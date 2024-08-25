NASCAR Truck Series at The Milwaukee Mile Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for LiUNA! 175

After a one-week off, the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has arrived at The Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wisconsin. LiUNA! 175, the first race of the playoff season, will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 4 pm ET.

The 17th race of the 2024 Truck Series season will be contested on a one-mile permanent oval-shaped track. Thirty-six drivers will compete over 175 laps in the race.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the NASCAR Truck Series starting lineup for the LiUNA! 175.

Who is on pole for the LiUNA! 175?

In Saturday’s (August 24) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski secured his fourth pole of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. He’s set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the LiUNA! 175 at The Milwaukee.

Majeski posted a lap time of 29.815 seconds and a speed of 122.556 mph. It marked the ninth Truck Series pole of his career. Tricon Garage driver Tanner Gray will share the front row with Majeski after turning in a lap of 122.469 mph.

They were followed by Christian Eckes, Corey Heim, Nick Sanchez, William Sawalich, Kaden Honeycutt, Rajah Caruth, Tyler Ankrum, and Daniel Dye, who completed the top 10 in the starting lineup of the LiUNA! 175.

Norm Benning is the only driver who failed to qualify for the LiUNA! 175.

2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA! 175 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions for the 36-Truck Series grid at The Milwaukee Mile:

  1. #98 - Ty Majeski
  2. #15 - Tanner Gray
  3. #19 - Christian Eckes
  4. #11 - Corey Heim
  5. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  6. #1 - William Sawalich
  7. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  8. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  9. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  10. #43 - Daniel Dye
  11. #17 - Taylor Gray
  12. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  13. #41 - Bayley Currey
  14. #88 - Matt Crafton
  15. #25 - Ty Dillon
  16. #38 - Layne Riggs
  17. #42 - Matt Mills
  18. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  19. #7 - Sammy Smith
  20. #13 - Jake Garcia
  21. #77 - Chase Purdy
  22. #5 - Dean Thompson
  23. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  24. #04 - Marco Andretti
  25. #91 - Jack Wood
  26. #66 - Conner Jones
  27. #56 - Timmy Hill
  28. #32 - Bret Holmes
  29. #22 - Mason Maggio
  30. #33 - Lawless Alan
  31. #44 - Matthew Gould
  32. #02 - Dexter Bean
  33. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  34. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  35. #90 - Justin Carroll
  36. #21 - Jayson Alexander
  37. #6 - Norm Benning

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at The Milwaukee Mile for today's Truck Series event at 4 pm ET.

