NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course?

Chicago Street Course is all set to host NASCAR's The Loop 121 this weekend. The 16th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5:00 pm ET on Saturday, July 1, in a 121-mile action-packed contest.
The Chicago Street Course is located in Chicago, Illinois. The 2.2-mile-long street course opened in 2023 and will host the inaugural The Loop 121 on Saturday.
The Loop 121 will feature 38 out of 43 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 1, at 11:00 am ET, followed by a qualifying session at 12:00 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
Austin Hill, who won three races this season, is favorite to win the first-ever Xfinity race at Chicago Street Course.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Chicago Street Course on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR The Loop 121 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Preson Pardus leading Group A and Dawson Cram leading Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Position- Driver – Metric score
- Preson Pardus - 43.800
- Alex Guenette - 41.700
- Miguel Paludo - 40.650
- Spencer Pumpelly - 39.200
- Parker Chase - 35.650
- Joey Gase - 35.250
- Josh Williams - 28.750
- Blaine Perkins - 27.800
- Ryan Ellis - 27.250
- Kyle Weatherman - 25.600
- Anthony Alfredo - 23.550
- Jeremy Clements - 22.600
- Brandon Jones - 19.850
- Justin Marks - 18.400
- Brett Moffitt - 15.500
- Parker Retzlaff - 14.500
- Parker Kligerman - 12.200
- Daniel Hemric - 9.250
- Josh Berry - 6.700
- Cole Custer - 6.050
- John Hunter Nemechek - 4.850
Group A: Position- Driver – Metric score
- Dawson Cram - 47.300
- Andre Castro - 42.750
- Dexter Stacey - 41.350
- Sage Karam - 39.250
- Brad Perez - 36.050
- Alex Labbe - 35.400
- Dexter Bean - 33.100
- Connor Mosack - 28.100
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 27.550
- Brennan Poole - 26.000
- Brent Sherman - 25.500
- Joe Graf Jr - 22.950
- Sammy Smith - 22.150
- Ryan Sieg - 18.500
- Kaz Grala - 18.150
- Jeb Burton - 15.350
- Sheldon Creed - 14.050
- Justin Allgaier - 11.550
- Chandler Smith - 9.250
- Riley Herbst - 6.200
- Sam Mayer - 5.900
- Austin Hill - 4.650
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Chicago Street Course on Saturday, July 1, live on USA Network and NBC Sports.