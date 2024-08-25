NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Sunday’s Truck schedule at The Milwaukee Mile looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the one-mile-long track on Sunday, August 25, as the action at the season’s 17th racing weekend continues at The Milwaukee Mile.

In Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying, Ty Majeski won pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 LiUNA! 175, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 4 pm ET.

William Sawalich won the pole on Saturday’s ARCA qualifying. The ARCA Series is set to kick off the 150-lap main event at 1 pm ET.

The defending winner of the event, Grant Enfinger, is the only active driver on the grid who has secured the win in the LiUNA! 175.

The weather forecast on Sunday is for sunny skies with a high temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit and an 8 percent chance of rain at the start of the LiUNA! 175.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at The Milwaukee Mile

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Truck Series race at The Milwaukee Mile:

Sunday, August 25, 2024

Garage open

9 am ET: ARCA Series

1 pm ET: Truck Series

Track activity

1 pm ET: Sprecher 150 (150 laps and 152.5 miles)

4 pm ET: LiUNA! 175 (175 laps and 175 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Truck Series action in West Allis, Wisconsin, will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

NASCAR Truck Series LiUNA! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the LiUNA! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile:

#98 - Ty Majeski #15 - Tanner Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #11 - Corey Heim #2 - Nick Sanchez #1 - William Sawalich #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #71 - Rajah Caruth #18 - Tyler Ankrum #43 - Daniel Dye #17 - Taylor Gray #9 - Grant Enfinger #41 - Bayley Currey #88 - Matt Crafton #25 - Ty Dillon #38 - Layne Riggs #42 - Matt Mills #99 - Ben Rhodes #7 - Sammy Smith #13 - Jake Garcia #77 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #52 - Stewart Friesen #04 - Marco Andretti #91 - Jack Wood #66 - Conner Jones #56 - Timmy Hill #32 - Bret Holmes #22 - Mason Maggio #33 - Lawless Alan #44 - Matthew Gould #02 - Dexter Bean #46 - Thad Moffitt #76 - Spencer Boyd #90 - Justin Carroll #21 - Jayson Alexander #6 - Norm Benning

