NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola this weekend. The 24th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, August 25, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

The 2.5-mile-long superspeedway opened in 1959 and will host the 22nd annual Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola on Friday.

Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola will feature 38 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, there will be no practice session for this week’s race and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, August 25, at 3 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Jeremy Clements is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Xfinity race at the Daytona International Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola is set to kick off with Jeb Burton running the first lap and Sam Mayer running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400:

Jeb Burton - 61.650 Natalie Decker - 38.900 Casesar Bacarella - 37.600 JJ Yeley - 35.950 Joey Gase - 35.600 Blaine Perkins - 35.250 Gray Gaulding - 34.300 Josh Williams - 30.700 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 29.950 Garrett Smithley - 29.900 Ryan Ellis - 29.650 Anthony Alfredo - 28.950 Jeremy Clements - 28.400 Joe Graf Jr - 26.150 Alex Guenette - 26.150 Jordan Anderson - 24.500 Riley Herbst - 23.650 Kyle Weatherman - 23.150 Parker Retzlaffm - 23.100 Brett Moffitt - 22.850 Kyle Sieg - 22.450 Kaz Grala - 22.100 Ryan Sieg - 20.650 Daniel Hemric - 17.450 Kyle Busch - 16.450 Sammy Smith - 15.550 Connor Mosack - 14.500 Josh Berry - 13.950 Brandon Jones - 13.450 Ty Gibbs - 11.600 Chandler Smith - 10.800 Justin Allgaier - 9.200 Parker Kligerman - 8.300 Austin Hill - 8.250 Sheldon Creed - 5.500 Cole Custer - 5.500 John Hunter Nemechek - 4.750 Sam Mayer - 3.350

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 25, live on USA and MRN.