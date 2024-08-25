NASCAR Truck Series at The Milwaukee Mile Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for LiUNA! 175

After a one-week off, the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has arrived at The Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wisconsin. LiUNA! 175, the first race of the playoff season, will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 4 pm ET.

The 17th race of the 2024 Truck Series season will be contested on a one-mile permanent oval-shaped track. Thirty-six drivers will compete over 175 laps in the race.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the NASCAR Truck Series starting lineup for the LiUNA! 175.

Who is on pole for the LiUNA! 175?

In Saturday’s (August 24) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski secured his fourth pole of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. He’s set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the LiUNA! 175 at The Milwaukee.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Majeski posted a lap time of 29.815 seconds and a speed of 122.556 mph. It marked the ninth Truck Series pole of his career. Tricon Garage driver Tanner Gray will share the front row with Majeski after turning in a lap of 122.469 mph.

They were followed by Christian Eckes, Corey Heim, Nick Sanchez, William Sawalich, Kaden Honeycutt, Rajah Caruth, Tyler Ankrum, and Daniel Dye, who completed the top 10 in the starting lineup of the LiUNA! 175.

Expand Tweet

Norm Benning is the only driver who failed to qualify for the LiUNA! 175.

2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA! 175 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions for the 36-Truck Series grid at The Milwaukee Mile:

#98 - Ty Majeski #15 - Tanner Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #11 - Corey Heim #2 - Nick Sanchez #1 - William Sawalich #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #71 - Rajah Caruth #18 - Tyler Ankrum #43 - Daniel Dye #17 - Taylor Gray #9 - Grant Enfinger #41 - Bayley Currey #88 - Matt Crafton #25 - Ty Dillon #38 - Layne Riggs #42 - Matt Mills #99 - Ben Rhodes #7 - Sammy Smith #13 - Jake Garcia #77 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #52 - Stewart Friesen #04 - Marco Andretti #91 - Jack Wood #66 - Conner Jones #56 - Timmy Hill #32 - Bret Holmes #22 - Mason Maggio #33 - Lawless Alan #44 - Matthew Gould #02 - Dexter Bean #46 - Thad Moffitt #76 - Spencer Boyd #90 - Justin Carroll #21 - Jayson Alexander #6 - Norm Benning

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at The Milwaukee Mile for today's Truck Series event at 4 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback