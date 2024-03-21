NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 21, 2024 20:30 IST
The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix marks the sixth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, Mar. 24, at 3:49 pm ET.

The 3.426-mile-long road course track consists of 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course. The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 2021 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Truck Series, F1, Grand Prix motorcycle racing, and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

A total of 39 drivers will contest over 68 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the fourth annual event hosted by Circuit of the Americas in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Circuit of the Americas, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick is entered as the favorites in the odds table at +450 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to motorsportswire.com. Reddick is the defending champion of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Hendrick Motorsports star driver Chase Elliott has the second-highest odds at +750 to win the race. Elliott is followed by Shane van Gisbergen at +900, Willaim Byron at +1000, Christopher Bell at +1000, and Ty Gibbs at +1100 in the top-five highest odds.

Last week’s winner Denny Hamlin is coming into the race with the 11th-highest odds at +2200.

Opening odds for the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

Here are the odds for all 39 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. Tyler Reddick: +450
  2. Chase Elliott: +750
  3. Shane van Gisbergen: +900
  4. Willaim Byron: +1000
  5. Christopher Bell +1000
  6. Ty Gibbs: +1100
  7. Ross Chastain: +1200
  8. Kyle Larson: +1200
  9. Martin Truex Jr.: +1300
  10. Kyle Busch: +1500
  11. A.J. Allmendinger: +1500
  12. Daniel Suarez: +1600
  13. Michael McDowell: +1700
  14. Denny Hamlin: +2200
  15. Chris Buescher: +2500
  16. Alex Bowman: +2500
  17. Austin Cindric: +2800
  18. Kamui Kobayashi: +4000
  19. Ryan Blaney: +5000
  20. Joey Logano: +5500
  21. Chase Briscoe: +5500
  22. Todd Gilliland: +10000
  23. Noah Gragson: +10000
  24. Justin Haley: +10000
  25. Erik Jones: +10000
  26. Carson Hocevar: +10000
  27. Brad Keselowski: +10000
  28. Bubba Wallace: +11000
  29. Zane Smith: +15000
  30. Ryan Preece: +15000
  31. Josh Berry: +15000
  32. Austin Dillon: +15000
  33. John Hunter Nemechek: +25000
  34. Corey LaJoie: +25000
  35. Harrison Burton: +30000
  36. Daniel Hemric: +30000
  37. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000
  38. Timmy Hill: +40000
  39. Kaz Grala: +40000

The live telecast of the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix can be viewed on FOX and PRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
