NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Three races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the third winner of the season, winning the Ambetter Health 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3.

In a thrilling race at Las Vegas, Larson dominated the race, leading 181 laps and holding off hard-charging Tyler Reddick to the finish line.

Expand Tweet

With the win, Larson gained 60 points and locked himself into the 16-driver field in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He moved from 11th to the top spot in the points table and has an eight-point lead over Ryan Blaney with 118 points.

Joey Logano, who started on pole, had a good outing but failed to utilize the advantage and finished ninth. With a P9 finish, he gained 30 points and is 24th on the points table with 48 points.

William Byron, the defending champion, finished in P10. He gained 29 points and is fourth in the points table, with 103 points.

Expand Tweet

With a P3 finish, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney gained 41 points and moved to second place in the points table with 110 points.

NASCAR driver standings after Pennzoil 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Pennzoil 400:

Kyle Larson - 118 Ryan Blaney - 110 Martin Truex Jr. - 104 William Byron - 103 Ross Chastain - 98 Kyle Busch - 95 Chase Elliott - 95 Daniel Suarez - 90 Ty Gibbs - 87 Denny Hamlin - 87 Austin Cindric - 86 Tyler Reddick - 84 Alex Bowman - 82 Bubba Wallace - 76 Erik Jones - 71 John Hunter Nemechek - 68 Corey LaJoie - 66 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 64 Daniel Hemric - 58 Chase Briscoe - 53 Christopher Bell - 52 Michael McDowell - 52 Chris Buescher - 50 Joey Logano - 48 Carson Hocevar - 48 Harrison Burton - 43 Austin Dillon - 41 Brad Keselowski - 40 Justin Haley - 39 Josh Berry - 37 Zane Smith - 32 Todd Gilliland - 32 Kaz Grala - 30 Noah Gragson - 25 David Ragan - 17 Ryan Preece - 14 Jimmie Johnson - 9 Derek Kraus - 9 AJ Allmendinger(i) - 0 Riley Herbst(i) - 0 BJ Mcleod(i) - 0 Anthony Alfredo(i) - 0 JJ Yeley(i) - 0 Josh Williams(i) - 0

Catch drivers and teams next at Phoenix Raceway on Mar. 10, 2024.