NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Full entry list for Liuna! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to Daytona Beach, Florida, this weekend for the first race of the playoffs.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Liuna! 175 is the 17th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday, August 25, at The Milwaukee Mile. The race kicks off at 4 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The event will be contested over 175 laps on the one-mile-long oval track. It will be the second annual Liuna! 175 truck race hosted by The Milwaukee Mile.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 175-mile Liuna! 175 on Sunday.

Thirty-seven truck drivers have entered for 36 spots this week. Some of the notable names include William Sawalich—TRICON Garage, Dexter Bean, Marco Andretti, Norm Benning, Sammy Smith, Blake Lothian, Mason Maggio, Kaden Honeycutt, Thad Moffitt, Conner Jones, Justin Carroll, and Jack Wood.

Expand Tweet

GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Liuna! 175 in two hours, four minutes, and 23 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Liuna! 175 full entry list

Here's the list of the 37 Truck Series entries who will take part at The Milwaukee Mile:

#1 - William Sawalich #02 - Dexter Bean (i) #2 - Nick Sanchez #04 - Marco Andretti #5 - Dean Thompson #6 - Norm Benning #7 - Sammy Smith (i) #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Taylor Gray #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Christian Eckes #21 - Blake Lothian #22 - Mason Maggio #25 - Ty Dillon #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Lawless Alan #38 - Layne Riggs (R) #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Matt Mills #43 - Daniel Dye #44 - Matthew Gould #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #46 - Thad Moffitt (R) #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Conner Jones #71 - Rajah Caruth #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Chase Purdy #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at The Milwaukee Mile on August 25 at 4 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback