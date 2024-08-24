NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s Truck schedule at The Milwaukee Mile looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Series drivers are scheduled to be on the one-mile-long permanent oval shaped track on Saturday, August 24. The action of first playoff race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at The Milwaukee

The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session today before hitting the track for the 175-mile main event on Sunday, August 25.

ARCA Menards Series drivers will also take part in practice and qualifying before hitting the track for Sprecher 150 on Sunday.

Grant Enfinger is the defending winner of the Truck event at The Milwaukee Mile.

The weather forecast on Saturday at The Milwaukee Mile predicts partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 82 degrees and a 11 percent chance of rain at the start of the Truck qualifying

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at The Milwaukee Mile

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action in NASCAR’s third-tier series at The Milwaukee Mile:

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Garage Open

10:30 am ET – 5 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

10:30 am ET – 6 pm ET: Truck Series

Track activity

2 pm ET – 2:45 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

3 pm ET – 3:20 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

4 pm ET – 4:20 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:30 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

LiUNA! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for LiUNA! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile:

#1 - William Sawalich #02 - Dexter Bean (i) #2 - Nick Sanchez #04 - Marco Andretti #5 - Dean Thompson #6 - Norm Benning #7 - Sammy Smith (i) #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Taylor Gray #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Christian Eckes #21 - Blake Lothian #22 - Mason Maggio #25 - Ty Dillon #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Lawless Alan #38 - Layne Riggs (R) #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Matt Mills #43 - Daniel Dye #44 - Matthew Gould #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #46 - Thad Moffitt (R) #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Conner Jones #71 - Rajah Caruth #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Chase Purdy #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

