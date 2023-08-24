NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola this weekend. The 24th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, August 25, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.
The Daytona International Speedway is located in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile-long superspeedway opened in 1959 and will host the 22nd annual Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola on Friday.
Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola will feature 38 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, there will be no practice session for this week’s race and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, August 25, at 3 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
Jeremy Clements is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Xfinity race at the Daytona International Speedway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola is set to kick off with Jeb Burton running the first lap and Sam Mayer running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400:
- Jeb Burton - 61.650
- Natalie Decker - 38.900
- Casesar Bacarella - 37.600
- JJ Yeley - 35.950
- Joey Gase - 35.600
- Blaine Perkins - 35.250
- Gray Gaulding - 34.300
- Josh Williams - 30.700
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 29.950
- Garrett Smithley - 29.900
- Ryan Ellis - 29.650
- Anthony Alfredo - 28.950
- Jeremy Clements - 28.400
- Joe Graf Jr - 26.150
- Alex Guenette - 26.150
- Jordan Anderson - 24.500
- Riley Herbst - 23.650
- Kyle Weatherman - 23.150
- Parker Retzlaffm - 23.100
- Brett Moffitt - 22.850
- Kyle Sieg - 22.450
- Kaz Grala - 22.100
- Ryan Sieg - 20.650
- Daniel Hemric - 17.450
- Kyle Busch - 16.450
- Sammy Smith - 15.550
- Connor Mosack - 14.500
- Josh Berry - 13.950
- Brandon Jones - 13.450
- Ty Gibbs - 11.600
- Chandler Smith - 10.800
- Justin Allgaier - 9.200
- Parker Kligerman - 8.300
- Austin Hill - 8.250
- Sheldon Creed - 5.500
- Cole Custer - 5.500
- John Hunter Nemechek - 4.750
- Sam Mayer - 3.350
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 25, live on USA and MRN.