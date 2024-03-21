NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix marks the sixth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, Mar. 24, at 3:49 pm ET.

The 3.426-mile-long road course track consists of 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course. The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 2021 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Truck Series, F1, Grand Prix motorcycle racing, and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

A total of 39 drivers will contest over 68 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the fourth annual event hosted by Circuit of the Americas in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Circuit of the Americas, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick is entered as the favorites in the odds table at +450 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to motorsportswire.com. Reddick is the defending champion of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Hendrick Motorsports star driver Chase Elliott has the second-highest odds at +750 to win the race. Elliott is followed by Shane van Gisbergen at +900, Willaim Byron at +1000, Christopher Bell at +1000, and Ty Gibbs at +1100 in the top-five highest odds.

Last week’s winner Denny Hamlin is coming into the race with the 11th-highest odds at +2200.

Opening odds for the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

Here are the odds for all 39 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

Tyler Reddick: +450 Chase Elliott: +750 Shane van Gisbergen: +900 Willaim Byron: +1000 Christopher Bell +1000 Ty Gibbs: +1100 Ross Chastain: +1200 Kyle Larson: +1200 Martin Truex Jr.: +1300 Kyle Busch: +1500 A.J. Allmendinger: +1500 Daniel Suarez: +1600 Michael McDowell: +1700 Denny Hamlin: +2200 Chris Buescher: +2500 Alex Bowman: +2500 Austin Cindric: +2800 Kamui Kobayashi: +4000 Ryan Blaney: +5000 Joey Logano: +5500 Chase Briscoe: +5500 Todd Gilliland: +10000 Noah Gragson: +10000 Justin Haley: +10000 Erik Jones: +10000 Carson Hocevar: +10000 Brad Keselowski: +10000 Bubba Wallace: +11000 Zane Smith: +15000 Ryan Preece: +15000 Josh Berry: +15000 Austin Dillon: +15000 John Hunter Nemechek: +25000 Corey LaJoie: +25000 Harrison Burton: +30000 Daniel Hemric: +30000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000 Timmy Hill: +40000 Kaz Grala: +40000

The live telecast of the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix can be viewed on FOX and PRN.