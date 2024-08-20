NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Full entry list for Liuna! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to Daytona Beach, Florida, this weekend for the first race of the playoffs.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Liuna! 175 is the 17th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday, August 25, at The Milwaukee Mile. The race kicks off at 4 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 175 laps on the one-mile-long oval track. It will be the second annual Liuna! 175 truck race hosted by The Milwaukee Mile.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 175-mile Liuna! 175 on Sunday.

Thirty-seven truck drivers have entered for 36 spots this week. Some of the notable names include William Sawalich—TRICON Garage, Dexter Bean, Marco Andretti, Norm Benning, Sammy Smith, Blake Lothian, Mason Maggio, Kaden Honeycutt, Thad Moffitt, Conner Jones, Justin Carroll, and Jack Wood.

GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Liuna! 175 in two hours, four minutes, and 23 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Liuna! 175 full entry list

Here's the list of the 37 Truck Series entries who will take part at The Milwaukee Mile:

  1. #1 - William Sawalich
  2. #02 - Dexter Bean (i)
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #04 - Marco Andretti
  5. #5 - Dean Thompson
  6. #6 - Norm Benning
  7. #7 - Sammy Smith (i)
  8. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #13 - Jake Garcia
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #17 - Taylor Gray
  13. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #19 - Christian Eckes
  15. #21 - Blake Lothian
  16. #22 - Mason Maggio
  17. #25 - Ty Dillon
  18. #32 - Bret Holmes
  19. #33 - Lawless Alan
  20. #38 - Layne Riggs (R)
  21. #41 - Bayley Currey
  22. #42 - Matt Mills
  23. #43 - Daniel Dye
  24. #44 - Matthew Gould
  25. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  26. #46 - Thad Moffitt (R)
  27. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  28. #56 - Timmy Hill
  29. #66 - Conner Jones
  30. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  31. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  32. #77 - Chase Purdy
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #90 - Justin Carroll
  35. #91 - Jack Wood
  36. #98 - Ty Majeski
  37. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at The Milwaukee Mile on August 25 at 4 pm ET.

