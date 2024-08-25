NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Sunday’s Truck schedule at The Milwaukee Mile looks like

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at The Milwaukee Mile
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at The Milwaukee Mile (Credit: Getty Images)

The drivers of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the one-mile-long track on Sunday, August 25, as the action at the season’s 17th racing weekend continues at The Milwaukee Mile.

In Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying, Ty Majeski won pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 LiUNA! 175, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 4 pm ET.

William Sawalich won the pole on Saturday’s ARCA qualifying. The ARCA Series is set to kick off the 150-lap main event at 1 pm ET.

The defending winner of the event, Grant Enfinger, is the only active driver on the grid who has secured the win in the LiUNA! 175.

The weather forecast on Sunday is for sunny skies with a high temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit and an 8 percent chance of rain at the start of the LiUNA! 175.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at The Milwaukee Mile

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Truck Series race at The Milwaukee Mile:

Sunday, August 25, 2024

Garage open

9 am ET: ARCA Series

1 pm ET: Truck Series

Track activity

1 pm ET: Sprecher 150 (150 laps and 152.5 miles)

4 pm ET: LiUNA! 175 (175 laps and 175 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Truck Series action in West Allis, Wisconsin, will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

NASCAR Truck Series LiUNA! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the LiUNA! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile:

  1. #98 - Ty Majeski
  2. #15 - Tanner Gray
  3. #19 - Christian Eckes
  4. #11 - Corey Heim
  5. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  6. #1 - William Sawalich
  7. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  8. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  9. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  10. #43 - Daniel Dye
  11. #17 - Taylor Gray
  12. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  13. #41 - Bayley Currey
  14. #88 - Matt Crafton
  15. #25 - Ty Dillon
  16. #38 - Layne Riggs
  17. #42 - Matt Mills
  18. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  19. #7 - Sammy Smith
  20. #13 - Jake Garcia
  21. #77 - Chase Purdy
  22. #5 - Dean Thompson
  23. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  24. #04 - Marco Andretti
  25. #91 - Jack Wood
  26. #66 - Conner Jones
  27. #56 - Timmy Hill
  28. #32 - Bret Holmes
  29. #22 - Mason Maggio
  30. #33 - Lawless Alan
  31. #44 - Matthew Gould
  32. #02 - Dexter Bean
  33. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  34. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  35. #90 - Justin Carroll
  36. #21 - Jayson Alexander
  37. #6 - Norm Benning

