NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Circuit of the Americas in 2024?

After a thrilling Food City 500, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Austin, Texas for another thriller, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

The first road course race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at the Circuit of the Americas

All the drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 68-lap race at the 3.426-mile-long road course race.

Expand Tweet

Live action of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix can be enjoyed live on FOX, Peacock, and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, Mar. 24, at 3:30 pm ET.

All participating drivers across NASCAR’s three national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Austin, Texas. In 2024, the Cup Series race in Austin boasts a prize pool of $9,740,789, while the Xfinity and Truck Series races will reward the winner with $1,778,948, and $794,098, respectively.

In a tweet, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the total prize money pool that will be up for grabs at COTA across the Cup Series, Xfinity, and Truck Series.

“Purses for COTA weekend. Includes all payouts to all positions, contingency awards, year-end points fund. For Cup, incl charter team payouts for participating, 3-year charter performance history, etc.: Cup: $9,740,789 Xfinity: $1,778,948 Trucks: $794,098”

Expand Tweet

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Prize money breakdown: How much will the winner make at COTA?

According to Pockrass the winner of the NASCAR race is likely to receive between 8 and 10 percent of the total amount of prize money. The remaining amount will be split among Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall $9,740,789 purse, which means the winner will receive a check of $700,000 to $900,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice at 10 am ET and qualifying at 11:30 am ET on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the sixth race can be watched live on FS1 and PRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the COTA race?

Heading to COTA, Tyler Reddick occupies the top position on the board as the favorite. He has odds of +450 to win the race this weekend, according to motorsportswire.com.

Chase Elliott has the second-highest odds of +750, followed by three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen at +900.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series in action at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, Mar. 24.