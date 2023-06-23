NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway?

Nashville Superspeedway is all set to host NASCAR's Tennessee Lottery 250 this weekend. The 15th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 24, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

The Nashville Superspeedway is located in Lebanon, Tennessee, and boasts a oval track. Since it opened in 2001, the 1.33-mile-long D-shaped oval track will host the third Tennessee Lottery 250 on Saturday.

NASCAR @NASCAR Who will strike the right chord in the Music City? Who will strike the right chord in the Music City? https://t.co/4V3dTTg0H0

The Tennessee Lottery 250 will feature 41 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 23, at 5:35 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday, which will determine the starting positions for the main event.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250. He is also favorite to win it again.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

FOX Sports’ journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway on Twitter.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying orders for Nashville. Legacy hasn’t announced Gragson status yet but he is listed in the qualifying order at the moment. Qualifying orders for Nashville. Legacy hasn’t announced Gragson status yet but he is listed in the qualifying order at the moment. https://t.co/gAnIahbcRw

Saturday’s Xfinity qualifying session is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and AJ Allmendinger running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Tennessee Lottery 250:

Order: Driver – Metric score

Dawson Cram - 47.300 Chad Finchum - 41.000 Carson Hocevar - 40.300 Kyle Sieg - 38.400 #35 TBA - 38.200 Brennan Poole - 37.850 Stefan Parsons - 36.450 CJ McLaughlin - 35.550 Garrett Smithley - 35.100 Mason Massey - 32.750 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 32.650 Ryan Ellis - 32.550 Anthony Alfredo - 32.500 Sage Karam - 31.650 Blaine Perkins - 30.900 Connor Mosack - 30.750 Chad Chastain - 30.350 Josh Williams - 30.300 Joe Graf Jr - 29.600 Parker Retzlaff - 29.400 Ryan Sieg - 24.800 Zane Smith - 24.700 Jeb Burton - 22.800 Kaz Grala - 21.800 Josh Berry - 20.150 Jeremy Clements - 19.300 Brandon Jones - 18.450 Riley Herbst - 14.250 Daniel Hemric - 14.200 Brett Moffitt - 13.450 Chandler Smith - 11.900 John Hunter Nemechek - 10.600 Sheldon Creed - 10.450 Sam Mayer - 9.750 Sammy Smith - 8.750 Parker Kligerman - 8.450 Cole Custer - 6.350 Austin Hill - 6.350 Justin Allgaier - 5.900 Ty Gibbs - 4.700 AJ Allmendinger - 3.200

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 24, live on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Poll : 0 votes