NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 1.54-mile-long track on Friday (Feb. 23) as the action of the season’s second-weekend kicks-off at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series drivers will take part in their respective qualifying sessions to set the field for Saturday's double header in Georgia. Atlanta track is a superspeedway and does not have practice sessions but both series will have a chance to practice on the pit road after the qualifying session.

The NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race is set to begin at 3:05 pm ET and will be followed by Xfinity’s qualifying race at 4:35 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 65 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of Truck qualifying.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck races at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

Garage open

10:00 am ET – 5:00 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series

11:30 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

1:30 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:05 pm ET – 4:20 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

4:20 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series pit entry practice

5:00 pm ET – 6:20 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6:20 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series pit entry practice

All of Friday's track activities will be live on FS1.

RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the Atlanta Xfinity race:

#00 - Cole Custer

#07 - Patrick Emerling

#1 - Sam Mayer

#2 - Jesse Love

#4 - Dawson Cram

#5 - Anthony Alfredo

#6 - Garrett Smithley

#7 - Justin Allgaier

#8 - Sammy Smith

#9 - Brandon Jones

#11 - Josh Williams

#14 - JJ Yeley

#15 - Hailie Deegan

#16 - AJ Allmendinger

#18 - Sheldon Creed

#19 - Ryan Truex

#20 - John Hunter Nemechek

#21 - Austin Hill

#26 - Jeffrey Earnhardt

#27 - Jeb Burton

#28 - Kyle Sieg

#29 - Blaine Perkins

#31 - Parker Retzlaff

#32 - Jordan Anderson

#35 - Joey Gase

#38 - CJ McLaughlin

#39 - Ryan Sieg

#42 - Leland Honeyman

#43 - Ryan Ellis

#44 - Brennan Poole

#48 - Parker Kligerman

#51 - Jeremy Clements

#53 - TBA

#78 - BJ McLeod

#81 - Chandler Smith

#91 - Kyle Weatherman

#92 - Nick Leitz

#97 - Shane Van Gisbergen

#98 - Riley Herbst