zane Smith - 24.700
- Jeb Burton - 22.800
- Kaz Grala - 21.800
- Josh Berry - 20.150
- Jeremy Clements - 19.300
- Brandon Jones - 18.450
- Riley Herbst - 14.250
- Daniel Hemric - 14.200
- Brett Moffitt - 13.450
- Chandler Smith - 11.900
- John Hunter Nemechek - 10.600
- Sheldon Creed - 10.450
- Sam Mayer - 9.750
- Sammy Smith - 8.750
- Parker Kligerman - 8.450
- Cole Custer - 6.350
- Austin Hill - 6.350
- Justin Allgaier - 5.900
- Ty Gibbs - 4.700
- AJ Allmendinger - 3.200
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 24, live on USA Network and NBC Sports.