NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 24, 2023 21:24 IST
The Daytona International Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola this weekend. The 24th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, August 25, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

The Daytona International Speedway is located in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile-long superspeedway opened in 1959 and will host the 22nd annual Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola on Friday.

Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola will feature 38 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, there will be no practice session for this week’s race and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, August 25, at 3 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Jeremy Clements is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Xfinity race at the Daytona International Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola is set to kick off with Jeb Burton running the first lap and Sam Mayer running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400:

  1. Jeb Burton - 61.650
  2. Natalie Decker - 38.900
  3. Casesar Bacarella - 37.600
  4. JJ Yeley - 35.950
  5. Joey Gase - 35.600
  6. Blaine Perkins - 35.250
  7. Gray Gaulding - 34.300
  8. Josh Williams - 30.700
  9. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 29.950
  10. Garrett Smithley - 29.900
  11. Ryan Ellis - 29.650
  12. Anthony Alfredo - 28.950
  13. Jeremy Clements - 28.400
  14. Joe Graf Jr - 26.150
  15. Alex Guenette - 26.150
  16. Jordan Anderson - 24.500
  17. Riley Herbst - 23.650
  18. Kyle Weatherman - 23.150
  19. Parker Retzlaffm - 23.100
  20. Brett Moffitt - 22.850
  21. Kyle Sieg - 22.450
  22. Kaz Grala - 22.100
  23. Ryan Sieg - 20.650
  24. Daniel Hemric - 17.450
  25. Kyle Busch - 16.450
  26. Sammy Smith - 15.550
  27. Connor Mosack - 14.500
  28. Josh Berry - 13.950
  29. Brandon Jones - 13.450
  30. Ty Gibbs - 11.600
  31. Chandler Smith - 10.800
  32. Justin Allgaier - 9.200
  33. Parker Kligerman - 8.300
  34. Austin Hill - 8.250
  35. Sheldon Creed - 5.500
  36. Cole Custer - 5.500
  37. John Hunter Nemechek - 4.750
  38. Sam Mayer - 3.350

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 25, live on USA and MRN.

