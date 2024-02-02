NASCAR 2024: Full entry list for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The 76th edition of the NASCAR Cup Series season is set to kick off this week, with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The event returns to the schedule for the preseason showdown for the third consecutive season.

The Busch Light Clash is the unofficial season opening race and the first exhibition race of the 2024 Cup Series season. It will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Clash will begin at 8:00 pm EST and will air on FOX.

A total of 36 drivers have entered for the Clash, but only 23 drivers will advance to the main event. The Clash will be contested over 155 laps on the 0.25-mile-long track inside Los Angeles, California.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

The new names which have been added to the NASCAR Cup Series lineup include Josh Berry and Noah Gragson in the #4 and #10 Stewart-Haas Racing. Kaz Grala and Justin Haley will drive the #15 and #51 entry of Rick Ware Racing. Josh Williams is in Kaulig Racing’s #16, and John Hunter Nemechek returns to Cup in the #42 of Legacy Motor Club.

Two Truck drivers Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar moved to Cup Series this year to drive Spire Motorsports’ #71 and #77 respectively.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and finished with a total time of one hour, 43 minutes, and four seconds.

NASCAR’s 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum full entry list

Look at the list of drivers taking part in the 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Josh Williams
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the high-octane NASCAR weekend at the LA Coliseum on Sunday (February 4), 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

