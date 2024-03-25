NASCAR 2024: Final results for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is finally done and dusted. The first road course race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 47 minutes, and 15 seconds at Circuit of the Americas, with 39 entries.

William Byron, driving the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports clinched a convincing victory at COTA. He put in a dominating performance from the pole leading 42 of 68 laps, and held off late charge from Christopher Bell to win his second race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

After leading the final 18 laps, Byron crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.692 seconds ahead of Bell to grab the checkered flag. The win marked his second in the last three road course races in NASCAR and his 12th career win in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 26-year-old driver also became the first driver to win multiple races this season after winning the season opener Daytona 500.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell finished runner-up, followed by Ty Gibbs, Alex Bowman, and last year’s winner Tyler Reddick in the top five. Road course ace AJ Allmendinger, Ross Chastain, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr. completed the top-10 in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Justin Haley, who finished 17th, has been disqualified by NASCAR after his car failed to meet minimum weight. He demoted to 39th place in the final standings.

Sunday’s 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix saw seven lead changes among four drivers and witnessed two caution flags.

#24 - William Byron #20 - Christopher Bell #54 - Ty Gibbs #48 - Alex Bowman #45 - Tyler Reddick #13 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #1 - Ross Chastain #17 - Chris Buescher #8 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #22 - Joey Logano #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #11 - Denny Hamlin #23 - Bubba Wallace #9 - Chase Elliott #5 - Kyle Larson #2 - Austin Cindric #71 - Zane Smith (R) #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i) #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #41 - Ryan Preece #7 - Corey LaJoie #3 - Austin Dillon #38 - Todd Gilliland #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #50 - Kamui Kobayashi #21 - Harrison Burton #99 - Daniel Suárez #43 - Erik Jones #6 - Brad Keselowski #10 - Noah Gragson #4 - Josh Berry (R) #66 - Timmy Hill (i) #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #51 - Justin Haley

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Richmond Raceway for the seventh race of the season on March 31, 2024.