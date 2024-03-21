NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix marks the sixth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, Mar. 24, at 3:49 pm ET.
The 3.426-mile-long road course track consists of 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course. The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 2021 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Truck Series, F1, Grand Prix motorcycle racing, and the FIA World Endurance Championship.
A total of 39 drivers will contest over 68 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the fourth annual event hosted by Circuit of the Americas in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Heading to Circuit of the Americas, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick is entered as the favorites in the odds table at +450 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to motorsportswire.com. Reddick is the defending champion of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.
Hendrick Motorsports star driver Chase Elliott has the second-highest odds at +750 to win the race. Elliott is followed by Shane van Gisbergen at +900, Willaim Byron at +1000, Christopher Bell at +1000, and Ty Gibbs at +1100 in the top-five highest odds.
Last week’s winner Denny Hamlin is coming into the race with the 11th-highest odds at +2200.
Opening odds for the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas
Here are the odds for all 39 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:
- Tyler Reddick: +450
- Chase Elliott: +750
- Shane van Gisbergen: +900
- Willaim Byron: +1000
- Christopher Bell +1000
- Ty Gibbs: +1100
- Ross Chastain: +1200
- Kyle Larson: +1200
- Martin Truex Jr.: +1300
- Kyle Busch: +1500
- A.J. Allmendinger: +1500
- Daniel Suarez: +1600
- Michael McDowell: +1700
- Denny Hamlin: +2200
- Chris Buescher: +2500
- Alex Bowman: +2500
- Austin Cindric: +2800
- Kamui Kobayashi: +4000
- Ryan Blaney: +5000
- Joey Logano: +5500
- Chase Briscoe: +5500
- Todd Gilliland: +10000
- Noah Gragson: +10000
- Justin Haley: +10000
- Erik Jones: +10000
- Carson Hocevar: +10000
- Brad Keselowski: +10000
- Bubba Wallace: +11000
- Zane Smith: +15000
- Ryan Preece: +15000
- Josh Berry: +15000
- Austin Dillon: +15000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +25000
- Corey LaJoie: +25000
- Harrison Burton: +30000
- Daniel Hemric: +30000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000
- Timmy Hill: +40000
- Kaz Grala: +40000
The live telecast of the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix can be viewed on FOX and PRN.