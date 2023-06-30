NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course?

Chicago Street Course is all set to host NASCAR's The Loop 121 this weekend. The 16th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5:00 pm ET on Saturday, July 1, in a 121-mile action-packed contest.

The Chicago Street Course is located in Chicago, Illinois. The 2.2-mile-long street course opened in 2023 and will host the inaugural The Loop 121 on Saturday.

The Loop 121 will feature 38 out of 43 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 1, at 11:00 am ET, followed by a qualifying session at 12:00 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Austin Hill, who won three races this season, is favorite to win the first-ever Xfinity race at Chicago Street Course.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Chicago Street Course on Twitter.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying groups for Chicago street course. Top-5 from each group to final round. A couple TBAs on this sheet but those drivers have been announced — 91 in Cup is Shane van Gisbergen; 10 in Xfinity is Justin Marks. Qualifying groups for Chicago street course. Top-5 from each group to final round. A couple TBAs on this sheet but those drivers have been announced — 91 in Cup is Shane van Gisbergen; 10 in Xfinity is Justin Marks. https://t.co/O6yz6UQNmw

The qualifying order for NASCAR The Loop 121 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Preson Pardus leading Group A and Dawson Cram leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Position- Driver – Metric score

Preson Pardus - 43.800 Alex Guenette - 41.700 Miguel Paludo - 40.650 Spencer Pumpelly - 39.200 Parker Chase - 35.650 Joey Gase - 35.250 Josh Williams - 28.750 Blaine Perkins - 27.800 Ryan Ellis - 27.250 Kyle Weatherman - 25.600 Anthony Alfredo - 23.550 Jeremy Clements - 22.600 Brandon Jones - 19.850 Justin Marks - 18.400 Brett Moffitt - 15.500 Parker Retzlaff - 14.500 Parker Kligerman - 12.200 Daniel Hemric - 9.250 Josh Berry - 6.700 Cole Custer - 6.050 John Hunter Nemechek - 4.850

Group A: Position- Driver – Metric score

Dawson Cram - 47.300 Andre Castro - 42.750 Dexter Stacey - 41.350 Sage Karam - 39.250 Brad Perez - 36.050 Alex Labbe - 35.400 Dexter Bean - 33.100 Connor Mosack - 28.100 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 27.550 Brennan Poole - 26.000 Brent Sherman - 25.500 Joe Graf Jr - 22.950 Sammy Smith - 22.150 Ryan Sieg - 18.500 Kaz Grala - 18.150 Jeb Burton - 15.350 Sheldon Creed - 14.050 Justin Allgaier - 11.550 Chandler Smith - 9.250 Riley Herbst - 6.200 Sam Mayer - 5.900 Austin Hill - 4.650

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Chicago Street Course on Saturday, July 1, live on USA Network and NBC Sports.

