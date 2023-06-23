Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway?

NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250

Nashville Superspeedway is all set to host NASCAR's Tennessee Lottery 250 this weekend. The 15th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 24, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

The Nashville Superspeedway is located in Lebanon, Tennessee, and boasts a oval track. Since it opened in 2001, the 1.33-mile-long D-shaped oval track will host the third Tennessee Lottery 250 on Saturday.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 will feature 41 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 23, at 5:35 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday, which will determine the starting positions for the main event.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250. He is also favorite to win it again.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

FOX Sports’ journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway on Twitter.

Saturday’s Xfinity qualifying session is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and AJ Allmendinger running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Tennessee Lottery 250:

Order: Driver – Metric score

  1. Dawson Cram - 47.300
  2. Chad Finchum - 41.000
  3. Carson Hocevar - 40.300
  4. Kyle Sieg - 38.400
  5. #35 TBA - 38.200
  6. Brennan Poole - 37.850
  7. Stefan Parsons - 36.450
  8. CJ McLaughlin - 35.550
  9. Garrett Smithley - 35.100
  10. Mason Massey - 32.750
  11. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 32.650
  12. Ryan Ellis - 32.550
  13. Anthony Alfredo - 32.500
  14. Sage Karam - 31.650
  15. Blaine Perkins - 30.900
  16. Connor Mosack - 30.750
  17. Chad Chastain - 30.350
  18. Josh Williams - 30.300
  19. Joe Graf Jr - 29.600
  20. Parker Retzlaff - 29.400
  21. Ryan Sieg - 24.800
  22. Zane Smith - 24.700
  23. Jeb Burton - 22.800
  24. Kaz Grala - 21.800
  25. Josh Berry - 20.150
  26. Jeremy Clements - 19.300
  27. Brandon Jones - 18.450
  28. Riley Herbst - 14.250
  29. Daniel Hemric - 14.200
  30. Brett Moffitt - 13.450
  31. Chandler Smith - 11.900
  32. John Hunter Nemechek - 10.600
  33. Sheldon Creed - 10.450
  34. Sam Mayer - 9.750
  35. Sammy Smith - 8.750
  36. Parker Kligerman - 8.450
  37. Cole Custer - 6.350
  38. Austin Hill - 6.350
  39. Justin Allgaier - 5.900
  40. Ty Gibbs - 4.700
  41. AJ Allmendinger - 3.200

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 24, live on USA Network and NBC Sports.

