Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 30, 2023 13:24 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Chicago Street Course

Chicago Street Course is all set to host NASCAR's The Loop 121 this weekend. The 16th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5:00 pm ET on Saturday, July 1, in a 121-mile action-packed contest.

The Chicago Street Course is located in Chicago, Illinois. The 2.2-mile-long street course opened in 2023 and will host the inaugural The Loop 121 on Saturday.

You've never seen a backdrop like this. #NASCARChicago https://t.co/6oxUSY7koa

The Loop 121 will feature 38 out of 43 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 1, at 11:00 am ET, followed by a qualifying session at 12:00 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Austin Hill, who won three races this season, is favorite to win the first-ever Xfinity race at Chicago Street Course.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Chicago Street Course on Twitter.

Qualifying groups for Chicago street course. Top-5 from each group to final round. A couple TBAs on this sheet but those drivers have been announced — 91 in Cup is Shane van Gisbergen; 10 in Xfinity is Justin Marks. https://t.co/O6yz6UQNmw

The qualifying order for NASCAR The Loop 121 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Preson Pardus leading Group A and Dawson Cram leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Position- Driver – Metric score

  1. Preson Pardus - 43.800
  2. Alex Guenette - 41.700
  3. Miguel Paludo - 40.650
  4. Spencer Pumpelly - 39.200
  5. Parker Chase - 35.650
  6. Joey Gase - 35.250
  7. Josh Williams - 28.750
  8. Blaine Perkins - 27.800
  9. Ryan Ellis - 27.250
  10. Kyle Weatherman - 25.600
  11. Anthony Alfredo - 23.550
  12. Jeremy Clements - 22.600
  13. Brandon Jones - 19.850
  14. Justin Marks - 18.400
  15. Brett Moffitt - 15.500
  16. Parker Retzlaff - 14.500
  17. Parker Kligerman - 12.200
  18. Daniel Hemric - 9.250
  19. Josh Berry - 6.700
  20. Cole Custer - 6.050
  21. John Hunter Nemechek - 4.850

Group A: Position- Driver – Metric score

  1. Dawson Cram - 47.300
  2. Andre Castro - 42.750
  3. Dexter Stacey - 41.350
  4. Sage Karam - 39.250
  5. Brad Perez - 36.050
  6. Alex Labbe - 35.400
  7. Dexter Bean - 33.100
  8. Connor Mosack - 28.100
  9. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 27.550
  10. Brennan Poole - 26.000
  11. Brent Sherman - 25.500
  12. Joe Graf Jr - 22.950
  13. Sammy Smith - 22.150
  14. Ryan Sieg - 18.500
  15. Kaz Grala - 18.150
  16. Jeb Burton - 15.350
  17. Sheldon Creed - 14.050
  18. Justin Allgaier - 11.550
  19. Chandler Smith - 9.250
  20. Riley Herbst - 6.200
  21. Sam Mayer - 5.900
  22. Austin Hill - 4.650

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Chicago Street Course on Saturday, July 1, live on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...